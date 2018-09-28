WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Sept. 14-19
AVONDALE
Avondale Homes 1S subdivision, lot 37, square 2: Harry L. Temple to Eric M. Temple, donation.
Avondale Homes 2. subdivision, lot 4A, square E: Margaret Buras to Jay A. Buras and Kathleen Plaisance, donation.
Glen Della subdivision, lot 12, square J: Tanya F. Gilbert, Shelita M. Lawson and Denise M. Lawson to Montreal J. Fox, donation.
South Jamie Blvd. 653: Bing V. Tran to Vu Q. Ho and Tram T. B. Nguyen, $70,000.
Washington subdivision, lot 9A, square C: Hien T. K. T. Dang and Loi T. Dang to Sabas H. Fernandez and Maria T. Fernandez, $62,500.
BRIDGE CITY
Oak Ave. 1100: Daniel A. Kattan to Christopher David Kattan Special Needs Trust, donation.
GRAND ISLE
Caminada Park subdivision, lot 5: Patricia C. Gal, Richard Gal and Patricia G. Camardelle to Brian J. Bourgeois Jr., $80,000.
Cheniere Caminada subdivision, lot 6: John B. Habisreitinger and Lucretia Habisreitinger to John Blaise Habisreitinge and/or Lucretia Williams Habisreitinger Revocable Living Trust,, donation.
Cheramie Landing condo, RV camper, unit 2: Cheramies Landing LLC to Harry Tregre and Stern Tregre, $37,500.
Engelbach, lots 10 through 13, plot C: Energy XXI GOM LLC to Shelly M. Jambon, $190,000.
Lots 1 and 2, square F, no further data: Nine Palms LLC to Island Palms RV Park LLC, donation.
Walnut Lane 228: Dale A. Mauduit and Janice Mauduit to Jamie J. Pitre and Menta Pitre, $190,000.
GRETNA
Amapola Circle 304: Claudia P. Bernat and Andrew F. Lee to Llantera El Caibeno Tire Shop 5. LLC, $175,000.
Beech Drive 3308: Timothy A. Whitmer and Dawn W. Whitmer to Charles M. Farve II and Kajah A. W. Farve, $189,000.
Green Oaks 1949: Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Patrick Bateman, $110,381.
Hinge subdivision, lot 4, square 2: 116 Hawkins LLC to Gabriel A. Ortiz and Nely S. F. Mencia, $174,900.
Huey P. Long Ave. 2326: Junius Moran, Des Sears and Darla Brown to Lejuenne M. Fascio, donation.
James Court 204: Congregation of Marianites of Holy Cross to ERS Enterprises LLC, $125,000.
Lake Aspen Drive West 3645: Daniel H. Clavier III to Robin C. Cuquet, donation.
Lake Timberlane Drive 3741: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Richard G. Blackman III and Ranada L. Blackman, $319,000.
Landry subdivision, lot 8, square 1: Speros N. Karahlanis to 3cg LLC, $7,000.
Lavoisier St. 227-229: Bernie Hebert Investments LLC to Cherylann B. McMillen and Jason D. McMillen, $187,000.
Lynnmeade Road 524: Allen J. Lacour Jr. and Kim Lacour to Neftali J.V. Calderon and Elvia Y. Valdez, $225,000.
Madison St. 911: Jacob L. Kennedy Jr. to Benjamin W. Purscell and Kimberly C. Purscell, $170,000.
Mason Ave. 100: 100 Mason St Properties LLC to MTDV Enterprises LLC, $70,000.
Park Place subdivision, lot 445: Brock Seng and Chelsea C. Seng to Toni S. Barice, $124,000.
Sixth St. 1004: Kody Dupre to John P. Bourgoyne Jr., $274,000.
Slatteryville subdivision, lot 15, square 13: Imperium Builders Ltd to Kenneth B. Davis Jr., $34,000.
Southwood Drive 273: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Andy V. Ho, $10.
