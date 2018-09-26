Charlotte Moss leads an enchanted life. The New York designer and author has an international list of clients that takes her around the world for projects and lectures.
Thursday evening, her travels bring her to New Orleans and Leontine Linens on Magazine Street, where Jane Scott Hodges hosts a book release event for Moss’ most recent publication, “Charlotte Moss Entertains.” The sumptuous tome, published by Rizzoli, offers insights into the secrets of how to ensure guests enjoy formal dinners, casual luncheons and everything in between.
The book signing is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at the shop, 3806 Magazine St.
“I had always looked up to Charlotte for her impeccable style and gracious way of entertaining, and she became something of a mentor to me,” said Hodges, whose high-end linens can be found in swank shelter magazines such as House Beautiful, Elle Decor, Traditional Home, Town & Country, Architectural Digest and Veranda. “Eventually, she transitioned from mentor to dear friend, so when she proposed we take a road trip from Richmond to Charleston, I immediately hopped on board.”
It was the ultimate adventure, documented in the October 2016 issue of Flower magazine. Hodges and Moss visited large and small towns across the South for a week, staying in choice hotels, visiting historic sites, meeting with museum curators and exploring local antique shops to gather ideas.
“Taking a road trip through the South was on my bucket list,” said Moss. “I couldn’t have had a better companion than Jane Scott.”
Moss makes a case in her book that entertaining — whether it’s a weekend house party or a ladies’ luncheon — is about helping guests feel comfortable and providing an atmosphere that promotes social discourse.
“It’s also about offering a surprise — something special on the table or a dessert presented in an unusual way — that can make the event memorable,” said Moss.
Having been a collector of fine household goods for several decades, Moss has at her disposal many sets of china, a lifelong collection of tablecloths and napkins, and a variety of silver patterns along with silver bowls and crystal wineglasses.
On Moss’ tables, sterling silver flatware and bamboo-handled forks are equally at ease. Instead of a golden charger, she will sometimes use a rattan charger for contrast. Nothing is too grand or too ordinary for her table settings or for mixing with one another. What's important is that the table conveys what the host loves.
“I set the table all the time at home even if it’s just a regular day,” Moss said. “It’s a treat I give myself, and I think everyone deserves.”
For Moss, a well-composed dining table is not complete without flowers, preferably from one’s own garden. All that is needed is imagination, she writes, to create a welcoming table with whatever one has on hand.
“I like there to be visual surprises, so sometimes I make my own fabric patterns — and it’s easier than you might think. I ran across a vintage shirt printed with watermelons on a trip, but I knew it wouldn't work in my wardrobe. I bought it anyway and brought it home, where my assistant and I carefully disassembled it until we could scan the images of watermelons,” she said. “We translated the scans into fabric for a tablecloth for an outdoor meal.”