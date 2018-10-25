ST. CHARLES

Transfers for Oct. 1-5

AMA

205 Ellen Street: $127,500, Lyndon Michael Eusea to Philip Joseph Schaefer V.

BOUTTE

344 Good Children Street: $10,500, HX3, LLC to Five Star Estates LLC.

Kellogg Subdivision No. 2, Ellington Farm Lots, Block L, Lot 17: $150,000, Susan Rome Schmill and Mitchell J. Schmill to Kellie Schmill Dufrene and Jared A. Dufrene.

921 Magnolia Ridge Road: $150,000, Robert D. Balmer and Joanne Metternith Balmer to Mark A. McCullough Jr. 

358 S. Kinler Street: amount unavailable, Alfred Blue III to Five Star Estates, LLC.

DES ALLEMANDS

206 Carlon Drive: $149,000, Rebekah J. Cortez to Gaynell Bourg Landeche and Kent J. Landeche.

133 Pleasant Valley Drive: $220,000, Sandra Bourque and George F. Goegry, Jr. to Stephanie Scholl.

Tract 1 and 3, Section 17 and 18, Township 14 South, Range 20 East: $150,000, Hancock Whitney Bank, as Trustee of the Margaret Ellen Lauer Charitable remainder annuity trust to 3TS Pizz Land, LLC. 

DESTREHAN

39 Brandon Hall Drive: $154,500, Deanna Brister Arceneaux and Leroy J. Arceneaux, Jr. to Daniele W. Knight and James Knight.

Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 8: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Christian J. DiCarlo.

318 Madewood Drive: $235,000, Presidential Fitz, LLC to Juliana Slayden Signorelli and Michael T. Signorelli.

HAHNVILLE

Fashion Plantation III, Lot 355: $118,000, Kevin K. Young to Eric C. Burks.

105 Fashion Boulevard: $40,000, Lori Marchadie Templet to Kenneth J. Tassin.

33 River Park Drive: $110,000, David Leonard Pichon and Janine Boudreaux Pichon to Eugene J. Chandler and Jo Ann Bourgeois Chandler.

LULING

320 Allie Lane: $189,750, Angela Cardenez-Butler to Amy Skipper Schwartz and Jason M. Schwartz.

110 Ashland Drive: $275,000, Eric John Brown and Barbara Chapman Brown to Chad Jeremy Barnes and Madilynn Estey Barnes.

115 Asphodel Drive: $268,000, Patrick R. Lambert to David P. Keller and Sarah McKay.

335 Ashton Oaks Lane: $195,645, DSLD Homes, LLC to Brittany J. Santangelo and Geosvany Morales.

23 Cathy Drive: $275,000, Mack Duffy McBroom and Judith Estess McBroom to James Martin Garcia and Melissa Miller Garcia.

591 Cypress Drive: $329,000, Sylvia Bergeron Bertrand, Jesse James Bertrand and Mirna Castro Bertrand to Kirby J. Gomez and Debra Kelone Gomez.

615 Diane Drive: $280,000, John Constant to Douglas G. O'Brien.

317 Fourth Street: $161,000, Brian J. Lombardo to Heather C. Butera.

206 Hawthorne Drive: $260,000, Kevin Michael Landry to Bethany Tassin Hammack.

Hidden Oak Subdivision, Phase II-A, Lot 31: $186,500, Shandra Eugene Clark to John David Kjormoe Jr.

116 Laurel Court: $264,900, Kirby Gomez and Debra K. Gomez to Ted Joseph Matherne Jr. and Erica Petrolia Matherne.

1187 Luling Estates Drive: Donation, Raymond Pierre to Aisha Nicole Pierre.

120 St. John Street: $190,000, Robert Joseph Louviere to Cary John Burelle and Cindy Harris Burelle.

576 Willowridge Drive: $340,000, Thomas Alexander Hill II and Delayne Gauthreaux Hill to Toby Ryan Petit and Heather Juncker Petit.

NEW SARPY

St. Charles Terrace Subdivision, Lot 77-A: $10, Audrey Edwards Eugene to Valero Refining — New Orleans, LLC.

NORCO

306 Giacomo Drive: $40,000, Michael Paul Callais to Angelina Maria Caruso.

PARADIS

448 Barber Road: $163,900, Chad J. Barnes and Madilynn Estey Barnes to Lyndon M. Eusea.

800 Fonda Street: $110,500, Madeline Price Edwards to Derryl W. Walls and Christina Perret Walls.

ST. ROSE

150 Oaklawn Ridge Lane: $300,000, Afrika Lee Morris and Michael A. Morris to Kendra Smith Barnett and Marco S. Barnett.

206 White Oak Street: $260,000, Malcolm Paul Bearb and Nicole Suzanne Madere Bearb to Sandra Mayer Richard.

