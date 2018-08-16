ST. CHARLES
Transfers for July 23-27
AMA
269 Johnson St.: Donation, Valerie Walker Guilfore and Lawrence J. Guilfore Sr. to Kimberly N. Walker.
BOUTTE
460 Acorn Street: $165,000, Jason J. Hotard and Selena Morales Hotard to Mary McKenzie Cancienne and Louis James Cancienne.
DES ALLEMANDS
122 Bayou Estates S. Drive: $244,900, Brian J. Authement Sr. and Veronica Welch Authement to Whitney Therese Matherne Guillory and Michael Habakkuk Guillory.
DESTREHAN
3730 Ashton Drive: $239,000, Amy Harmeyer Hyde and Gerald W. Hyde to Jonathan Scott Mattei.
17 Hermitage Drive: $679,000, Paul Gerard Barletta and Kathleen Cardilla Barletta to Kyle T. Sharon and Jennifer R. Miller Shannon.
26A and 26B Houmas Place: $250,000: Barry C. Melancon and Patricia Gaudet Melancon to Alex L. Suffrin.
1106 Ormond Blvd.: $210,000, Barrett Phillip Kruebbe to Barney Clarence Hegwood and Randee Hegwood.
97 Ormond Meadows Drive: $118,000, Robert S. Lendle and Jenny Burch Lendle to Anthony Jerome Montalbano III.
LULING
551 Cypress Drive: $424,000, Patrick J. Dufrene and Sheila Dufrene to Jason Miller and Alison Coman Miller.
105 Lac Claiborne Court: $480,000, Landcraft LLC to Baileigh Rebowe Helm and Darin R. Helm Jr.
104 Lac Verret Drive: $550,000, Juan K. Small and Tiffany Young Small to Tory D. Dixson.
103 Lake Carolyn Drive: $303,000, Leslie Falcon DeSalvo and Darren Anthony DeSalvo to Rico Darensbourg.
426 Kellogg Drive: $224,000, Kendra Payne Revader and Louis Revader III to Sean D. Nugent.
13645 River Road: $250,000, Penny Parker Deroche and Brian Q. Deroche to Rhenpro Investments LLC.
112 Refuge Drive: $330,000, Yoland Mott Brumfield and Bryant K. Brumfield to Derly M. Baena-Builes Sohn and Nicholas E. Sohn.
NORCO
540 Payne St.: $265,000, Ralph J. Cline Jr. and Cynthia Strehle Cline to Lotheronie Gimblin Raby and Travis Montrel Raby.
444 Pine St.: $175,000, Ronald Joseph St. Pierre and Yolande Jacob St. Pierre to Kelly J. Buckwalter and Deannie Thibodeaux Buckwalter.
PARADIS
15227 La. 90: $242,000, The Paul Mustacchia and Catherine Forster Mustacchia Living Trust to Patricia Bodin Burke and Steven Burke.
ST. ROSE
141 Janet Drive: $175,000, Ronald M. Briscoe and Susan MacKenzie Briscoe to Victoria Schoen.
6 Sweet Gum Lane: $65,000, Sheila Dianne Pugh to Shabbir Ahmed and Aaliya Ahmed Ahmed.