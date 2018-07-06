WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for June 15-21
AVONDALE
Avondale Gardens subdivision, lot 35, square 2: $75,000, Jpmorgan Chase Bank National Association to Anitra Brown.
Glendella subdivision, lot 11, square O: $10,000, Riverbend Associates to Quinn Camp and Renita Caston.
S. Tish Drive 172: $127,000, Ronald D. Till and Cassie R. Till to Mandy M. Leblanc.
South Avondale Homes 9. subdivision, lot 29, square 37A: $88,000, Charles Lestrick Jr. to Julia B. R. Rosario.
West Tish Drive 309: Donation, Evelyn B. Schumacher to Kenton Schumacher.
BARATARIA
Barataria Park subdivision, lot 88: $246,500, Anthony M. Dixon and Kelly B. Dixon to Darren A. Dufrene Jr. and Lionette L. M. Dufrene.
BRIDGE CITY
Fifth St. 166: $140,000, Guadalupe D. Chacon to Jorge A. Chacon, Sonia L. Chacon and Jose F. E. Baez.
Hooter Road 741: $56,918, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
GRAND ISLE
Grand Beach 2, square A: $275,000, Carline Holding LLC to Sandra B. Gonzalez.
Grand Beach 6. subdivision, lot 6, square K: $20,000, Carlos R. Paredes and Peggy M. Paredes to Damian L. Widmer and Abby H. Widmer.
Pirates Cove condo, unit 20: $199,000, Holiday Offshore LLC to Telley P. Martinez.
Pirates Cove Landing condo, units 18 and 19: $649,000, APTIM Maintenance LLC to 359 Admiral Craik LLC.
GRETNA
322 3rd St. 320: $205,000, Michael J. Donelon Jr., Brandi C. Donelon, Matthew Donelon and Jessica S. Donelon to Allise N. Angelo.
City Of Gretna subdivision, lot 12, square 17: $207,590, Joseph C. Termini Jr. to Giselle B. Leonard and Craig J. Leonard.
City Of Gretna subdivision, lot 2A, square 44: Donation, Heather S. Pooley to Rafael J. Ohalloran.
Derbigny St. 737: $21,451, Adair Asset Management LLC and US Bank to Stephen Rue.58.
Dolhonde St. 1220: Donation, Shelia B. Booksh to Cynthia M. Braun.
Evergreen Drive 701-03: $275,000, Cheramie Trust to Brent E. Trauth.
Garden Park Extension 2. subdivision, lot 9A, square 30: $287,000, Matthew C. Rau and Yuliana G. Rau to Andrew L. Richard and Marie F. Richard.
Guardian Ave. 805: $238,000, Patricia A. Carter to Blaine C. Burst and Carrie T. Burst.
McDonoghville, lots 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D and 2E, square 100: $500,000, Preservation Alliance of New Orleans Inc. and Preservation Resource Center to McDonoghvilleLLC.
Oakdale subdivision, lot F, square 27: Donation, Chang H. Ceng and Xiu Y. Z. Ceng to Z&c Property LLC.
Timberlane condo, unit 104: $123,000, Robert A. Terry Jr. to Nancy Mueller.
Town Of Brooklyn subdivision, lot 1, square 1: $70,000, Lena K. Degrasse Irrevocable Testamentary Trust to Cityside Properties LLC.
Town Of McDonoghville subdivision, lot 16, square 1: $121,500, Beleta S. Bischoff and Ethel J. S. Balestra to Alijah Jett and Lorian M. Jones.
Willow Drive 21: $200,000, Cheramie Trust to Neil J. Becnel III.
HARVEY
Alex Kornman Blvd. 2232: $148,000, Phuong K. Tran, Kim P. Tran and Nhi Tra to Tamyra D. G. Broome.
Aspin Court 3004: $3,000, Lee R. Craft to Nelson Vasquez.
Brown Ave. 1130: Donation, Q. Hurts Investment Group LLC to CK2 Properties West LLC.
Curtis St. 1012: $159,000, Anna R. Rub and Charles Hebert to Trecialee W. Frezel.
Dulaney Drive 3849: $75,000, Trinh Vo Investments LLC to Ricky Phan and Yen V. Phan.
Inwood Drive 3721: $150,000, Brian K. Toldson and Malikah M. Toldson to Shalea D. Williams.
Keith Way Drive 3189: $83,475, US Bank NA to Lien To.
Killington Drive 2205: $170,000, Sach Nguyen, Son T. Nguyen and Long P. Le to Henid H. Hassan.
Lake Winnipeg Drive 3800: $238,000, Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Brittny McKay.
North Deerwood Drive 3857: $151,000, Ashley A. Watts to Shannon Y. Haynes.
S. Von Braun Court 2258: $210,000, Neal A. Fulco and Anna M. D. Fulco to Dinh G. Vu and Thi L. L. Vu.
South Friendship Drive 2241: $195,000, Sean M. LeBlanc and Christi A. LeBlanc to Calvin C. Galloway III and Fallon J. Galloway.
Timber Ridge subdivision, lot 46, square B: $2,500, Tamara Properties LLC to Basile M. E. Banga.
Timberlane Estates Drive 1839: $130,300, Reginald D. Rogers to Maribel M. L. M. Deumanzor.
Victoria Ave. 1849: $110,000, Carmell A. Lambert, Evandus Lambert and Carmell L. Anderson to Bessie Jones.
