WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug.23-28
AVONDALE
Bishop Drive 113: Standard Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $28,748.74.
GRAND ISLE
Alixie Crosby Division subdivision, lot 2: Gregory P. Roussell to Ellen R. Cantrelle, donation.
Caminada, tract 1, square 3, no further data: Annabelle C. Pitre, Lilly P. Williams, Anna P. Chance, Lisa P. Boudreaux, Trudy P. Chance, Connie P. Dubois and Willie P. Dassau to Ted Pitre, donation.
Caminada, tract 2, square 3: Annabelle C. Pitre, Lilly P. Williams, Anna P. Chance, Ted J. Pitre, Lisa P. Boudreaux, Trudy P. Chance and Connie P. Dubois to Willie P. Dassau, donation.
Caminada, tract 3, square 3: Annabelle C. Pitre, Willie P. Dassau, Lilly P. Williams, Anna P. Chance, Ted J. Pitre, Lisa P. Boudreaux and Trudy P. Chance to Connie P. Dubois, donation.
Caminada, tract 4, square 3: Annabelle C. Pitre, Willie P. Dassau, Lilly P. Williams, Connie P. Dubois, Anna P. Chance, Ted J. Pitre and Lisa P. Boudreaux to Trudy P. Chance, donation.
Caminada, tract 6, square 3, no further data: Annabelle C. Pitre, Willie P. Dassau, Lilly P. Williams, Connie P. Dubois, Ted Pitre, Trudy P. Chance, and Lisa P. Boudreaux to Anna P. Chance, donation.
Caminada, tract 7, square 3: Annabelle C. Pitre, Willie P. Dassau, Lilly P. Williams, Connie P. Dubois, Trudy P. Chance, Anna P. Chance and Ted J. Pitre to Lisa P. Boudreaux, donation.
Foster Road 121: Brian J. Bourgeois Jr. to Truvy Argrave Jr. and Vikki Argrave, $460,000.
Grand Beach 1. subdivision, lot 9, square K: Mark C. Erie Jr., Stephanie M. Erie and Donald W. Myers II to Stephan J. Babin and Lisa P. Babin, $37,000.
Grand Beach 9. subdivision, lot 3, square M: Thorla Properties LLC to Grand Isle 132 LLC, $115,000.
Grand Isle, tract 5, square 3, no further data: Annabelle C. Pitre, Willie P. Dassau, Connie P. Dubois, Ted Pitre, Trudy P. Chance, Ted J. Pitre, Anna P. Chance and Lisa P. Boudreaux to Lilly P. Williams, donation.
Ocean Park subdivision, lot 13, square B: Elise T. Dupont, Julius T. Dupont and Frances C. Dupont to Fritz Dryden and Denise Dryden, $25,000.
GRETNA
8th St. 932: Christopher Marino Sr. and Cheryl A. H. Marino to Suzanne B. Clapp and David W. Dockens, $157,900.
Claire Ave. 2404: Nationstar HECM Acquistion Trust 2018 1. to Johanna W. Cooper, $85,000.
Drake Lane 1440: Claudia A. Acosta to Osama Ijaq and Abeer A. Ijaq, $198,000.
Empire Place 2131: Catherine A. F. Smith and Carol A. F. Wiewiorowski to Joseph R. Lebouef, $80,000.
Fairlawn Drive 514: Mellon Bank of New York and DWABS Inc. to Tran T. Nguyen, $76,650.
Lafayette St. 2229: Risley P. Rivere, Clifton P. Rivere Sr., Clinton P. Rivere, Daniel J. Rivere, Elizabeth Rivere, Amanda M. Badeaux, Mark A. Rivere and Tessie A. Wilmot to Ruth Falls and Thomas Williams Jr., $149,500.
Lake Louise Drive 1204: 360 Mortgage Group LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, donation.
McDonogh Cemetery, no further data: Russell F. Haas to Russell F. Haas Revocable Living Trust, donation.
Promenade condo, Phase II, building 9, unit 168: AAA & Lproperties LLC to 2425 Oxford Place 168 LLC, $53,000.
Rue Saint Louis 2432: Tinh V. Ngo to Melisa S. Dollard and Sylvester T. Dollard, $226,500.
Third St. 318: Brandi Donelon, Michael J. Donelon Jr., Jessica Sorgenfrei and Matthew P. Donelon to Allise N. Angelo and Laine M. Cavalier, $85,000.
Timberlane Estates & Country Club subdivision, lot 56, square 4: Juanita M.H. Haas to Juanita H. Haas Revocable Living Trust, donation.
Westbank Expressway 12: Tower Properties LLC to Cal Realty LLC, $460,000.
Woodmont St. 345: Kate R. Guidry, Lillian Davis, Chad A. Guidry, Joseph Guidry Jr. and Cyleria Gerrets to CSSM LLC, $135,000.
