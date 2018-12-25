ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Dec. 5-11
ABITA SPRINGS
11th St. 70233: $155,000, Vestavia Holdings LLC to Nicholas J. Tranchina Jr.
Aloha Court 201: $115,000, Robert L. Jones to Ernest J. Ferrer and Katrina V. Ferrer.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: $90,000, 7 Trust LLC to John Horn and Gina Horn.
COVINGTON
The Village in Covington subdivision, Phase 2, lots 4, 6: $100,000, DBH Real Estate Investments LLC to Assertive Builders LLC.
10th St. 70279: $105,000, Suzanne Catherine Daigle to Freameaux LLC.
Abita Ridge subdivision, Phase 1, lot 81: $65,000, Abita River Park LLC to Casa De Leon Development LLC.
B St. 70426: $202,000, Best Adriana's LLC to Michael Asche and Lauren A. G. Asche.
Darlene Drive 2277: $232,000, Melissa A. Binns to Breton R. Long.
Elaine Lane 15416: donation, no value stated, Wesley P. Perry and Michelle B. Perry to Chelsea S. Bernier.
Flower Estates, lot 279: $250,000, Lloyd J. Aguillard Jr., Joyce D. Aguillard, Lloyd J. Aguillard Jr. and Joyce D. Aguillard Living Trust to Lloyd J. Aguillard III and Joyce D. Aguillard.
Golfview Lane 113: $302,000, Chase T. Villeret and Anna W. Villeret to Charles R. Ventrella and Jessica L. Simoneaux Ventrella.
Jessica Way 570: $163,600, Eugene F. Ferrier III and Sharon Johnson Ferrier to Christopher M. Cuccia.
Military Road 73640: $459,000, Bryan L. Hayden and Coleen T. Hayden to Walter W. Eckert II and Linda D. Eckert.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $200,000, Therolie B. Hebert to Yancy A. Kramer and Miriam V. Kramer.
Near Covington, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Terry Glen Bourque and Elizabeth Julia W. Bourque to Angela B. Meyer.
Near Covington, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Connie Mae Bedford Barnery to Hazel Y. Barney.
Palm Blvd. 20318: $173,000, Joseph R. Logiudice to Yolanda Riley.
Robin Hood Road 230: donation, no value stated, Adam J. Fumar and Leslie F. Fumar to Margaret Hodge Fumar.
Saw Grass Loop: $333,000, DSLD Homes LLC to Tammy L. Trahan.
Seventh St. 70052: $152,000, Arthur J. Maillet Jr. to Brittany D. Martens.
St. John Circle 105: donation, no value stated, Maria Dolores Vega to Ricardo Vega.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lots 25, 26, 27, 28, square 16: $7,500, Token of Love Foundation to Ray J. Poche.
Tchefuncte Drive 143: $225,000, Dodds Living Trust to Brett B. Illing and Elektra N. Fortune.
Terrace Lake Drive 633: $225,610, DSLD Homes LLC to Phyllis B. Nowak.
The Village in Covington subdivision, Phase 2, lot 109: $50,000, DBH Real Estate Investments LLC to Assertive Builders LLC.
Third St. 70438: $179,900, Intrepid Builders LLC to Gavin J. Vegas.
Woodsprings Court 940: $250,000, Phyllis Nowak to John Arnold Grace and Mary Ruiz Grace revocable trust.
FOLSOM
Davidson Road 79186: $41,000, John E. Ruiz and Danielle J. Ruiz to Marie Louise P. Simpson.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $1,000, donation, Terry G. Nicholson to Tabitha F. Perilloux.
LACOMBE
St. John Drive 30420: $185,000, Wilton J. Dominick Jr. to Jeffrey C. Pilet Sr. and Sheila Perez Pilet.
Wood St. 62061: $15,000, Karen L. Gravois to Melissa N. Elfert.
MADISONVILLE
Autumn Creek subdivision, Phase 2-A, lot S-14: $218,000, Miles R. Coate to Christine Hutcherson.
Brown Thrasher Loop 365: $270,000, Brad J. Fremen to Christopher Von Eberstein and Erika Von Eberstein.
Perrilloux Trace Ave. 752: $401,440, Coast Builders LLC to Sarah J. Liepelt.
