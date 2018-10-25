ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Oct. 1-5
AMA
205 Ellen Street: $127,500, Lyndon Michael Eusea to Philip Joseph Schaefer V.
BOUTTE
344 Good Children Street: $10,500, HX3, LLC to Five Star Estates LLC.
Kellogg Subdivision No. 2, Ellington Farm Lots, Block L, Lot 17: $150,000, Susan Rome Schmill and Mitchell J. Schmill to Kellie Schmill Dufrene and Jared A. Dufrene.
921 Magnolia Ridge Road: $150,000, Robert D. Balmer and Joanne Metternith Balmer to Mark A. McCullough Jr.
358 S. Kinler Street: amount unavailable, Alfred Blue III to Five Star Estates, LLC.
DES ALLEMANDS
206 Carlon Drive: $149,000, Rebekah J. Cortez to Gaynell Bourg Landeche and Kent J. Landeche.
133 Pleasant Valley Drive: $220,000, Sandra Bourque and George F. Goegry, Jr. to Stephanie Scholl.
Tract 1 and 3, Section 17 and 18, Township 14 South, Range 20 East: $150,000, Hancock Whitney Bank, as Trustee of the Margaret Ellen Lauer Charitable remainder annuity trust to 3TS Pizz Land, LLC.
DESTREHAN
39 Brandon Hall Drive: $154,500, Deanna Brister Arceneaux and Leroy J. Arceneaux, Jr. to Daniele W. Knight and James Knight.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 8: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Christian J. DiCarlo.
318 Madewood Drive: $235,000, Presidential Fitz, LLC to Juliana Slayden Signorelli and Michael T. Signorelli.
HAHNVILLE
Fashion Plantation III, Lot 355: $118,000, Kevin K. Young to Eric C. Burks.
105 Fashion Boulevard: $40,000, Lori Marchadie Templet to Kenneth J. Tassin.
33 River Park Drive: $110,000, David Leonard Pichon and Janine Boudreaux Pichon to Eugene J. Chandler and Jo Ann Bourgeois Chandler.
LULING
320 Allie Lane: $189,750, Angela Cardenez-Butler to Amy Skipper Schwartz and Jason M. Schwartz.
110 Ashland Drive: $275,000, Eric John Brown and Barbara Chapman Brown to Chad Jeremy Barnes and Madilynn Estey Barnes.
115 Asphodel Drive: $268,000, Patrick R. Lambert to David P. Keller and Sarah McKay.
335 Ashton Oaks Lane: $195,645, DSLD Homes, LLC to Brittany J. Santangelo and Geosvany Morales.
23 Cathy Drive: $275,000, Mack Duffy McBroom and Judith Estess McBroom to James Martin Garcia and Melissa Miller Garcia.
591 Cypress Drive: $329,000, Sylvia Bergeron Bertrand, Jesse James Bertrand and Mirna Castro Bertrand to Kirby J. Gomez and Debra Kelone Gomez.
615 Diane Drive: $280,000, John Constant to Douglas G. O'Brien.
317 Fourth Street: $161,000, Brian J. Lombardo to Heather C. Butera.
206 Hawthorne Drive: $260,000, Kevin Michael Landry to Bethany Tassin Hammack.
Hidden Oak Subdivision, Phase II-A, Lot 31: $186,500, Shandra Eugene Clark to John David Kjormoe Jr.
116 Laurel Court: $264,900, Kirby Gomez and Debra K. Gomez to Ted Joseph Matherne Jr. and Erica Petrolia Matherne.
1187 Luling Estates Drive: Donation, Raymond Pierre to Aisha Nicole Pierre.
120 St. John Street: $190,000, Robert Joseph Louviere to Cary John Burelle and Cindy Harris Burelle.
576 Willowridge Drive: $340,000, Thomas Alexander Hill II and Delayne Gauthreaux Hill to Toby Ryan Petit and Heather Juncker Petit.
NEW SARPY
St. Charles Terrace Subdivision, Lot 77-A: $10, Audrey Edwards Eugene to Valero Refining — New Orleans, LLC.
NORCO
306 Giacomo Drive: $40,000, Michael Paul Callais to Angelina Maria Caruso.
PARADIS
448 Barber Road: $163,900, Chad J. Barnes and Madilynn Estey Barnes to Lyndon M. Eusea.
800 Fonda Street: $110,500, Madeline Price Edwards to Derryl W. Walls and Christina Perret Walls.
ST. ROSE
150 Oaklawn Ridge Lane: $300,000, Afrika Lee Morris and Michael A. Morris to Kendra Smith Barnett and Marco S. Barnett.
206 White Oak Street: $260,000, Malcolm Paul Bearb and Nicole Suzanne Madere Bearb to Sandra Mayer Richard.