WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Sept. 28-Oct. 4
AVONDALE
Nicolle Blvd. 108: Marisa D. Madere to Alexis S. Fennidy, donation.
Yvonne Drive 120: Penny T. Morris, Paul J. Tucker, David M. Tucker, Louis R. Tucker, Samantha A. Tucker and Louis R. Tucker Jr. to Danyell L. Robinson, $146,000.
BRIDGE CITY
Barnes St. 912: Amanda Fabre and Angela Manuel to Donna Shoemake, donation.
GRAND ISLE
Grand Beach 6, lot 3, part lot 2, square C: Larussa Enterprises Inc. to Banana Split LLC, $300,000.
Grand Beach 8. subdivision, lot 4, square H: Robin Arnaud and Tonya Terrell to Harry Marks and Margaret Marks, $25,000.
Pirates Cove Landing condo, unit 67: Duan F. Delhomme and Sandra D. M. Delhomme to Richard L. Becker and Constance F. Becker, $37,500.
GRETNA
Avenue Mont Martre 2454: Hacienda Construction of Louisiana LLC to Loc N. Huynh and Kim U. T. Nguyen, $182,850.
Belle Meade Blvd. 832: Douglas D. Alsem to William P. Smith and Lynsay T. Smith, $162,000.
Carlisle Drive North 2782: Khairalla T. Aziz to Rasem W. Hamed, $100,000.
Cottonwood Drive 345: Kimberly Genovese and Nicholas A. Genovese III to Paula L. Johnson, $121,000.
Daniels Road 2160: Joseph D. Glorioso III to Lounika Littleton, $184,900.
Deerfield Road 724: Evelyn S. Lewis Revocable Living Trust to Carolyn R. Landry, $180,000.
Fordham Place 1912: Jessica E. Nolting to Nathan D. Mercer, $95,000.
Friedrich St. 1229: Elizabeth A.M. Robinson, Arthur S. Lawson Jr. and Brenda M. Lawson to JRC & MMC LLC, donation.
Huckleberry Lane 720: Bolee Developers LLC to Michael E. Shillington Jr., $145,000.
Hunterbrook Drive 672: Development Designs LLC to Gailon Carey and Sandra K. Carey, $185,000.
Lake Michel 3632: Jerlene M. McCall and Robert J. McCall to Eman Hindi and Rabah Hindi, $585,000.
Newton Sr 328: Donald D. Doussan Jr. to Michael B. Dixon and Melanie R. H. Dixon, $300,000.
Newton St. 1125: Consolidates Investments of Louisiana LLC to MCNO LLC, $400,000.
Oxford Place 2416: Donald P. McKoin III to Zeren Knapp LLC, $115,000.
Ridgefield Drive 2731: Glenn Snigley to Restoration Nola LLC, $70,000.
Rose Park Addition subdivision, lot 16, square Q: New Penn Financing LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $43,334.
South Glencove Lane 2112: Harold E. Chastant III, Janet L. C. Hannah, Rose M. C. Haley, Daniel C. Chastant, Carol J. C. Doiron, Alicia L. Aldy and Donald K. Overheim to Alan D. Chastant, $125,000.
Village Of Mechanickham subdivision, lot 1A3, square 7: Target Properties LLC to Teresa A. Wilkinson, $60,900.
Village of Mechanickham, lot 6A, squares 25 and 35: Keith J. Eccles and Lauren G. Eccles to Joseph D. Glorioso III, $175,000.
Village of Mechanickham, part lot 3A2, square 7: Temple Properties LLC to Target Properties LLC, $900.
HARVEY
Broadway St. 2112: Edward K. Johnson to Patrice M. T. Johnson, $150,000.
East Bamboo Drive 3920: Karen P. C. Caesar to Kirian B. F. Cruz, $166,000.
Fos Ave. 532: Richard J. Meerman Jr. to Kelli J. Jackson, $220,000.
Harvey Canal subdivision, lot 11, square 16: Preston J. Castille Sr. and Marguerite R. Castille to Jefferson Parish School Board, $75,000.
Harvey Square condo, unit 6: Donna C. F. Kopowski to Scott G. Hebert, $136,500.
Heatherwood Drive 3330: Ulysses Walls III and Bahati M. Walls to Phuong B. Le, $376,000.
Hyde Park 2116: Karen Stall and Charles P. Stall to Faye M. Eymard and Howard P. Eymard, $285,000.
Justin Lane 2309-B: Hoa V. Le and Yen T.N.T. Le to Hien N. Pham and Ha T. Duong, donation.
