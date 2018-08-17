WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for July 27 to Aug. 1
AVONDALE
Ursula Drive 124: $50,000, Kimberly Lulei and Charles W. Lulei to Credere Investors LLC.
GRAND ISLE
Amaris Isle Plantation subdivision, lot 126: $75,000, Cifreo Major & Morgan LLC to Wendell C. Cifreo and Rebecca Cifreo.
Grand Beach 3. subdivision, lot 1, square B: Donation, Irvin J. Richoux Sr., Amelia Richoux and Irvin J. Richoux to Kevin P. Ecuer and Robin T. Ecuer.
La Highway 1, 1910: $355,000, Ryan D. Myers to Brigid M. Brown and Steven J. Guidry.
Sunset Lane 140: $93,000, Michael L. Lauret to Capps Rentals LLC.
GRETNA
Belle Chasse Highway 2950: LS Realty LLC to Baljit Kaur and Makhan Singh, $1,075,000.
Cameo Lane 1902: $195,000, Hortensia M. V. Cruz to Pamela Newsom.
Carlisle Drive North 2790: $114,500, Janet S. Gordon, Robert L. Gordon and Jerome M. Gordon to Nabil Odeh.
Commerce St. 364: $260,000, Albert G. Bladsacker Jr. and Jane R. Bladsacker to Jacob G. Bladsacker.
Emerald Park subdivision, lot 28, square 202: $135,000, Lorraine M. Griffin and Elmer J. Griffin Jr. to Belinda Schouest and Rod E. Schouest.
Fairfield Drive 2713: $125,000, Jenniece Fraise to Sajea Inc.
Fifth St. 433: $300,000, Miguel A. Barreda and Maria Barreda to 501 Lafayette St LLC.
Hero Drive 3224: $85,000, Eric F. Lotz to Eric F. Lotz Jr.
John L. Court 4: $50,000, Patricia A. Armstrong, Eugene Johnson, Verna M.S. Johnson, Birdel S. Johnson, Percy Johnson, Diane Johnson, Charletra Taylor, and Wilfred Johnson to Tan P. Luong.
Kathy St. 828: $109,000, Hiep C. Dang to Ayed Hammad.
Leighton St. 107: $235,000, Brian G. Lee to Barbara Mgary and David Higginbotham.
Riverview at Gretna condo, unit 102: $450,000, First Condo LLC to Geralyn L. Blumenthal and Charles A. Blumenthal III.
Robert St. 908: $179,000, Elmer Orozco and Azusena D. Orozco to Jose S. Medina.
Sheree Lyn Court 832: $18,000, Glenn E. Coleman and Elois Ross to Rocsean Spencer and Duane T. Spencer.
Town of Brooklyn subdivision, lot 1, square 25: $215,000, Lena K. Degrasse Irrevocable Testamentary Trust to 501 Richard Street LLC.
West Meade Drive 400: $100,000, MTGLQ Investors LP to HHMG Properties LLC.
HARVEY
Joseph Rathborne Land Company Inc. Industrial subdivision, lot 3, square D: $95,000, Willie L. Chess III to Shatoyna M. Sterling.
Lester St. 2428: $86,000, Peter L. Pham to Gvozden Krpic and Valerie Krpic.
Mesa Via 2127: $254,500, Redbird Investments LLC to Gary L. Randall and Nyshaunte B. Randall.
Third Ave. 414: Donation, Philip J. Damico to Mary Cambre.
Woodmere 6. subdivision, lot 1648, square UU: $179,000, Warren Peters to Ramon E. Paredes.
MARRERO
Acadiana Trace 2677: $289,750, JBL Properties Ltd to Blair C. Williams and Brandon Surrency.
Allo Ave. 1408: $207,500, Brittany N. Hepting and Bryan M. Bellanger to Dylan M. Leomine.
Ames Farms, part lot 26: Donation, Ly N. Le to Van Pham.
Avenue E. 728: $148,000, Helen S. Orgeron, Dolly Orgeron, Bonnie O. Zorrilla, Peggy O. Willie and Curtis J. Orgeron to Todd J. McGovern and Sheila G. McGovern.
Avenue F. 1420: Donation, Jeannette Stockton and Milton A. Stockton III to Milton A. Stockton and Jeannette Stockton.
