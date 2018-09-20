ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Aug. 27-31
BOUTTE
Magnolia Meadows, Lot HF-3: Donation, The Mark Kenwin Harmon and Aleta Wanding Harmon Living Trust to Val Joseph Harmon.
Magnolia Meadows, Lot HF-4: Donation, The Mark Harmon and Aleta Harmon Living Trust to Stacy Harmon Dampier.
DES ALLEMANDS
118 Easy St.: $77,500, Madelyn Comardelle Bergeron and Travis James Bergeron to Alicen Ford Breaux and Roland Michael Breaux III.
Legend Oaks Subdivision, Lot 330: $35,000, Abby Prosperie and Eric T. Chabert to Dunn Homes LLC.
DESTREHAN
260 St. Charles St.: $40,000, Alfred Cotton, Anthony Cotton, Jerry Cotton, Pauline Cotton Chatman, Dollie Cotton Smothers, Brenda Cotton DeCruise, Michelle Cotton, Antwinette Cotton, Corey Cotton and Stephen David Cotton to Alfred Cotton.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Square 24, Lots 22 and 23: $271,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to All Star Premier Homes, LLC.
321 Longview Drive: $225,700, Karen Rohde Arndt to Saudhi Ramirez Wise.
336 Madewood Drive: Donation, Clarence W. Jordan to Java King Jordan.
243 Ormond Village Drive: $238,000, Bret Patrick Murray and Heidi Bostick Murray to Joshua S. Chatelain.
Ormond Plantation Estates, Section 1, Square 1, Lot 16: $275,000, Pamela Wilson Smith and Gary L. Smith Sr. to Opal Holdings, LLC.
FLAGGVILLE
Flaggville Subdivision, Lot 31-B: Donation, Ben Singleton Jr. and Connie Singleton Johnson to Cedric J. Johnson Jr.
HAHNVILLE
105 Fashion Boulevard: $38,500, Sheri Marchadie Sison to Kenneth J. Tassin.
Placide Baudoin, Lot 27A: $8,000, Gisclair Properties LLC to Jason D. Oliver and Kerri Volion Oliver.
LULING
310 Ashton Oaks Lane: $194,180, DSLD Homes, LLC to Cornell Toney Jr.
320 Ashton Oaks Lane: $1,985,750, DSLD Homes, LLC to Lonie Lee Chalaire and Ariana Alexis Chalaire.
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 11, Lot 36: $86,500, Ashton Plantation Estates LLC to Reve, Inc.
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 11, Lot 40: $75,500, Ashton Plantation Estates LLC to Samro Construction Company Inc.
235 Cross Street: $177,000, Lone Star Investments LLC to Tini Marie Richard Fioret and JoAnn Richards Wellmeyer.
300 Davis Drive: $160,000, Landry Paul Dufrene and Sudney Danos Dufrene to Kaleb Michael Dufrene and Chelsey Flores Dufrene.
19 Patricia Court: $269,000, Dominick J. Cascio, III to Brent C. Simmons.
700 West Heather Drive: $190,000, Christina Jodeen Pax and William Pax to Roxanne Waguespak Maxwell and Steven M. Maxwell.
NEW SARPY
134 Annex Street: $108,000, Harold W. Strauss III to Robert Gaudet III.
NORCO
441 St. Charles Street: $61,250, Succession of Mark A. Robert to Clifford P. Bourgeois Jr.
542 Giacomo Street: $178,000, Theresa Tassin Judd to Matthew L. Bolfa and Alyssa Loup Bolfa.
ST. ROSE
5 Bridle Path Lane: $206,000, Roni Naquin Zanca to Jordan Edward Clement.
16 Bridle Path: $140,000, The Darlene G. Maxwell Living Trust to Melissa Bird.
213 West Pin Oak Drive: $273,000, Christopher B. Jones and Sydney Nicole Flemming to Aravind Anand and Rekha Rajendran.