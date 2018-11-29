Winter is one of our best gardening seasons. Iconic Southern flowers in the landscape are a cheery reminder, even on cold, wet days, of why we live here.

Camellias and everblooming varieties of azaleas, in particular, are about to really pop. Citrus and pecan trees are reportedly having an excellent year, even in the aftermath of a wet fall. Here’s your December checklist. Get out there, stay busy and use your garden as an escape from holiday stress!

Cut a Christmas tree: Did you know Louisiana is home to several local Christmas tree nurseries? Why not take the family to the country for an outing? The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has farms listed by parish here at ldaf.state.la.us.

Create holiday arrangements: You can use plant material from your yard. Many of our common landscape plants make excellent seasonal greenery, including magnolias, nandina, hollies, juniper, cypress and camellias. Cut some greenery and create arrangements for your table or mantelpiece. The fragrance of evergreens adds to the seasonal ambiance.

Enjoy poinsettias: Place them inside near a window to give them a longer shelf life. Wait to water them until the soil feels dry. The soil needs to drain. A sink is a great place to do this.

Display holiday cacti: Once the blooms finish, place your cactus in a sunny window to recover and prepare for next year’s flowering. Allow the soil to dry out between watering, and fertilize lightly with a little water-soluble fertilizer once a month.

Plant cool-season bedding plants: Great things to plant now include snapdragons, foxgloves, dianthus, pansies, petunias, violas, columbine, delphinium and cyclamen.

Plant cool-season vegetables: These include beets, cabbage, kale, kohlrabi, collards, celery, carrots, spinach, Chinese cabbage, chard, lettuce, mustard greens, radishes and turnips.

Fertilize broccoli and cauliflower: It’s about time for these plants to begin to “head up.” If yours seem to be lagging, side dress each plant with a few tablespoons of 8-8-8 or a couple cups of good, finished compost.

Sow herbs: Cool-season herbs like cilantro, dill, fennel, parsley, borage, sorrel and chervil can be directly seeded into garden beds. Soak parsley seeds for a few hours in warm water to help them germinate better.

Mulch your landscape: Use 3 to 4 inches of pine straw to protect tender roots ahead of freezing conditions. Pine straw insulates the soil, keeps the soil moisture consistent and neatens everything up. Pine straw also does not attract termites like hardwood mulch does, an added bonus.

Plant tulip or hyacinth bulbs: Do this at the end of December. If you want hyacinths blooming indoors, plant them halfway into a shallow bowl with pebbles or marbles in the bottom. Keep just enough water in the bowl so the bottoms of the bulbs stay wet. Place them someplace sunny. It takes four to six weeks for them to bloom, bringing a welcome jolt of spring into the house.

Store garden chemicals: Many garden chemicals include water and may be damaged by freezing. The loss of chemicals can be expensive, so store in areas that do not freeze. Keep them out of reach of pets and children. A locked location, like a heated garage, is best.

Cut back tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica): Trimming this weed will encourage lingering Monarch butterflies to migrate south. Cut the plants back to the ground if possible. They will be back in the spring just in time for the return of the butterflies.

My bald cypress tree dropped a lot of round seeds this year. I’d like to plant them and spread the seedlings out around my property. How should I plant the seeds? Any tips? – Joey B.

The bald cypress (Taxodium distichum), our state tree, is valued for its beauty, its water-retaining qualities and the habitat it provides for native wildlife. The seeds, or round, green cones you are finding, can be planted, but keep in mind that it takes many years to grow a mature cypress. Late fall and early winter is the best time to collect the cones. They are ripe when they turn from green to a brownish-purple color.

Put them in a dry place with good airflow to encourage ripening. The cones should be completely dry. Crack the dry cones open to get the seeds out. It can be hard to sort the seeds from the pieces of the cone, so just plant everything. The seeds need to be cold treated, so plant them in a sandwich bag into sand that is slightly moist. Refrigerate the bag of seeds and sand for three months, and then plant them in containers with a seed starting mix. It can take up to three months for them to germinate.

Keep the pots moist, but not flooding wet. Seedlings can be planted out into the landscape the following spring. It’s a bit of work, and it takes a long time to go from cone to tree, but it can be really rewarding to look out over a grove of seedlings that you’ve planted for future generations to enjoy. Best of luck! — Anna Timmerman