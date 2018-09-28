ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Sept. 7-12
ABITA SPRINGS
Barque Place 71159: $112,000, Kristofer A. Huber to CR Property Development LLC.
Louisiana Highway 59 71429: $117,500, Phyllis Marie D. Nunez to James E. Grimes Jr. and Nicole O. Grimes.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: $82,500, Judy Sandra Long MacMillian to Donovan P. Killeen and Meleny Corkern Killeen.
Oak Knoll Estates, lot 68-A: donation, no value stated, Steven C. Fank Sr. and Vicki W. Fank to Nikki Lin Fank.
COVINGTON
Section 15, township 6 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Virgil R. Magruder and Sherrie S. Magruder to Virgil Ray Magruder Jr..
13th Ave. 408: $280,000, Combark Properties LLC to Matthew C. Fleming.
Autumn Woods Drive 210: $225,000, Kevin M. Alombro to Rudolph Philibert Jr..
Cypress Point Circle 6013: $379,000, Maison De Reve Builders LLC to James L. McDaniel Jr. and Charlotte H. McDaniel.
Derbes Drive 18245: $28,500, Karen Gardner Prine to J. Carroll LLC.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 7, square 1815: $27,000, Northshore Acquisitions LLC to Ruben D. Aleman and Daria M. Gonzalez.
Division of St. John subdivision, lot A, square 24: $86,000, Succession of Mary P. Cyprian to Cyprians Lawncare Service LLC.
E. Fourth Ave. 406: $191,600, Aida Molina Cooper to Timothy S. Ryan and Heather M. Ryan.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 18205: $92,500, Forrest M. Custer and Marsha F. Custer to Anthoy Costa Jr. and Ann W. Costa.
G St 70440: donation, no value stated, Donna Kay Williams to Kasey Carlisle Williams.
Green Briar Drive 28: donation, no value stated, Jay A. Pellegrini Sr. to Arby Wilson Pellegrini.
Hickory St. 162: $100,000, Rita A. Stephens Villavaso and Lexie A. Stephens Melerine to Lusk Management LLC.
Hummingbird Road 51: $769,000, Chapman Homes LLC to Jason L. Rolling.
Jay Lane 214: $240,000, Paul C. Madden to Matthew G. Metcalf and Rachel C. Metcalf.
JJ Lane 521: no value stated, Michael E. Murray and Elizabeth M. Murray to William G. Brown and Tracy G. Boortz.
Joiner-Wymer Road 12546: $148,000, Garland K. Bernard and Amy W. Bernard to Bailey Bilt LLC.
Louisiana Highway 437 82320: $292,500, Joel Ryan Shoultz and Laura Jourdan Shoultz to William M. Craig and Molly F. Craig.
Maison du Lac subdivision, Phase 2, lot 11: $100,000, WBB Realty LLC to Donald L. Hilbert and Peggy S. Hilbert.
Moore Blvd. 549: donation, no value stated, William M. Sclafini, Shane J. Sclafini, Charles J. Sclafini and others to Katharyn N. Sclafini.
N. Creek Drive 1357: $175,785, DSLD Homes LLC to Mark B. Milton and Lauren Thorne.
N. Verona Drive 448: $278,500, Ryan C. Miranda and Katie C. Miranda to Wade A. Fournier Jr..
Natchez Loop 1525: $395,000, Slama Construction LLC to Christopher Jon Najpaver and Danielle Mollere Najpaver.
Nolan Road 22118: $417,000, Earl J. Ledet and Dianne H. Ledet to Gerald R. Wahl Jr. and Gwendolyn G. Wahl.
Oak Alley Blvd. 1113: $242,015, DSLD Homes LLC to Rodney K. Clancy and Gaynell A. Clancy.
Palm Plaza subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Laury J. Bordelon to Clint T. Heard.
Penn Mill Lakes Blvd. 129: donation, no value stated, Amanda Warner Williams to Gary J. Williams.
Penn Mill Lakes Blvd. 252: $194,000, International Realty LLC to Patrick Noble and Trinity Miller Noble.
River Club subdivision, Phase 4-A, lot 58: $75,000, River Club Development LLC to Burga Homes Inc..
River Forest subdivision, lot 7, square 12: $77,500, Patrick J. Giblin and Cynthia L. Giblin to Bruce N. Johnson Jr. and Corie D. Johnson.
Rue Chantilly 205: $675,000, Panno Construction LLC to Thomas E. Mattern Jr. and Elizabeth P. Mattern.
Rue De Bac 498: $180,000, Sandra S. Wittmann to Gilbert A. Graham and Dorothy H. Graham.