Tenth St. 229: Susan E. Percle, David C. Percle and Harold J. Percle to David C. Percle Jr. and Elizabeth M. Percle, $80,000.
Weyer St. 1618: Regions Bank to Yefrin Villeda-Mendoza, $60,000.
Weyer St. 918: Erna Sudderth to Ashley E. Scorsone, Stephanie Donahue and Brian L. Scorsone, $263,000.
HARVEY
Deer Run Lane 3857: Ramona J. Reyes to Joan M. Aristy, $135,000.
Dogwood Drive 1444: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Raymond M. Gan and Yao Q. Hu, $55,250.
Estalote Ave. 1011: Floyd E. Lane Jr. to Angelena L. Hawkins, donation.
Inwood Drive 3841: Jerry L. Frazier Sr. to Jerilyn L. Frazier, donation.
Lafayette Ave. 2336: Linda M. Westmoreland and Charles Westmoreland to Agee Investments Inc., $40,000.
Macarthur Ave. 812: James J. Buras to Cheryl A. B. McMillen, donation.
N. Woodbine St. 4020: Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper to Loyal Ventures LLC, $97,500.
North Indigo Drive 4033: HHMG Properties LLC to Ronda Walker, $159,900.
Timber Ridge subdivision, lot 11A2, square D: Sarkis Meguerditchian and Sossi Kebreslian to Lacdubay Project LLC, $10,500.
West Parc Green St. 3445: James B. N. Dao to Allen J. Nauss and Melissa K. Nauss, $214,900.
Woodmere South 2. subdivision, lot 450, square K: Tymesha A. Davis to Tatiana Hanchett, $156,000.
LAFITTE
Lafitte Place subdivision, lot 22: Janine Braud to Kaci Hinton and Branden R. Cavalier, donation.
Rose Thorne subdivision, lot 3: Verna Ditcharo and Dominick P. Ditcharo to Niki M. Ditcharo, donation.
MARRERO
Bayou Carencro Drive 2708: Arabies Investments & Home Improvements LLC to Dustin P. Bolotte and Amber L. Grimes, $163,500.
Blue Heron Trace 2588: Scarlett C. Guidry and Elwin A. Guidry Jr. to Corey Choina, $215,000.
Brandi St. 4812: Russell J. Powell and Gloria Powell to Hank J. Rogers III and Crystal Beck, $145,000.
Briant Drive 3913: Daniel W. Swear and Shelby R. Swear to Kenneth J. Lasseigne, $195,000.
East Ames Blvd. 4140: R&D Homes LLC to Dwayne K. Small Sr. and Duanschell H. Small, $152,000.
Marrero Division, lot 40, part lot 39, square 15: Rachel R. K. Klause to Kenneth M. Arnold Sr. and Marie L. Arnold, $122,500.
Oak Forest subdivision, lot 28, square 11: Ricky Talamo and Joni Talamo to Brock M. Termine, $171,000.
Oak Haven Drive 2622: JBL Properties Ltd. to Roger D. Dufrene, $276,880.
Ramsey St. 2417: Cornell Becnel to Nicole M. J. Becnel, donation.
Romig Drive 2412: Corey N. Choina and Amber A. Choina to Jeffrey C. Coe, $173,000.
Village Court 2723: Concepcion M. Macias and Leopoldo M. Macias Jr. to Brandon J. Harris and Gena Wolfe, $187,900.
Wisteria Place 17: Oscar E. Rodriguez and Theresa F. Rodriguez to Milton Scott, $208,000.
TERRYTOWN
Cypress Park townhomes condo, unit H: Medric M. Usey III to Gena L. Demolle, $126,000.
Rue St Louis XIV Drive 2444: Blue Sky Contractor LLC to Tammy L. Pham and Tuyet N. T. Pham, $235,000.
WESTWEGO
Barbe St. 704: Gwendolyn R. Rivere to Salina Morales, $119,000.