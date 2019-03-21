Spring is here, and many homeowners are wondering if it's time to apply a weed and feed product to their lawns.

This winter, we never hit freezing temperatures, and many winter weeds are still going strong. Meanwhile, it's warm enough for summer weeds to germinate and rapidly grow. Our lawns are up against a perfect storm, struggling to compete with weeds.

A trip to the garden center will reveal a world of choices when it comes to “weed and feed” products. Many companies also advertise heavily in the spring and encourage the use of these fertilizer and herbicide combinations.

While they can make sense, most lawns in our area likely do not need a weed and feed product, and they would benefit more from a targeted strategy geared toward weed management. It requires two steps instead of one, but allows for more precise control of specific weeds and only as much fertilizer as the lawn needs.

The LSU AgCenter has a free PDF publication series that can help homeowners identify weeds in their lawns and choose the right product to control them. Google "lsu agcenter lawns."

It’s always a great idea to test the soil to see if your lawn actually needs fertilizer. Soil test kits are available at most independent garden centers or the LSU AgCenter offices. Email gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu to find the kits closest to you.

If you don't need fertilizer, save your money. Many weed and feed products contain plenty of nitrogen, no phosphorus and a little potassium. Applying too much nitrogen can trigger fungal issues later in the summer, including gray leaf spot, large patch and brown patch. Excess fertilizer can contribute to toxic runoff that causes algal blooms and the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

If you choose a weed and feed, March and early April are the best times to use them in the greater New Orleans area. Grass will have time to grow fresh roots for the season, and the weather is still cool — when temperatures climb above 80 degrees, weed and feed products can damage grass.

It's best to apply products after mowing the lawn. The short leaf blades will allow the granules to reach the soil easily. Always read the entire label carefully, and follow the directions. Never apply more of the product than the label tells you to. (It's not only bad for the grass but against the law.) Avoid spreading weed and feed around the root zones of trees, shrubs and other landscape plants, which can be damaged or even killed by these products.

While weed and feed products can be convenient, they have drawbacks and may not be the right choice for your lawn. Do some homework by trying to identify the weeds causing the most problems. The LSU AgCenter’s Lawn portal has many excellent fact sheets and articles to assist you at lsuagcenter.com. Test soil each year to see if your lawn needs fertilizer.

If these two investigations reveal that a weed and feed product would be a good choice, then, by all means, apply one. Otherwise, attack the weeds and skip the fertilizer.

My lawn has several low areas that could use some fill. What type of soil should I use, and when is the best time to apply it? — Cynthia S.

The best product would be either builders sand or a loose, sandy topsoil that is screened and free of weeds. Many garden centers carry bags of topsoil and builders sand, or you can order from a bulk soil supplier in the area.

River sand and spillway sand should be avoided, since these products tend to carry a lot of weed seeds that can grow in the lawn. Torpedograss (Panicum repens) and Johnson grass (Sorghum halepense) are easily spread to lawns in this manner and next to impossible to control.

The best time to apply fill is when you are regularly mowing the lawn and after a rain if possible, anytime April through September. Grasses will tolerate, at most, about two inches of fill dirt over their roots, so multiple applications spaced a few months apart may be needed. To fill deeper holes, re-sodding may be needed after filling and leveling the area. — Anna Timmerman