LAFITTE
Jean Lafitte Blvd. 4825: $35,000, Toot LLC to Maria Couevas.
Third Jefferson Drainage District subdivision, lot 45: Donation, Charlotte M. A. Herman 1996 Revocable Living Trust to Arthur C. Herman, Carla H. Weber and HIIJK LLC.
Third Jefferson Drainage District subdivision, lot 45: Donation, Arthur C. Herman and Carla H. Weber to HIJK LLC.
MARRERO
5th Ave. 613: $127,000, Clifton A. Chaisson Jr. and Yolanda E. P. Chaisson to Gerard A. Ridge.
Anderson Place 5860: $162,000, Crystal M. Addison to Chantelle L. Davis.
Azalea Lane 30: $150,000, Michael C. Sisung and Shelley B. Sisung to Kyle Fasullo.
Bayou Des Cannes Drive 2709: $148,000, Timothy P. Colson to Derrick T. Fremen Jr.
Bayou Des Cannes Drive 2732: $145,000, Justin P. Cannata to Merri C. Cobert.
Becker St. 6020: $50,000, James B. Nutter & Co. to Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae.
Benedict Drive 6565: $14,750, New Orleans Enterprises Inc. to Michael A. Odoms Sr.
Betty Blvd. 2037: $100,000, Earnest J. Wilkerson to Alexander Turner and Laverne J. Turner.
Birchwood Court 1704: $171,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Artie J. Ruth and Monique M. B. Ruth.
Blanche Drive 2729: Donation, Anna O. Matherne and Wesley J. Matherne to Tony J. Matherne Jr.
Cypress St. 4000: $145,000, Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Roy Brown III.
Eagle Park subdivision, lot XB2: $13,369, SC Metairie Portfolio II LP and SC Metairie Gp II LLC to NNN Metairie La II Owner LP.
Edwards subdivision, lot 35, square E: Donation, Charles L. Julia Jr. to Glenn Julia, Devin Julia and Caitlin J. Scott.
Ehret Road 5340: $120,500, Jerry B. Walden and Frances K. Walden to Richard A. Duggan III and Kristi C. G. Walker.
Fairfield Plantation subdivision, lot 4A, square 5: $1,308,271, Bridge City FD LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 22 LLC.
Manor Heights Drive 1704: $53,000, Cardinal Investment Group LLC to T. Rex Real Estate LLC.
Oak Drive 5039: Donation, David W. Halm, Steve A. Halm, Rosemary H. Mathes, Melody H. Breaux and Sandra H. Heausler to Brenda H. Cunningham.
Oak Forest Blvd. 2640: $40,000, Nora L. Fretes to Louis R. Zar.
Park Shore Drive 4480: $201,000, Deborah E. Love to Denver A. Munoz.
Phil Lane 2709: Donation, Anna O. Matherne and Wesley J. Matherne to Toby J. Matherne.
Plantation Estates subdivision, lot 25, square 3: $150,000, Raymond J. Barrios and Doris P. Barrios to Anna M. Singley.
Rue Louis Phillipe 6560: $18,000, New Orleans Enterprises Inc. to Earl Winters.
Suwannee Drive 2221: Donation, Curtis Hebert Jr. and Nancy G. Hebert to Angie L. Hebert.
Watergate Way 2637: $205,000, Matthew J. Riedlinger to Kimberly D. Thomas and Artis J. Thomas.
Watling Drive 2005: $51,500, Madison Revolving Trust 2017 to YTL Properties LLC.
Westwood Drive 565: $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Balram Mirchandani and Priya Mirchandani.
Wild Oak Lane 1617: $195,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Lisa R. Thomas.
Wild Oak Lane 1700: $195,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Duc Q. Phi.
Wild Oak Lane 1705: $195,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Elbert C. Watkins Jr. and Angelle Watkins.
Woodcrest Drive 5125: $128,000, Ann M. H. Acosta to Ashley A. Brewer.
TERRYTOWN
Goucher St. 780: $191,500, Carl Noto and Burneice R. R. Noto to Rose Stjean, Jean V. Stjean and Rose S. Michena.
South Butterfly Circle 2120: $128,000, Vincent J. Tessitore Sr. to Glenn D. Clark Jr.
WAGGAMAN
Catalpa Loop 9579: $292,000, Coast Builders LLC to Andrene A. Downie and Michael A. Downie.
Halle Place 19: $90,000, Abdulrahim Kaplan to Rahman W. Rahman.
Live Oak Plantation Estates subdivision, lot 148, square 7: Donation, Christine N. Pellebon to Ronald Domino.
Winifred St. 22: Donation, Wilbur T. Sellers to JW Real Estate LLC.
WESTWEGO
Avenue G. 752: $143,000, Michael R. Callahan to Kelsie C. Durbin.
Harang Plantation, part lots 2 and 3: $190,000, Kitchen Sink LLC, Kathleen C. K. Carter and Karen L. Knight to Kich Inc.
Laroussini St. 305: $15,000, Donna C. Jones to Eric M. Schweda and Erica W. Schweda.
N. Chante Court 9104: $55,000, Bank Of New York Mellon and CWABS Inc. to Traisha Temple.
N. Chante Court 9104: $56,000, Mellon Bank of New York to Catherine Reyes.
Stilwell Lane 917: $58,000, Dung Nguyen and Hiep Doan to Kim N. T. Tu.