HARVEY
Colombo Drive 2129: Alice A. Espinosa to Elizabeth W. B. Shafer and Justin J. Barlock-Shafer, $119,000.
Grefer Ave. 516: Terri Hunter and Herman Andras Jr. to Dana C. Reinschmidt and Robert Tompkins, $115,000.
Macarthur Ave. 628: Wells Fargo Bank NA to Buford Properties LLC, donation.
Max Drive 2641: Turtle Connection LLC to Glennis Cobb Jr., $55,000.
Shadow Lake Court 1708: Bank of America NA to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, $180,596.80.
Shannon Drive 3833: Terry L. Smith Sr. and Dionne N. Smith to Joshua Rivera, $148,000.
Spanish Oaks Phase Ii subdivision, lot 80: Craig S. Bennen and Tommie J. Bennen to Irvin A. Batista and Jasmin M. Batista, $190,000.
Sugarloaf Drive 2101: Sharif Ayyad and Thahabia A. Juma to Sang T. Phan, $179,900.
Vulcan St. 251: Kim Kim to Eric D. Allen and Elicia C. Juarez, $200,000.
Windmere Court 3953: Lasalle Bank National Association to Jimmy Cao and Natalie M. N. Dinh, $98,888.
Woodland West Phase 4. subdivision, lot 477, square 35: Nikolas J. Staley and Ericka K. Staley to Luckman Charles and Jeannette Charles, $179,000.
Woodmere subdivision, lot 1239, square FF: Martin W. Friedrich and Ruth M. Friedrich to Martin W. Friedrich and/or Ruth M. Friedrich Revocable Living Trust, donation.
LAFITTE
Perkins St. 5164: Brent P. Olano to Chris S. Winter Jr., $12,000.
MARRERO
Acadiana subdivision, lot 27, square E: JBL Properties Ltd to Dominick J. Cascio III and Monique L. Dematteo, $267,650.
Allo Ave. 609: Stephen H. Punch to Ashley D. Williams, $105,000.
Avenue F. 723: Damean K. Pennison to Melvin Thames and Tasha Thames, $140,000.
Benedict Drive 6620: Walter Bailey to Eugene Jenkins and Salida Jenkins, $85,000.
Blanche St. 2817: Jarrad A. Breaux to Victor S. Lachute, $152,500.
Cedarlawn Drive 2532: John P. Bourgoyne Jr. to Timothy G. Foley, $529,000.
Colony Court subdivision, lot 17, square A: Alice Elliott, Janet Z. White, Mona Z. Lenormand, Edna Z. Laurente, Myrtle Z. Vogiatzis, Edgar L. Ziegel Jr., James K. Ziegel, Larry J. Ziegel, Jason L. Ziegel and Wilma A. D. Ziegel to Merlin J. Seminary Jr., $60,000.
Cypress St. 4001: Costa Properties 40K to Arthur C. Byrd Jr., $164,800.
Cyprus Bark Drive 6979: DSLD Homes LLC to Trinette M. Cambrice, $194,125.
Fourth St. 4720: Thomas Archer to Hong Tran, $205,000.
Jared Lane 2625: Erinestine B. Samuels to Deborah Reliford and Edwin Reliford, $171,000.
Liberty Oaks Drive 4957: Joshua C. Bourgeois and Ryan K. Coates to Kelly Evans, $213,000.
Oak Bayou Ave. 5165: Kenneth J. McKeever Sr. to Samantha L. Orgeron, $161,000.
TERRYTOWN
Terrytown 5. subdivision, lot 32A, square 71: Nicole Gossell and Jeremy V. Gossell to Kristen Jensen and Michael A. Jensen, $248,000.
West Marlin Court 640: Brenda Prudhomme and Huey P. Miller to Tyrone L. Joseph, $171,500.
WAGGAMAN
Dandelion Drive 500: George K. Mayeaux to Wendy A. Craven, donation.
WESTWEGO
Avenue C. 785-787: Victor L. Barbe III to JW Development LLC, $105,000.
Central Ave. 907: Damian A. Lecompte to Sherry R. Bourg, Derick J. Bourg Sr. and D.J. Bourg, donation.
N. Chante Court 9024: Belinda Cojoe-Woodard and Leonard J. Woodard Jr. to Christina L. Quincy, $95,000.
Westwego Heights subdivision, lot 15, square 31: Mellon Bank of New York, Benk of New York and GSAMP Trust 2004 SEA2 to Yeniffer O. Vargas, Yennifer Carranza and Alex A. V. Caranza, $33,765.
Whitehouse subdivision, lot 3, square 86: Douglas Verdin, Mary S. Verdin, Joseph S. Verdin and Mary V. Solet to Melinda R. Verdin, $53,000.