Rue de Bac 515: $200,000, Gilbert A. Graham and Dorothy H. Graham to Keith D. Munch and Wanda S. Munch.
S. Fitzmorris Road 19128: $185,000, Wesley E. Kelly to Angela S. Ball.
Sixth St. 70021: $165,000, George H. Albury and Barbara L. Albury to William L. Holden.
Sylvia Drive 75653: $219,665, D. R. Horton Inc.-GulfCoast to Chad D. Michael and Brittany N. Poston.
Sylvia Drive 75660: $202,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jeremy Dale Terry and Kimberly Hope Terry.
Third St. 70320: $148,000, Xin Tuan Liu to Leonard Cade and Audrey Cade.
Tiger Ave. 444: $271,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Christine T. Querner.
Tolawa Place subdivision, portion of ground: $189,000, Zen-Noh Grain Corp. to Mccalman LLC.
Woodsprings Court 819: $220,000, Francisco A. Herrera Jr. and Katherine Anne Stiles Herrera to Della M. Pierce.
Zinnia Drive 86: donation, no value stated, James R. Patterson MD Money Purchase Pension and Trust to James R. Patterson and Kelcy N. Patterson.
FOLSOM
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $36,000, James K. Wicker, Susan W. Staid and Joanne W. Saale to Floyd G. Foxworth, Kathy B. Foxworth, Sky G. Foxworth and Tiffany T. Foxworth.
Robinson Road 76505: $257,500, Della Melton Pierce to William B. Harrison III and Leigh Moreau Harrison.
LACOMBE
Graci Ave. 62178: $90,000, Rockwell Edward McLellan, Jeannie H. Royer and Mary Jane Harper to DMS III LLC.
Graci Ave. 62214: donation, no value stated, Bonita R. Arsenaux to Murphy J. Arsenaux.
Vermillion Drive 60404: $13,000, JP & KP WA LLC to McGovern Properties LLC.
W. Violet St. 28493: $26,980, Coast Builders LLC to Northshore Housing Initiative.
MADISONVILLE
Audubon Parkway 1333: donation, no value stated, Todd J. Taranto to Bridgette B. Taranto.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 765: $69,500, Bedico Interests LLC to Yar Construction Co. Inc..
Lost Lake Lane 3090: $261,550, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Susan Ilene Andrews.
Mardi St. 107: $139,000, Patrick L. Noble and Trinity M. Noble to All C's Investments LLC.
Natchez Trace subdivision, Phase 2-C, lot 56: $975,000, Prescott Investment Properties LLC to Jeffery Lester Rogers and Mary A. W. Rogers.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $800,000, Copperstill Development LLC to Heritage Bank of St. Tammany.
Silver Oak Drive 532: $320,000, Prime Design & Build Group LLC to Joseph T. Pittari.
Spring Haven subdivision, Phase 2, lots 38, 55, 110: $206,500, Spring Haven LLC to Jenkins Homes Inc..
St. Calais Place 120: $238,000, Kaylee L. Lewellyn and Avron Elijah Lewellyn to Lawrence P. Clasen and Sheryl A. Clasen.
MANDEVILLE
Acadian Lane 103: $600,000, Wayne W. Cook III and Sherry N. Cook to Joseph D. Ferris and Crystal C. Ferris.
Camden Court 19: $385,000, Thomas J. Meyer and Latisha D. Meyer to James R. Holub and Lorraine M. Holub.
Chateau Loire Court 6051: $305,000, Roland C. Rusich to Christopher M. Rogers and Lindsey R. Dixon.
Chateau Papillon 232: $479,900, MJB Construction LLC to Gregory P. Orkus and Lindsey F. Orkus.
Chinchuba subdivision, lot 1-A, square 11: $175,000, Lauren Elizabeth G. Michaud to Devin Gerard Michaud.
Cours Carson St. 2344: $245,000, John E. Snell to Hamilton C. Dolese Jr. and Lisa C. Dolese.
Crossing Court 2334: $278,500, Velma Ree Johnson revocable living trust to Kevin M. Alombro.
Dupre St. 1720: $188,000, John H. Reynolds and Paula Reynolds to Kennon D. Suarez.
Falcon Drive 24: $636,100, Paul Laube and Melissa M. Laube to Gerald T. Murkowski and Sandra C. Murkowski.
Heather Drive 252: $230,000, Jeffrey B. Songer Jr. and Emily M. Songer to Abigail Lambert.
Hiern Road 67274: $250,000, Russ M. Acosta Jr. and Michelle L. Imbraguglio Acosta to Mark Carpenter and Marissa F. Carpenter.
Jasmine Drive 395: $79,822, James D. Eckner to Brad P. Villemuer and Sara Ann Eckner Villemuer.