River Oaks Estates, lot 49, square A: $239,900, LPP Mortgage Inc. to Theron A. May and Cassey Marie-Sartin May.
Sweet Clover Way 1249: $409,000, Intrepid Builders LLC to Lawrence Kuo and Hoa Phan Kuo.
Town of Madisonville, lots 8, 9: donation, no value stated, John D. Pierce Sr. to John D. Pierce Jr.
MANDEVILLE
DeBellvue Place 101: $100 and other good and valuable consideration, Mark M. Dennis and Michelle Dennis Chatelain to Judith Dennis Burley.
Forest of Greenleaves subdivision, lot 19: $275,000, Asenath Keeru Murungi to Dottie S. Dunn Davis.
Armand St. 810: $155,000, Norberto Alvarez and Cathy Alvarez to Maranda C. Alvarez.
Branch Lane 206: $337,900, Evan Peter Graybill and Brittany J. Graybill to Chris McLellan.
Calhoun St. 1643: $165,000, Alvin A. Hotard III and Christina M. Hotard to Andrew J. Davis.
Chateau Fleurl 528: $499,960, Turnkey Homes LLC to Brandon Demerson and Ebony A. Demerson.
Coffee St. 222: $444,500, Charles W. Lindberg and Robin M. Lindberg to Jeffrey M. Rousseau and Michelle K. Rousseau.
Dupard St. 2084: $205,000, Nelson T. Tassin to Donald Borja Jr. and Wendy Borja.
Greenleaves Blvd. 330: donation, no value stated, Michael R. Spalt to Christine L. Spalt.
Jasmine Drive 320: $255,000, Leonard C. Brondum Jr., Gayle L. Brondum, Leonard C. Brondum Jr. and Gayle L. Brondum revocable living trust to Zachary D. Belou and Mary P. Belou.
Lambert St. 724: $165,000, Willie A. Wilson II and Rhiannon DeMoll Wilson to William E. Pfister II.
Libby Lane 767: $400,000, William H. Sheehan and Susan F. Sheehan to Bella Property Investments LLC.
Longwood Drive 126: $660,000, Dennis L. Legendre and Susan S. Legendre to Welch Family LLP.
Menuet Road 70384: $225,000, Thanh T. Doan and Ashley M. Doan to Meridith M. Tomasello.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $16,000, Marion F. Wilson to William J. Orazio Jr.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Norman J. Meiners and Linda C. Meiners to Karen M. Haydel.
Port on Bayou Castine condominium, Unit 23: donation, no value stated, Berend C. Haveman to Doug C. Meadowcroft.
Rosedown subdivision, Phase 1, lot 60: $285,000, Craig R. Comfort to American International Relocation Solutions LLC.
Rosedown subdivision, Phase 1, lot 60: $285,000, American International Relocation Solutions LLC to John D. Carter.
Sandra Lee Drive 169: $351,000, John Egan and Julie Egan to Selene Eagan Tingle.
St. Croix Drive 130: $75,000, Dimitri Ikonitski to Deborah P. Evans.
Tete L'Ours Drive 823: $520,000, Bella Property Investments LLC to William H. Sheehan and Susan F. Sheehan.
Town of Lewisburg, lot 17-C: $500,000, Warren Pat Davie Jr. and Dinora Patricia Sandoval Davie to Celso E. Hernandez.
Town of Mandeville, Phase 2, lot 9, square 242: $390,000, Florida Exteriors LLC to John A. McIver IV.
W. Ridge Drive 2004: $279,000, Justin M. Burrows and Whitney B. Burrows to Robert S. Parker Jr.
Westwood Drive 328: $232,000, Beverly A. Connor to Eric M. Slater.
PEARL RIVER
Beech St. 39388: donation, no value stated, Donald R. Marcus and Martha Ellen F. Marcus to Donna Cecile Marcus Jones.
Barrington Court 64533: $259,000, James M. Burns and Katherine C. Burns to Jonathan Held and Haleigh S. Held.
Ponderosa Ranches subdivision, Phase 5, lot 147: donation, no value stated, Jay W. Mainer to Sherri S. Wrenn Bovia Hoff.
Ponderosa Ranches subdivision, Phase 5, lot 147: donation, no value stated, Mary D. Mainer McGaha to Sherri S. Wrenn Bovia Hoff.
