EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for July 13-18
HARAHAN
Doescher Drive 61: $340,000, Emanuella L. Peraino to Ashley E. S. Stcyr.
Oak Ave. 921: $215,000, Dawn Oster to Carley A. Faucheux.
Roseland Parkway 420: $180,000, Christopher L. Ceccarelli and Margery B. Ceccarelli to Matthew Boucvalt and Maria Arcuri.
West St. 382: $65,000, 382 West Ave LLC to Sayda B. Mejia and Jose H. D. Hernandez.
JEFFERSON
Audubon Trace condo, unit 1602: $160,000, Hunter L. Fox Jr. and H. L. Fox Jr. to Katie D. Luminais.
Brehm Place 753: $205,000, Sean Ryan to Dustin L. Henrichs.
Jefferson Heights subdivision, lot 15, square 4: $255,000, Linda Berman to Gerard T. Osborne.
Jules Ave. 224: $207,000, Karen T. Holzenthal and Ralph W. Holzenthal to Kristal Blondiau and Frederick E. Blondiau Jr.
O’Dwyer Place 1016: $178,000, Bradley J. Raines to April C. Matthews.
KENNER
Brittany Drive 74: $230,000, Abdul R. Siddiqui and Talat F. Siddiqui to Robert P. Bellflower and Irene Bellflower.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 34-F: $155,000, John C. Thompson to Kamilah D. Morgan.
Chateau Pontet Canet Drive 23: $349,000, Scott A. Musso to James D. Madden and Sarah E. Madden.
Cheval Place 1000: $257,000, Celeste A. B. Dale to Ramiro A. Montoya and Alba R.M. Montoya.
Connecticut Ave. 3209: $124,000, Danny J. Veade and Gwendolyn S. Veade to Dan M. Adams and Ernestina Adams.
Connecticut Ave. 3403: $66,424, Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Crestview Office & Industrial Park subdivision, lot O, square 169: $545,000, CPMY Investments LLC to A. Blanco Blessing LLC.
Dilton St. 1123: $152,000, Christopher J. Villere and Cheryl A. Villere to Justin A. Remes Jr.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 144: $800,000, Carol Barbier and Robert J. Barbier to Devon Bank.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 144: $800,000, Devon Bank to Nathalie Garreis and Emad Kandil.
Indiana Ave. 3041: $250,000, Charles D. Lassitter and Pam Lassitter to Eric G. Waters Sr. and Sabrina Waters.
Kansas Ave. 2229: $241,000, Jamie Grissom and Eric G. Grissom to Grace Adams and Lionel D. Adams.
Kansas Ave. 2920: $320,000, Lyle T. Melancon and Christina Melancon to Hong Tu Real Estate LLC.
Kansas Avenue condo, no further data: $151,500, Aaron P. Omotola and Nekisha Omotola to Raymond F. Rogers and Cynthia Roger.
Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 127: $108,500, Louisiana Trace LLC to Reve Inc.
Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 128, square H: $109,750, Louisiana Trace LLC to Leilani Manalo.
Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 4, square A: $137,725, Louisiana Trace LLC to Kamel Brakta.
Madrid St. 34: $258,000, Melissa Severin and Marion P. Severin to Regina K. Grau and Brett A. Grau.
Main Ave. 3224: $242,500, Bella Vista LLC of Nevada to Michael E. Cruice and Tracy Cruice.
Rancher Road 3264: $158,000, Robert P. Bellflower and Irene N. Bellflower to Cesareo S. Mejia.
Vintage condo, unit 4134: $157,500, Barbara G. Koppman to Bradley C. Chatman.
Vintage Drive 929: $320,000, Viet Le, Suzanne V. Le and Suzzane L. Vo to Robert J. Clement and Melanie Y. Clement.
Webster St. 1100: $148,047, Denise T. St..Pierre and Duffy J. St. Pierre Jr. to Alicia D. Windham, Joshua M. Windham and Alicia W. Duvoisin.
W. Louisiana State Drive 3677: $129,000, Xiao Fu to Vien P. Nguyen.
METAIRIE
Asher St. 6417: $220,000, Roland N. Hebert and Mary A. M. Hebert to Brandon M. Godfrey and Alyssa B. Heyl.
Athania Parkway 1004: $100,000, Joanna May, Jeanne Clark, Stephen C. May and Diane Wehrman to SMBR LLC.
Bath Ave. 403: $245,000, Kayla Boughrara and Brandon T. Boughrara to Patkat Holdings LLC.
Beverly Hills subdivision, lot 18, square 9: $330,000, Matthew L. Valdes to Timothy J. Folse and Victoria M. Voelkel.
Bonnabel Place, lot 27, square 44: $237,450, Tarpon Enterprises LLC to Jeffrey B. Aymond.
Bridget St. 6116: $395,000, Cynthia Besselman to Jamie Grissom, Eric G. Grissom and George M. Grissom.
Buras Ave. 8114: $195,000, Amanda L. Tynes and Stephen A. Tynes to Marty J. Chialastri and Marcus A. Chialastri.
Carmen St. 6600: $249,000, Derek S. Franklin and Sally M. Franklin to Timothy B. McLemore and Lindsey B. McLemore.
Chalfant Drive 4500: $250,000, Chalfant LLC to Avion M. Turner.
