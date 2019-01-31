NEW ORLEANS AREA FARMER'S MARKETS

CRISP Farms Market.^ 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Crescent City Farmers Market.^ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square, 200 Broadway St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, closed for holidays; the French Market, 1008 N. Peters St., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments, 3700 Orleans Ave., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and in the Central Business District, 750 Carondelet St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. There also is a market in Rivertown, 400 block of Williams Boulevard, in Kenner from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at two locations: Ormond Plantation, 13786 River Road, Destrehan, Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon; Luling market, 1313 Paul Maillard Road, Wednesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. germancoastfarmersmarket.org.

Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market features more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Grow Dat Farm Stand.^ Grow Dat Youth Farm~, New Orleans City Park, 150 Zachary Taylor Drive~ — Grow Dat Youth Farm sells its produce. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ ReFresh Project~, 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly Monday market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.