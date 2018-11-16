EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Oct. 26-30
HARAHAN
Bailey St. 122: Diana Cole to Jessica R. Hanchey, $225,000.
Hickory Haven A. subdivision, lot 9, square 5: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Guochang Zeng, $10.
JEFFERSON
Deckbar Ave. 121: Elizabeth D. Starszak to David M. Hymel Jr., $150,500.
Jefferson Heights Ave. 676: Homestead Investments LLC to Timothy P. Henry and Kaye L. Henry, $475,000.
KENNER
Calhoun St. 932: Theresa H. Moss to Eddie R. Moss Jr., donation.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 39F: Federal Home Loan Corp. to Curtis S. Hebert, $89,900.
Colorado Ave. 3720: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Elsa Enamorado, $73,000.
Driftwood Village condo, unit D: George F. Stutts Jr. and Phillip M. Stutts to Peter Chang and Lee E. Y. Chang, $67,000.
Kenner Orchards subdivision, lot 33A, square 55: D. Stop Prop LLC to Bayou Turf Services LLC, $305,000.
Kilgore Place 65: Helen Powell and Catherine N. Powell to John Hopkins LLC, $120,640.47.
Loyola Drive West 4045: Grey Line Properties Inc. to Tyler M. Hellmers, $160,000.
Minnesota Ave. 1808: Apex Community Development Inc. to Kerlin Pena, $184,000.
Pommard Drive 4129: Pamela M. Fischer to Kevin C. Ashworth, $207,950.
Sessions Lane 809: Linda M. Smith to Cindi M. Lessard, $189,000.
Seventeenth St. 2143-45: Darren S. McGowan and Lisa McGowan to Jeremy S. LeCarpentier, $180,000.
Spartan Lane 680: Robert L. Dennis to Robert L. Dennis and Vallerie J. Dennis, donation.
Toby Lane 4916: Michael D. Quigley and Cheryl A. M. Quigley to Meri Cibilic, $386,400.
Veterans Heights 8. subdivision, lot 14A, square 198: Jesse L. Thompson and Ivene D. Thompson to Pether E. Alonso, $21,000.
Veterans Heights 8. subdivision, lot 19A, square 198: Jesse L. Thompson and Ivene D. Thompson to Roberto E. Rivero, $21,000.
METAIRIE
1001 Veterans Boulevard office condo, units 104 and 105: Stephanie Adair and Jayson S. Adair to Mendez Holdings 1001 LC, donation.
Alphonse Drive 4813: Robert B. Walet to Lauren Ory and Jesse Parker Jr., $289,000.
Belmont Place 1701: Genell Beck to Ryan J. Schiaffino and Brittany Schiaffino, $216,000.
Brentwood Drive 22: Gayle G. Bertucci, Mickey G. Bertucci and Patricia G. Entwisle to Pamela Fischer, $161,500.
Center St. 4206: Ralph J. Cline Jr. and Joyce S. Cline to PMS Property Management LLC, $104,500.
Chaldron St. 8712: Joey L. Kurz to Joseph A. Nelson III and Linda K. Nelson, $90,000.
Claudis St. 1411: Stanley R. Chatagnier and Charlene Chatagnier to Brett Mutter and Jamie Mutter, $519,000.
Cleary tract, lot 76B2, plot 76: Future Property Investments LLC to Dustin E. Warren, $242,500.
Cypress St. 3616-18: Deborah J. Sarjeant to Diane R. Civello, donation.
E. William David Parkway 311: Gloria Touchy to Katie G. Dimm and Eric J. Dimm, $370,000.
Elmeer Ave. 603: Aaron D. Ryan and Jennifer G. Ryan to David B. Wyman and Jillian H. Wyman, $255,000.
Elvis Court 103: Scott M. Hellmers and Brooks A. Hellmers to Elise Baltazor, $368,000.
Fairfield St. 4927: Cynthia Erikson to Steven M. Fontenot, $185,000.
Fig St. 1908: Thomas A. Kehoe Jr. and Traci B. Kehoe to Stewart C. Redhead and Jennifer S. Redhead, $200,000.
Fig St. 1912: Thomas A. Kehoe Jr. and Traci B. Kehoe to Stewart C. Redhead and Jennifer S. Redhead, $470,000.
Folse Drive 4529: Catherine L. Quartararo to Diana Canahuati and Faris J. Canahuati, $585,000.
Haring Road 3105: Apex Community Development Inc. to Shameika D. Conerly, $175,000.
Hastings St. 5013: Ryan S. Lindsly to Andrea M. Richardson, $169,500.
Heaslip Ave. 4030: James P. Poche and Jill W. Poche to Amanda M. Sowell, $193,800.
Hector Ave. 413: Jonathan D. Glenn to Scott P. Claudel, $250,000.
Highway Park subdivision, lot 13, square 262: Kenneth W. Swartzfager to Norman L. Shaver and Sharon H. Shaver, $225,000.
Kent Ave. 519: Christine F. McPeek to Robert R. McPeek, donation.
Margie St. 2708: Kyle A. Howard and Skye D. Bailey to Jesse M. Delerno and Claire B. Delerno, $295,000.
Melody Drive 409: Robert S. Rogers and Susan K. Rogers to Flora Kelly, $255,000.
Melody Drive 929: Ellen B. Morris to Shark Investments LLC, $220,000.
Metairie Heights Ave. 3721: Paul P. Palermo and Joyce Palermo to Paul S. Schmidt and Traci Schmidt, $405,000.
Metairie Lawn Drive 536: Brett C. Bordelon and Jacquelyn M. Bordelon to William Davies and Maria G. Davies, $400,000.
Metro View condo, unit A244: Metroview Development LLC to Sylvia B. Savoie, $91,000.
N. Hullen St. 621: Madeline Rodriguez to Kahnhart Properties LLC, $150,000.
North Turnbull Drive 3000: Marcelle Orkoulas to Julie A. Carter, $209,800.
Orion Ave. 703: Paige A. Amundson-Saleun to Renee Kaufman and Herbert L. Kaufman, $145,000.
Pike Drive 44717: Christina Ellis and Daniel R. Ellis Jr. to Fernando L.L. Soto and Betsy Urdaneta, $349,000.
Ridgeway Drive 3408: Mary L. Belou and Frederick A. Belou to Dawn M. Cashill and Timothy D. Cashill, $240,000.
Sandra Ave. 1608: Orlena M. Williams to Phillip T. Caldwell and Aimee R. Nieves, $210,000.
Schouest St. 7009: Frank G. Fink to Samantha G. Waguespack, $212,500.
Seville Square condo, unit 105: Louis R. Sabrier and Barbara A. Sabrier to Cardinal Investment Group LLC, $35,000.
Sonfield St. 4708: Hilary H. Landry LLC to Jacqueline N. Nguyen, Steven V. Le and Jacqueline N. N. Le, $310,000.
Sycamore Drive 125: Michael J. Hickham to AVD LLC, $775,000.
Wade Drive 5017: Elizabeth C. Durr, Uriel A. Durr and Elizabeth D. Carter to Philip N. Aucoin, $249,900.
Whitney Place condo, unit 137: William C. Oprea and Elizabeth V. Oprea to Jack V. Smith, $85,000.
Woodland St. 4504: Beverly S. Barbier to Thomas A. Hennington and Margaret S. Hennington, $367,700.
York St. 5601: Adalto J. Lopes and Paula R. Lopes to Alan Borken, $279,000.
Zuma Ave. 1309: CKCC Bell LLC to Damon A. Taylor, $295,000.