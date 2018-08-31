SATURDAY
LET’S DRAW OLD GRETNA: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 335 Huey P. Long Ave. Join the Urban Sketchers as they consider the built environment in Old Gretna. Free. noaf.org.
FREE DAY AT THE GREEN PROJECT: 9 a.m., 2831 Marais St. Choose from a selection of items being given away. (504) 945-0240.
SUNDAY
FALL GARDEN PREP: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., 3700 Toledano St. Learn what to do to get your garden beds on shape for fall planting and growing season. $20. (504) 352-1750.
TUESDAY
NOAF LECTURE SERIES: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 1000 St. Charles Ave. Come here from architects Melissa and Brian Rome about their architecture firm and the challenges of their practice. Free. noaf.org.
OLD GARDEN ROSE MEETING: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., John Calvin Presbyterian, 4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie. Join members of the New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society and presenter Pam Smith, of Farmers Branch gardens in Texas. Free. facebook.com/neworleansoldrose.
FRIDAY
S'MORES NIGHT AT SUGAR ROOTS FARM: 6 p.m., 10701 Willow Drive. Enjoy marshmallows and a bonfire at this working teaching farm in Lower Coast Algiers. $6. (504) 296-0435.
SEPT. 8
BATTLE OF N.O. TOUR: 11 a.m. Depart 523 St. Ann St. Friends of the Cabildo offer a professionally guided tour of French Quarter sites relating to the 1815 battle. $20. (504) 593-3300.
SEPT. 13
RENOVATORS HAPPY HOUR: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., 419 Carondelet St. See this renovation and hear from the owners and contractor on-site at the renovation of three 1858 townhouses. $10. prcno.org.
SEPT. 14
PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT OPENING: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tulane University, Jones Hall, 6801 Freret St. Visit the Southeastern Architectural Archive for an exhibition of photos by Philip Marin Denman, who documented Thibodaux’s Laurel Valley Plantation from 1927-2017. On view until June 2019. Free. tulane.edu.
SEPT. 22
MUSEUM DAY LIVE!: Varying times and locations. Participants in the Smithsonian’s annual event offer free or reduced admission to their museums. Free. smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018.
SEPT. 23
CARING FOR IRISES: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Members of the Greater New Orleans Iris Society share their knowledge of how to raise healthy plants. Free. longuevue.com.