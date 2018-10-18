ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Sept. 24-28
DES ALLEMANDS
108 Edna Drive: $41,500, Jeff M. Harrell and Christine Cypert Harrell to Dunn Homes LLC.
Legend Oaks Subdivision, Lot 351: $53,500, RJM Enterprises, Inc. to Howard N. Gauley Jr. and Lauren Matherne Gauley.
TBD Matthew Drive: $15,000, Wade Jame Dufrene and Barbara Fonseca Dufrene to Kailen James Dufrene.
Ranson Tract or Coteau de France, located in Section 48, T14S, R20E, Lots D and G: $20,000, Paul Arthur Bergeron and Darren Joseph Bergeron Sr. and Norma Jean Moss Bergeron.
240 Wenger Road: Donation, Ashandré K. Scott to Lawrence A. Luquette III.
DESTREHAN
5D Brandon Hall Drive: $120,000, Weber Investments, LLC to Wun Dan Seng Nwawf.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 16: $124,000, Ricky Paul Bosco and Lauren Elaine Oubre Bosco to Jason Matthew Wagner and Jessica Lockwood Wagner.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Lots 26A and 28A: $241,334, Destrehan Plantation Development LLC to Nolan J. Louque Jr. and Angie Sardegna Louque.
206 Madewood Drive: $170,000, Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Mr. Cooper to LNL Real Estate, LLC.
52 Ormond Place: $113,000, Karen Comeaux Picard to Rebecca Brooks Weber.
2321 Ormond Boulevard: $375,000, Bryan Federico and Ashley Vitrano Federico to Nicholas A. Stone and Nikki Reams Stone.
112 Panther Run: $395,000, Corey James Naquin and Angela Kelton Naquin to Chris V. Merrill and Sharon L. Merrill.
334 River Point Drive: $200,000, Daniel J. Rusich to Tori Leigh Bennett and Cameron Calvin Bordelon.
401 River Oaks Drive: Donation, Norbert Buddy Gubert, Jr. to Esther Rose Cauthron.
25 Stanton Hall Drive: $130,000, Julie Dubose Martinez and Jonathan W. Martinez to Eduin M. Peters.
102 St. Jude Street: $139,900, Edith Cunard Ferdon and William R. Ferdon to Nathan Joseph Schexnaydre Jr.
229 Villere Drive: $326,000, Margaret O'Banion Garlepied to Jenifer Lemmon.
LULING
224 Albania Drive: $234,000, Marcia Garfin Schnake and Thomas Alan Schnake to Mireille Thibodeaux Lengendre and Dylan Gene Legendre.
308 Ashton Oaks Lane: $186,900, DSLD Homes, LLC to Jayme L. White and Cole Bennett.
324 Ashton Oaks Lane: $198,365, DSLD Homes, LLC to James Earl Pittman Jr.
Ashton Plantation, Phase 1-A, Square 11, Lots 38 and 39: $160,000, Ashton Plantation Estates, LLC to A Plus Construction, LLC.
302 Barton Avenue: $125,000, Donna Peyton Sheppard to Kirk Douglas Fabre.
308 Barton Avenue: $109,500, Marty Delane Owens to Kristie Bradham Lucky and Stafford Cole Lucky.
508 Ellington Avenue: $138,900, Robert Leslie Bayers and Greata Bourgeois Bayers to Ryan Wayne Ford and Lauren Guarino Ford.
Lakewood Marketplace Subdivision, Lot WD and Lot WD-1: $300,000, GCC, Childress, LLC and Dot and Pop Holdings, LLC to Gabriel Gardens, LLC.
Loupe Subdivision, Lot 12: Donation, Marty Anthony Muller to Christin Michelle Muller and Joshua M. Crochet.
1200 Magnolia Ridge Road: $70,000, Rochelle Champagne Fahrig and Jody T. Fahrig to Jena Ballard Zeringue and Gerard Joseph Zeringue.
100 St. John Street: $310,000, Barrios Builders LLC to Donna Peyton Sheppard.
306 Talbot Drive: $70,000, Robert Dalton Brown Jr. and Robert Dalton Brown, LLC to Francis Residential Rentals LLC.
NORCO
215 St. Charles Street: $59,500, Succession of Doris Hoover Nicholas to Nada Michelle Johnson.
ST. ROSE
208 Janet Drive: $159,000, Juliana Slayden Signorelli to Trashawn Lambert and Joseph Whitley Sr.
124 Jane Lane: Donation, Andres A. Fuentes to Lorena Hernandez Fuentes.
LaBranche Plantation, Lot 2: $170,000, Chad M. Pitfield and Nina A. Gomez to Hilton G. Bourgeois and Mary Bourg Bourgeois.
120 Peter Lane: Donation, Danielle Marie Rieger Burlison and Cherie Michelle Rieger to William R. Rieger Jr.
120 Peter Lane: $165,000, William R. Rieger Jr. to Lorraine Schloe Brown and Michael Samuel Brown.