ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Aug. 13-17
AMA
400 Ellen St.: $155,000, Robert A. Toups to Ashley E. Plaisance.
BOUTTE
627 Magnolia Ridge Road: $90,000, Laurence Berlin Arant and Gregory W. Arant to Brett J. Brevelle.
13536 U.S. 90: $1,660,000, Alyn Investments LLC to Boutte FD LLC.
DES ALLEMANDS
164 Pleasant Valley Drive: $35,000, Gregory A. Harrell and Christine Colley Harrell to Derek P. Troxler and Julie LeBlanc Troxler.
DESTREHAN
499 Carolyn Drive: $60,000, BMB Real Estate LLC to Demetra M. Jenkins, Quinella Jenkins, Diandray Jenkins Martin and Kenneth Martin Jr.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lots 11 and 12: $181,000, Destrehan Plantation Development LLC to Mason E. Pfister.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 15: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development LLC to Tasha Blanchard Bourgeois and Gary T. Bourgeois.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Lot 10: $135,000, Destrehan Plantation Development LLC to Logan Ray Blanchard.
272 Dunleith Drive: $245,000, Lawrence T. Myers to Stephen L. Evans Jr. and Katherine Cottingham Evans.
Ormond Country Club Estates, Square 33, Lot 1282: Donation, Mary Ann Schonacher and Herbert A. Ledet Jr. to Herbert A. Ledet III, Gregory J. Ledet and Karen Ledet Bebesh.
2422 Ormond Blvd.: $530,000, Amy Ross Burns and Gregory D. Burns to Cindy Huber McCrossen and John P. McCrossen Jr.
22 Rosedown Drive: $455,000, Linda Flynn-Wilson and Philip G. Wilson to Juan C. Castro Jr.
153 Terrace St.: $54,500, Dale M. Berteau, Wade S. Berteau, Bret R. Berteau and Dane M. Berteau to Bart P. Berteau.
171 Terrace St.: Donation, Bret R. Berteau, Bart P. Berteau and Dane M. Berteau to Dale M. Berteau and Wade S. Berteau.
173 Terrace St.: $26,400, Dale M. Berteau, Wade S. Berteau, Bret R. Berteau and Bart P. Berteau to Dane M. Berteau and Melissa Vanacor Berteau.
LULING
328 Ashton Oaks Lane: $189,845, DSLD Homes LLC to Jenna Dufrene Griffin.
336 Ashton Oaks Lane: $190,975, DSLD Homes LLC to Carmen A. Miranda Romano and Roger D. Carranza Parada.
Estay Subdivision, Lot Q-1: $30,000, Woodland RV Park, LLC to Don J. Lambert.
219 Lake Catherine Drive: $109,000, Craig M. Ricca, Jr. and Megan Elizabeth Daigle to Strother Sacra and Sarah Hammett Sacra.
Lone Star Addendum No. 1, Block 5, Lot 4: $130,000, Landon A. Punch to John Michael Signorelli.
703 Milling Ave.: $193,000, Jennifer Vicknair Roux, Jessica Maria Vicknair, Bobbie Vicknair Friloux, Alana Vicknair Router and Robert A. Vicknair to Mark Estave and Pamela Dowty Billiot.
12307 U.S. 90: $1,536,500, Reynaldo Tobias and Isolina Tobias Trust to Triple H Investments LLC.
219 St. Anthony St.: $169,500, Heidi Matherne Lentz to Landon Anthony Punch and Mindi Matherne Punch.
NEW SARPY
813 E. Easy St.: Donation, Dorothy Harvey Jackson to Nicole Turley Jackson and Michael Lawrence Jackson Sr.
NORCO
Good Hope Subdivision, Block E, Lot 15A: $105,000, KCB Property Enterprises LLC to Supreme Developers Investment Group LLC.
Mule Subdivision No. 2, Section 1, Square 2: Donation, Jane Lee Chatelain and Faye Marie Lagasse to David Winn Allen.
411 St. Charles St.: $190,000, Stephen L. Evans to Cameron D. Mauk.
PARADIS
Block M, Lot 9: Donation, Edmond Zeringue to Olivia Ann Dufrene Zeringue.
A portion of Lot 4 and Lot 3 of a Subdivision of Reservation No. 1: Donation, Edmond Zeringue to Olivia Ann Dufrene Zeringue, Olivia Marie Phedelise Zeringue, Edith Andrea Zeringue Soulier and Edmond Souchon Zeringue II.
ST. ROSE
243 Eisenhower St.: $170,000, Briza E. Mendez and Jesus M. Meza to Ethan Vuljoin.
141 Oaklawn Ridge Lane: $358,635.02, Supreme Developers LLC to Brenda Cammon.
Square or Block F, bounded by St. Rose Avenue, Lots 2, 7, 3, 4, 5, and 6: $140,000, Tyler Burke to Terry Cristina.
20 Sycamore Lane: $50,930, Sherrie Dede Audrict and Lorring Leslie Audrict Jr. to Aneesa Bibi.