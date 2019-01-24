In south Louisiana, we're blessed to have abundant produce, meat and seafood year-round. There is now at least one farmers market every day of the week in the New Orleans metro area, making it easier than ever to add fresh, local foods to your meals.

For a printable list of all of the New Orleans-area markets, check the January issue of the GNO Gardening newsletter. The Advocate also prints a list of markets every Thursday in the Beaucoup section.

Here's a list of local farmers markets CRISP Farms Market.^ 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Shop with flexibility

Shopping at a farmers market is different from hitting the grocery store. Weather and supply limits can mean that some items are unavailable or sell out early. Eating local means adapting menus to the season and region. The LSU AgCenter has a handy chart that shows what's in season each month. Find it by googling "LSU Agcenter seasonality chart." Print this chart and keep it on the fridge.

Come early or late

There is a greater variety of items at the beginning of each market, but the best deals can often be found right before the market closes. If there’s something that you simply must have (like the first fresh shrimp or strawberries of the season), plan to arrive as soon as the market opens. Producers are sometimes open to negotiating at the end of the day to avoid hauling everything home.

Bring your own bags, return egg cartons

Keep a supply of reusable shopping bags in your car or bike basket. This saves the vendors money and cuts down on single-use plastic bags in the environment. Some vendors appreciate it when customers return reusable packaging such as egg cartons and berry baskets. A small cooler or insulated bag is helpful if you plan on purchasing perishables such as cheese, meat or butter. A foldable cart may help if you are buying a lot of groceries.

Bring small bills

Many vendors have a way to process credit or debit cards at the market, but most prefer cash. Bring small bills, especially if you are shopping early in the day. SNAP, EBT, WIC, and FMNP Senior users are also eligible for the Market Match program for up to $20 in purchases. The Crescent City Farmers Market locations have a tent which processes these transactions and distributes wooden tokens to recipients. For more information on Market Match, go to crescentcityfarmersmarket.org and check under "What We Do."

Take advantage of abundance

At peak season, buying a half-bushel or more at a time can bring the price of produce down drastically. Consider canning, freezing or drying produce. Fruit is one item that is cheaper at peak season but easy to transform into jellies and jams which keep for a long time. The LSU AgCenter has great tips for preserving food on our website at lsuagcenter.com/topics/food_health/food/preparation.

Talk to vendors

Most market vendors are friendly and enthusiastic about the products they are offering. Ask what they would recommend. You may just find a new favorite food in the process. Many farmers and producers have great ways to prepare their goods since they are likely eating these items too. Many are happy to share their favorite recipes.

To sign up for the GNO Gardening newsletter, please send an email to gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. We love to highlight local produce and farmers markets in this monthly publication. For answers to all of your gardening and farmer’s market questions, email us at AGCenter@theadvocate.com. The LSU AgCenter website is a great resource for learning more about gardening, food, health, and other topics specific to Louisiana residents (www.lsuagcenter.com).

Q: I'm concerned about my young queen palms in the cold weather. I planted them this summer to replace several that I lost to last year’s freeze. What is the best way to protect them this winter? –Dave W.

A: Young queen palms should be protected by wrapping the crown, trunk, and fronds with a blanket or tarp. You can also try building a “mini greenhouse” around them using four stakes and some plastic sheeting. Wrapping them with old non-LED Christmas lights also helps keep them warm. The wind was to blame for many of the palm deaths last winter. Palms protected by a fence or building seem to have fared better. Large queen palms that are unprotected should have their growing point (where the fronds emerge from the top) wrapped securely. Mulching the base of the palm heavily helps to insulate the soil. – Anna Timmerman