Cleary subdivision, lot C: Donation, Edward J. Vanhoven Jr., Thomas J. Vanhoven, William H. Vanhoven, Mary V. Riche and Julie V. Wettstein to William Bennett Jr., Gregory G. Hedrick and Mary S. Hedrick.
Courtland Drive 3817: $247,500, Vinnetta Liberto to Luiza Gyulmetova.
Cypress St. 3728: Donation, Lloyd J. Bourgoyne and Chad R. Bourgoyne to Julie Bourgoyne.
Division St. 4051: $97,000, Rose Fleischer, Thomas Earl Fleischer Testamentary Trust to Irma Rivera.
Elmeer Ave. 328: $775,000, Reda Tolba to Linn Atiyeh and Joseph A. Atiyeh.
Grammar Ave. 4712-14: $329,000, Douglas M. Caminita to Houssam Elsahli.
Green Acres Road 2116: $413,500, Susan Brennan to Christopher J. Costello and Brandi Costello.
Green Ave. 1516: $330,000, Timothy J. O’Brien and Donna H. O’Brien to Deadra A. T. Petit.
Haring Road 1013: $130,000, Judy M. Moreau to Jordin O. Brown.
Henican Place 3804: $185,000, Celso E. Hernandez to Mohammad Y. Khan.
Highway Park subdivision, lot B1, square 58: $255,000, Monique P. Ebberman and Ryan L. Ebberman to Maria D. Corral and Placido Corral.
Homestead Ave. 1320: $353,000, Michelle Bouve and Michael L. Bouve to Alyce Hesse and Nowell P. Hesse.
Les Chalets condo, unit 103: $125,000, Deborah F. Berard to Kiarra L. Mackey and Kierra C. Mackey.
Lynn Park subdivision, lot 149, square 10: Donation, Shirley M. Englade to Jesse Hodges Jr.
Madison St. 1905: $310,000, Ronald E. Heuer to Sahar Chifici.
Meadowdale St. 4628: $358,000, Vara P. Pushpagiri and Anuradha Eragani to Ee T. Chin and Yudithsa Hung.
Metairie Court 2413: $325,000, Ashley Santos and Michael A. Santos to Terri King and David G. Mahoney.
Metairie Court 2944: $399,000, 4908 Harris Ave LLC to Tobey M. Cordell and Gleezetta L. Cordell.
Metairie Ridge Nursery, lots A-B 51-52, square 20: $169,000, Shirley W. Ringe to Richard L. Dykes and Colleen K. Dykes.
Michigan Ave. 2429: $190,000, Jennifer K. Harris and Kent R. Harris to Dylan McCrory.
N. Hullen St. 2109: $300,000, Marian Mann and Arville W. Steed to Jocel Tusa and James E. Ravannack.
N. Turnbull Drive 4313: $414,000, McCannHomes LLC to Larry A. Vignes and Kathleen P. Vignes.
N. Upland Ave. 501: $160,000, Jessica Lafrance to Christine L. Mongrue and John A. Rogers.
N. Atlanta St. 819: $230,000, Ryan C. Simoneaux to Quy T. Luong.
Orpheum St. 1524: $70,000, Maria Y. Littlejohn and Clarence J. Ybos Jr. to Clark Custom Properties LLC.
Own Your Own, lot 24, part lot 26, square 10: $80,000, Debra Y. Dorsey and Davotney Rodriguez to Shannon M. Cabrera and Gustavo Cabrera Jr.
Phosphor Ave. 435: $450,000, Michelle Brinz, Joseph A. Brinz and Michelle D. Hudson to Terry L. Sullivan.
Pratt St. 4212: Donation, Whitney J. Klibert Jr. and Dianne Klibert to Whitney J. Klibert Jr. and/or Dianne Schomaker Klibert Revocable Living Trust.
Riverside Court condo, Phase II, unit 216: $35,000, Lalsingh P. Rohira, Lal P. Rohira, Bina Rohira and Bhagwanti Rohira to Dong H. Derouen.
Rosewood Drive 112: $400,000, Carl F. Flettrich and Doris B. Flettrich to Tag Homes Inc.
Rue St. Peter 200: $100, Donald C. Oster Jr. to Paula L. Wood.
Taft Park 3805: $130,000, Steven K. Fruge and Michelle R. Fruge to Tag Homes Inc.
Upper Pontalba of Old Metairie condo, unit 126: $335,000, Salvador J. Federico to Jeanne Marinello and James B. Marinello.
Whitney Place 2732, unit 109: Donation, Christopher K. Koch and Darlene W. Koch to Michael M.J. Wild.
Whitney Place condo, unit 622: Donation, Beverly Giroir to Xavier Valenti Jr.
Wytchwood Drive 2900: $650,000, 2900 Wytchwood LLC to Lafreniere Living LLC.
RIVER RIDGE
Citrus Lane 9412: $325,000, Joann W. Kassheimer to Kimberly Blanchard and William Tizzard.
Hennessey Court 35: $300,000, Elizabeth Ernst and Timothy E. Ernst to Natalie Johnson and Daniel W. Johnson.
JH Little Farms F. subdivision, lot 13: $165,000, Ethel A. A. McLeod to Ashdan Acquisitions LLC.
Upstream subdivision, lot 26, square 11: $205,000, Clarence J. Gelpi to Kevin J. Bayer and Amy B. Bayer.