Ponderosa Ranches subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Patricia Gail M. Harvey to Sherri Shawn W. Bovia Hoff.
Ponderosa Ranches subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Sheryl L. Mainer L'Huillier to Sherri S. Wrenn Bovia Hoff.
SIXTH WARD
Town of Talisheek, lots 1-5, square 27: donation, no value stated, William G. Stafford and Betty L. Stafford Miller to Jeremy Stafford.
Town of Talisheek, lots 6-10: donation, no value stated, William G. Stafford, Dianna Lynn Stafford White and Betty L. Stafford Miller to Jeremy Stafford and Jessica Blackwell.
SLIDELL
Amanda Drive 210: $210,000, Jerry Ann Rubach to Susan Smits.
Birdie Drive 82, Unit 14-B: $99,000, Tuyet Thi Nguyen and Kham Ngoc Nguyen to Kenneth E. Kay.
Charlie Drive 1015: $261,500, Carl C. Hill and Eloise T. Hill to Fabian A. Clay and LaShawnda R. Clay.
Definance Drive 148: donation, no value stated, Benita L. Marschke to R&R Capital Funding.
Duncan St. 3222: $38,000, Joan M. Evans, Robert Evans, Mary Evans Mansfield and Eric P. Evans to Edward Lozes and Joann VIX Lozes.
E. Chamale Cove 18: $300,000, Succession of Robert C. Perkins to Abraham M. Daquin and Mary E. Shelby Daquin.
E. Lakeshore Village Drive 420: $246,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Asem I. Abdulahad and Sienna S. Abdulahad.
E. Louisiana Highway 190 42186: $156,000, Craig A. Shockley, Dwayne F. Shockley, Dale A. Shockley and Keith D. Shockley to Joel M. Price Jr. and Laura V. Price.
Fremaux Ave. 1474: $59,900, LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Hanh Nguyen and Phyan Thuy.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-3, lot 146: $108,000, James M. Petty and Sarah W. Petty to Robert L. Tynes.
Lakeshore Village Drive 776: $200,000, D. R. Horton Inc. to LeKeysha Coleman.
Liberty Drive 35289: $129,800, Jon M. Batton to Elizabeth A. Temple.
Lindberg Drive 1443: $142,500, Jonathan M. Hardy to Cure Properties LLC.
Maris Stella Ave. 1132: $155,000, Christopher Pizzolato to Jessica Rae Simms.
Mary Drive 1710: $132,000, James J. Newbill Jr. and Maria R. Newbill to Collin Alongi.
Myrtle St. 3751: $120,000, MSE Sub I LLC to Nikia Tameka Holmes Miller.
Oxford St. 3849: $155,000, Paul A. Arnold to Daniel J. Chavez and Irene Rosa.
Ozone Acres, lot 17-A, square M: $12,900, Jason W. Thompson and Nicole L. Price to 58221 Loblolly Lane LLC.
Pine Forest Drive 405: $160,000, Laura K. Soulet to Ryan J. Bonnet and Kathryn Marie Sullivan.
Robin St. 2410: $50,183, Residential Asset Securities Corp. Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-EMX9 to David Sigur.
Slico subdivision, lots 7, 8: $78,000, donation, Amanda Leigh Fandal to Michael J. Fandal and Maureen S. Fandal.
Summertree Drive 2227: $175,000, Navy Federal Credit Union to Andrea R. Beverly.
Sun Valley Drive 165: $61,000, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to David A. Hallner.
Tanglewood Drive 413: $147,500, Rolland Reginald Kelly and Rosetta Fulco Kely Estate to Kathleen B. Campo.
Valerie Drive 972: $180,000, Brant J. Cacamo and Jody B. Cacamo to Edward W. Riedl and Joyce D. Riedl.
W. Meadow Lake Drive 3513: donation, no value stated, Warren J. Mayes and Martha M. Mayes to Selena L. Brassette.
SUN/BUSH
Chat Blanc Lane 23525: donation, no value stated, Jacob B. Fauntleroy to Caleb C. Fauntleroy.
Chat Court 100: $274,000, Lawrence Scott Vuillemont to Louis C. Henry and Audrey W. Henry.
Jim Williams Road 30430: $44,329, Darren C. Blackmon to Scotty E. Payne and Sarah C. Payne.