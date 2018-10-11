ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Sept. 17-21
DES ALLEMANDS
298 Whitley Road: $112,000, Stanley R. Dufrene II, Leighton I. Dufrene, Aurora D. Romero and Penelope D. Walker to Kristopher J. Dufrene.
167 Kilner Road: $178,000, Anna Stroup Meyer and Carl T. Meyer Jr. to Ashley Gisclair Burke and Tyler S. Burke.
DESTREHAN
40 Brandon Hall Drive: $164,900, Joshua R. Winn to Jia Min Wu.
284 Dunleith Drive: $239,000, Nicole Wallace Walker to Gilbert Bernard Ulmer and Rose Hall Ulmer.
2-A Houmas Place: $119,000, Christine Marie Arceneaux to MDW Properties LLC.
368 Longwood Drive: $211,000, Greg P. Boudreaux to Zachary P. Fickes and Courtney Scanlan.
110 Nottoway Drive: $248,872.50, All Star Premier Homes LLC to Renee Bishop Henry and Jean Francois Domengeaux, III.
228 Ormond Village Drive: $200,000, Fernand Herbert Rangel and Kyle Joseph Rangel to Emily Renee Rangel.
430 River Oaks Drive: $100, Natasha Champagne Long and Matthew Jacob Long to All Star Premier Homes LLC.
430 River Oaks Drive: $330,707, All Star Premier Homes LLC to Natasha Champagne Long and Matthew Jacob Long.
HAHNVILLE
Town of Hahnville, Square 8: $26,000, Lillian K. August, Patrick O'Neal August, Hazel August Lewis and Christa Lashon August-Zacharie to Moore New Homes LLC.
301 S. Fashion Boulevard: Donation, Elizabeth Jones and Calvin P. Johnson to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A.
100 Plum Street: $364,000, Raymond B. Harney II and Rachel Carpenter Harney to Timothy Warren Acker and Susan Swigart Acker.
LULING
207 Allie Lane: $162,000, Damian Joseph Folse to Sabrina Samantha Wiggins and John Adam Wiggins.
321 Lac Calcasieu Drive: $318,830, Milioto Custom Homes LLC to Julie Chauvin Jacobs.
503 Lac Calcasieu Drive: $315,000, Daniel N. Clyne and Caitlyn Condon Clyne to Leote J. Barreto and Belisa Torres Barreto.
1081 Luling Estates Drive: $90,000, River Region Rental LLC to Athena Kistner.
Luling Parkway, Block D, Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16: Donation, Victoria Faucheux Stephenson to Heidi Cecile Stephenson Stein.
219 St. John Street: $274,000, Brandon Cedell Bourg and Lisandra Hogan Bourg to Jaret Paul Aucoin.
321 Talbot Drive: $153,260, Matamoros Properties LLC to Cesar Lopez-Enamorado and Keila Dominique Lopez.
MONTZ
114 Jenny Court: $300,000, Osvaldo Guichard and Kim Tauzin Guichard to Christine Marie Arceneaux and Raul Humberto Montejo.
NORCO
Lot D Subdivision, Square 12, Lots 6 and 7; Subdivision of Lot E, Square F, Lots 6 and 7: $35,000, Robin Powe Kane to Lindsay J. Powe.
105 Mary Street: $150,000, Rev Inc. to Rhea Pollet Raiford.
PARADIS
"Da Tract," Section 13, T14S-R19E: $50,000, Dabunch LLC to The Island Hunting Company LLC.