Jennifer Court 8: $195,000, Donna M. Petronis to Marlaine M. Peachey.
Lazy Creek Drive 115: $225,000, Jason C. Doktor to Thomas Socha and Jessalyn Socha.
Libby Lane 780: $430,000, Paul G. Miller II and Elizabeth D. Miller to Mark A. Freeman and Vicki Lynn Jarrell Niemeyer.
Logan Lane 1845: $329,000, Jeffrey K. Hamon and Cassandra M. Hamon to Christopher Benigno and Fran C. Benigno.
Louisiana Highway 22 4958, 4966: $800,000, THT Properties LLC to Godiva-Zoe Development LLC.
Louisiana Highway 59 68443: $170,000, Blinds and Shades Plus LLC to Avalon Marble LLC.
Orleans St. 1819: $169,900, BBB Holdings LLC to Jillian Gutierrez.
Ouachita Place 303: $245,000, Jefferson Redwood LLC to Champion Services LLC.
Ozone Park subdivision, lots 15, 16, square 10: $325,000, Marigny-Bywater Redevelopment Group LLC to Richard M. Jeansonne.
Purple Martin Lane 8: $230,000, David M. McCubbin and Patricia L. McCubbin to Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby.
Tete L'Ours 645-4: $75,000, Succession of Nancy Lamoyne Box to Matthew Lynn Box.
Third St. 2141: $10, NRZ Pass-Through Trust Ebo I to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Third St. 2143: $189,000, Aaron S. Appel to Angeliqu M. Romero.
Town of Mandeville, Phase 2, lot 28, square 257: $75,000, Darling Design Homes Inc. to Florida Exteriors LLC.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: $42,000, Isadore Rosenthal Jr. to Affordable Homes & Land LLC.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: $45,625, Peace Enterprises LLC to Lafitte Street Partners LLC.
Tupelo Trace 93: $652,240, Timothy P. Donner and succession of Andrea M. Donner to Rusten A. May and Lacee M. May.
Wisteria Manor subdivision, Phase 1, lot 15-A: no value stated, Roscoe L. Null to Roscoe L. Null Trust.
PEARL RIVER
Village of Pearl River, portion of ground: $121,000, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Paul M. Williams and Julianna L. Williams.
Burnham subdivision, lot 10-B: $48,000, Timothy E. Bennett and Jennifer B. Bennett to Robert R. Gill.
Fifth St. 511: $100,000, David L. Bachemin Jr. to Abigail L. Byerley.
Fischer Drive 125: $325,000, Patricia Kelley Schafer to Michdelle M. Trippe.
Fourth St. 434: $3,000, Roxanne Knight to Jose Duenez.
Lester Drive 68500: $165,000, Zachary J. Gaines and Tayler C. Gaines to Jeremy R. Denley.
Louisiana Highway 41 64537: donation, no value stated, Devereux Realty-Picayune LLC to 64537 Hwy 41 LLC.
Louisiana Highway 41 72556: $24,000, Jessie Lee Smith and Donna S. D'Andria to Highway 41 Property LLC.
Morgan Galloway Road 38096: $95,000, Kevin M. Pace and Martha B. Pace to David M. Carrasco.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Mildred Saucier Kramer to Dean Kramer Jr. and Dawn K. Robin.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $38,000, Roberta Lee Connell to Paul J. Lassalle and Christy J. Lassalle and Roberta Lee Connell.
Section 26, township 7 south, range 14 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Floyd T. Blanchard and Benjamin G. Blanchard to Kevin M. Pace and Martha B. Pace.
SIXTH WARD
Near Sixth Ward, portion of ground: $33,000, Edward J. Zisk Sr. and Bridget H. Zisk to Paul R. Charbonnet Jr. and Candace Lynn Charbonnet.
SLIDELL
Torregano Road 34489: $741,000, Gregory J. McSwain to Nicholas A. Pastermack and Molly C. Pastermack.
Addis Blvd. 125: $53,000, Deep Roots Investments LLC to Jamila A. Brown.
Asheville Drive 896-902: $310,000, Ashe Holdings LLC to 896-902 Asheville Drive LLC.
Bay Ridge Drive 1128: $270,000, James Lance Noel and Regin Pena Noel to Jonathan Harvey Porter.
Carey St. 2577: $70,000, Larry Spiehler, Scott Spiehler and Donald Ray Spiehler Jr. to Malcholm A. Bech Jr. and Jenna Hebert Bech.
Charles Court 432: $504,000, Carl R. Canafax and Anita M. Canafax to Bryan Haas and Wonjung Yoon Haas.