Bertucci Ave. 660: $113,000, Craig A. Dauzat to Evan M. Pelas and Courtney E. Dauzat.
Beverly Drive 2700: $225,000, Timmy J. Rojas to Michelle D. Waldon and William Sampson.
Birchwood Court 1717: $192,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Dat H. Nguyen.
Bonnie Ann Drive 2000: $119,900, LPP Mortgage Ltd to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB.
Burgess Drive 1031: $234,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Lakeshia Lewis.
Burgess Drive 1121: $227,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Shack Jefferson Jr.
Colony Court 2792: $209,000, Shebli LLC to Oskar Valdes.
Cyprus Bark Drive 6967: $189,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Barry T. Bourgeois and Vanessa Bourgeois.
Etude Drive 7429: $241,160, DSLD Homes LLC to Beverly N. Blount.
Florohaze subdivision, lot 38, square B: Donation, US Bank National Association to Emilie W. Rogers.
Fourth St. 5201-03: $180,000, Timothy C. Haygood to Sanchez Event Services LLC.
Francis St. 624: $40,150, Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Glenn Green Sr.
Geranium Drive 4801: $149,000, Leslie D. Kelsay and Kathryne S. Kelsay to Tyneisha Condoll.
Highland Meadows subdivision, lot 28, square B: Donation, Ramona L. C. Matute to Derek R. Zelaya and Earlene M. Zelaya.
Hudson Drive 5545: $179,000, Kevin J. Moreau and Meagan E. Moreau to Kevin C. Smith.
Jung Blvd. 729: Donation, Krystle L. S. Wood to Corey Wood.
Michel subdivision, lot 4A, square 13: Donation, Tyrone M. George to Pamela George.
Mount Shasta Drive 5133: $110,000, Cheryletta Harrison and Michael S. Harrison Sr. to Jessica R. Flynt.
Page St. 5020: $106,650, Bank of America NA to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
Pelican Drive 5172: $78,000, Joshua P. Matherne to Scott Landry and Monnica Landry.
Pitre Thalheim subdivision, lot 10, square B: $30,000, Cameron Devan Development LLC to Sans Limites Development LLC.
Rochester Drive 5013: $70,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
Syracuse Drive 2992: $133,500, Steven G. Brunies to Brandon Jenkins.
Three Oaks Court 5904: $155,000, Hacienda Construction of Louisiana LLC to Clarence Gaines and Carol A. Gaines.
Walkertown subdivision, lot 11, square 8: Donation, Catherine M. F. Blazio to Troy Simmons.
Willowdale Park subdivision,$10, lot 67, square 8: Co. Le to Hong Nguyen.
Wood Forest Drive 4916: $240,000, Nicholas Powell to Will Willis and Millicent P. Willis.
WAGGAMAN
Catalpa Loop 9574: $289,650, Coast Builders LLC to Brandon J. Bolds.
Sweet Olive Lane 652: $131,000, Lucas F. Santos and Erika F. U. Santos to Emilson M. Nunez and Tayri S. L. Nunez.
Vincent Lane 132: Donation, Suzanne M. Kapesis to Kelly A. Kapesis.
WESTWEGO
803 Avenue E. 801: Donation, Courtney L. R. Duhe to Gregory Duhe.
Avenue A. 258: $25,000, Lawless A. Capello Jr. to Monterrey Properties LLC.
Avenue G. 562: $99,000, Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Tamika A. Torregano.
Celotex Ave. 22: $85,500, Betty E. Tell to Craig L. Bonnette.
Claiborne Gardens subdivision, lot 26, square 105: $83,000, Albert B. Minias to Robin M. Phillips.
Deweese Drive 116: $118,000, Sylvia J. P. Watermeier to Craig Jewell.
Eighth St. 141 through 147: Donation, Carolyn W. Calhoun to Aura J. M. Lopez.
South Kelly Lane 10157: $353,615, Jennifer Morvant and Roland P. Morvant III to Danielle M. Waggaman and Stephen C. Waggaman.
West Drive 612: $75,000, TBF LLC to Krystal L. Ferina.
West Drive 855: $83,175, Jeffrey S. Boyd Jr. and Taylor E. Davis to Kimberly O. Baudoin and Royal A. Baudoin Jr.