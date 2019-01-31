February brings temperature swings and the start of spring weather, with the threat of frost lingering. Many spring flowers like Japanese magnolia (Magnolia liliiflora) and paperwhites (Narcissus papyraceus) should bloom shortly. Deciduous trees will be leafing out soon, and the red swamp maples (Acer rubrum var. drummondii) will be adding their rosy cast to the roadsides. There is plenty to do in the garden in February! Here’s your checklist for this month.
Finish harvesting citrus: Quality of fruit will decline as the trees get ready to flower.
Top off the mulch in your garden beds: Mulch warms the soil and keeps weeds at bay. We recommend pine straw and shredded leaves to a depth of 2-3 inches.
Plant caladium tubers indoors to get a head start: Plant the tubers in potting soil, placing them in a warm area. Water them when the soil feels dry. As leaves appear, move them to a sunny windowsill or a shady area outdoors (if day temps are 70ish and evenings in the 60s). Plant pre-sprouted tubers in the garden in early April.
Beware thrips on onions, shallots, garlic, and leeks: Thrips cause white marks on the foliage called stippling. Control with Malithion or insecticidal soap.
Prune and fertilize fruit trees in February or early March: Apples, pears, stone fruit, figs, blueberries, and blackberries can be fertilized now. Citrus trees should be fed and pruned before March. Wait until March to fertilize tender tropical fruits like bananas, guava, and avocado. For instructions for each type of fruit tree, google LSU AgCenter Louisiana Home Orchard for our PDF.
Clip ground covers: This encourages spring growth. Liriope, monkey grass, autumn ferns, Asiatic jasmine, wedelia, and Japanese ardisia would all benefit from a light clipping. Use a lawn mower set at the tallest setting or a string trimmer to evenly cut 1/3 of the plant back. Use hand pruners to selectively clean up aspidistra (cast iron plant) and holly ferns.
Clean out ponds or aquatic gardens: Aquatic plants are dormant now, and fish not as active. Scoop out bottom sediment and consider a partial water change. Divide and repot water plants.
Plant hardy bedding plants for spring color: Foxglove, delphiniums and hollyhocks need to be planted so they will bloom before the summer. Plant snapdragons, dianthus, petunia, stock, phlox and lobelia as spring annuals in sunny areas. Need cool season color in a partial shade area? The best choices are cyclamen, primroses, pansy, viola, nicotiana, foxglove, alyssum and forget-me-not.
Start spring vegetables: Do a soil test to determine what amendments need to be added. This is your last chance to sow transplants indoors for peppers, tomatoes and eggplants. Directly sow seeds in the garden for mustards, lettuce, collards, beets, chard, carrots, kale, kohlrabi, radishes, turnips, shallots, peas and spinach. Wait for the end of February and warmer soil temperatures to plant beans (pole and snap), summer field peas, summer squashes, warm season herbs and sweet corn. Aim to plant your tomato transplants by the first week of March, though some home gardeners report good success planting on Valentine’s Day in our area.
Sow some herbs: Chervil, dill, fennel, cilantro, stevia, oregano, parsley, and rosemary can be planted in gardens or containers. Basil needs warmer temperatures, so hold off until the end of the month.
My camellias have a white, scabby substance on the leaves. It’s mostly on the undersides, and it seems like its spreading and attracting insects. What is it and how do I control it? –Margie
This is camellia tea scale, and it is treatable. Use a horticultural oil to smother the insects responsible for the damage. Spray the entire plant, top to bottom, especially the undersides of the leaves. You may need to spray twice. Systemic insecticides also work very well. Look for products for use on ornamental shrubs that include the active ingredient Imidacloprid. – Anna Timmerman