Clearpoint Drive 5218: $207,000, Jeffrey F. Carroll and Tarsha Wynette Carroll to Shauntell Mitchell.
Clearwater Drive 6157: $200,000, Buy & Sell Houses LLC to Adam Blake Mccollum Lee Neyland and Marilyn Byrd.
Coin du Lestin Peninsula, lot 180: $89,875, Frank D. Natal Jr. to Douglas L. Wakeland and Janet Morrow Wakeland.
Coin Du Lestin subdivision, portion of ground: no value stated, Nina Legendre Dunbar to Folwell L. Dunbar and Lucia Dunbar.
Constitution Drive 1333: $146,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Christopher K. Lunsford.
Eden Isles Drive 139: $189,500, Succession of Myrlene Marino Robinson, Karen Ann Olivier Monnin, Donald J. Olivier Jr. and Lesley R. Capdeboscq to Miguel P. Rivera and David L. Haynes.
Eydie Lane 122: $264,000, Douglas A. Lawrence to William E. Delange.
Golden Pheasant Drive 110: $320,000, Thomas B. Sward and Leslie G. Sward to Kenneth J. Nicolosi Jr..
Grand Champions of Oak Harbor subdivision, lot 97: $65,000, CJS Real Estate LLC to Ross Savoie Construction LLC.
Holly Drive 58401: donation, no value stated, Michael P. Flores to Melanie Lynn Rodrigue Tavan.
Jacqueline Drive 246: $246,800, Joseph A. Licciardi and Paula S. Licciardi to Megan Umbs.
Jefferson Ave. 57947: $161,000, Robert A. Marks, Daniel J. Marks and Rosemary Blake Marks to Truls Grieg Bjerke Jr..
Kingspoint subdivision, Phase 8-K, lot 180: $202,500, Glenn A. Butler and Kelli L. Butler to George Chapital.
Lakeshore Village Drive 753: $261,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Johnny Ray Marsh and Judi Lynn Marsh.
Lakeshore Village Drive 761: $236,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Reginald D. Handy and Gina D. Handy.
Lakewood Drive 1522: $142,000, Reed Maxwell Ingram and Bay E. Ingram to Kawanee R. Crawford.
Live Oak 79: $235,000, Leon Cacioppo Jr. and Antoinette D. Cacioppo to James A. Festa and Samantha Lee Festa.
Louisiana Highway 433 53169: $155,000, Daniel A. Noveh to James A. Cornell Jr. and Jacqueline T. Cornell.
Maplewood Drive 1565: $220,000, John E. Weaver III and Judy F. Weaver to Daniel Kvedoras and Valeria G. Kvedoras.
Marina Drive 1170: $281,000, Stephen J. Prechter and Gina P. Prechter to Melanie Cameron Hebert.
Markham Drive 356: $105,000, Steven M. Calamari and Rachel Resor Calamari to Elizabeth M. Calamari.
Monaco Drive 1538: $135,000, Charles O. Barfield, Gainer E. Barfield, Minnie Ann Corbitt and others to Stacia A. Neal.
N. Buckingham Drive 315: $268,400, Marc W. Losh and Gwen R. Losh to Darren M. Kling and Lisa Barabara Bremond Kling.
Nicklaus Drive 333: $345,000, Ross Savoie Construction LLC to Randall Acosta and Liliana R. Arellano Facio Acosta.
North Shore Beach subdivision, Phase 3, lot 23: $366,000, Sterling J. Cardon Jr. and Vicki M. Cardon to Donald B. Roth Jr. and Johanne C. Roth.
Ozone Pines subdivision, lot 19, square 5: $80,000, Gayle O'Brien and Kimberlee D. Stone to Frederick J. Songy.
Pontchartrain Drive 4704: $110,000, Charles F. Durr III to Anthony J. Saltalamacchia and Diane H. Saltalamacchia.
Ranch Road 40827: $133,000, Richard J. Buckley and Freddie J. Buckley to Robert Edward Lee Morton.
Rue Chateau 105: $380,000, Southeast Investments LLC to Timothy S. Henshaw.
Silverwood Drive 152: $239,000, Michelle M. Trippe to Glen R. Lussier and Melissa D. Lussier.
Tanglewood Drive 428: $186,000, Cala Property Holdings I LLC to Zachary M. Clayton and Brittney D. Clayton.
Town of Slidell, lots 4, 5, 6, 7, square 44: $20,000, Anne Carroll Williams to Robert Travis Carroll.
SUN/BUSH
Section 42, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Mark D. Callender and Alison A. Callender to Callender Family Living Trust.
Sections 20, 21, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $36,000, Christina Favret to Brent J. DeVillier and Crystal E. Cilburn DeVillier.