Liro Lane 3728: US Bank National Association to H5 Home Source LLC, $75,000.
Maplewood Park 1621: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $90,000.
Saturn St. 2657: Leonard M. Webb to Ana P. Casais, $180,000.
Teakwood Drive 1153: Shaunta Williams-Blutcher and Teddy B. Blutcher Sr. to Tayona R. Payne, $155,000.
Village Of Harvey subdivision, lot 23, square 8: Brittany N. Bourg to Roxann M. Portier, $130,000.
MARRERO
Avenue A. 453-455: Donna Cerdes and Terrell A. Juneau to Lino Rosas, $138,000.
Avenue L. 435: Timothy P. Thiel to Deep South Ventures LLC, $52,300.
Bay Adams Drive 2628: Armand A. Zulucca to Herbert A. Zilucca and Cynthia M. H. Zilucca, $125,000.
Belle Terre Road 5027: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Gwendolyn J. Paternostro, $51,151.
Bienvenue Ave. 5812: Deborah M. Talbot, Darlene M. Touchet, Keith J. Mendoza and Kevin J. Mendoza to Oscar Z. Herrera, $90,000.
Birchwood Court 1516: DSLD Homes LLC to Gary W. Conners III and Bianca S. Rowan, $196,900.
Birchwood Court 1605: DSLD Homes LLC to Ryan A. Oatis and Kena Oatis, $196,540.
Birchwood Court 1609: DSLD Homes LLC to Alisha Henry and Larry Henry Jr., $202,190.
Burgess Drive 1311: DSLD Homes LLC to Amber Bourg, $251,140.
Caddy Drive 2188: Dorothy D. Mitchell to Quinn A. Mitchell, donation.
Collura Place subdivision, lot 9, square 3: Curry Batiste to Meme Terpe, donation.
Crestwood Road 2528: Joyce D. Frugia to Julie C. Treadway, donation.
Crown Point Homes subdivision, lot 5: Karen G. Rivera and Kim G. Perniciaro to Steven P. Jenniskens and Tami G. Jenniskens, donation.
Dolores Drive 2808: Zachary P. Trahan to Jason Stancliffe and Kelsey O. Stancliffe, $150,000.
Fairfield Plantation subdivision, lot G1: Tina W. Barrett, Anthony T. Barrett Jr. and Tina B. White to Marengo Property LLC, $150,000.
Fairfield Plantation subdivision, lot G5: Manh C. Nguyen and Trang D. Nguyen to Marengo Property LLC, $195,000.
Fairfield Plantation, no further data: Huntington Ingalls Inc. to Avondale Marine LLC, donation.
Fernando Court 2125: Beverly N. Blount to Jonathan M. Blount, donation.
Francis St. 913: Joseph Williams Jr. to Elizabeth Jackel and Jon J. Jackel, $75,000.
Grilletta Court 3801: Scott Adams to Jennifer M. Cate and Matthew E. Cate, $265,000.
Jordan Drive 5573: Corey A. Brumfield to Marlin Investing LLC, $161,000.
Marrero Division subdivision, lot 17, square 9: Derek M. Minor and Alexis L. S. Minor to Darnell C. Banks, $140,000.
Nature Drive 3221: Gregory P. Fortmayer to Malcolm Turner and Jessica Marino, $154,000.
Nottingham subdivision, lot 19, square 2: Audrey G.P. Johosky, Amberlee N. Johosky and Justin L. Johosky to Steven B. Johosky, donation.
Orleans Village 4. subdivision, lot 22, square N: RV N. SL Properties LLC to James D. Hoggatt, $129,900.
Parc Helene subdivision, lot 3, square X: John K. Dewey to RLTB LLC, $40,000.
Pearl subdivision, lot 93, square 7: Anthony R. Collura, Cheryl Collura, Myra Rogers, William D. Rogers, David Rogers, Dale C. Majorie, Daniel J. Majorie, Janel Ockman and Melvin P. Ockman Jr. to Wayne P. Dufour Sr. and Barbara Dufour, $49,800.
Randolph St. 5613: Donald E. Dauzat to Rikki I. Bourg Trust, $75,000.
Ridgecrest Road 2513: Wells Fargo Bank NA to Amy M. Cuevas, $167,500.
Robinson Avenue Addition subdivision, lot 18, square 2: Mgee Smith Jr. and Willie E. Smith to Alex Thomas Jr., donation.
Sinskey Dr 1320: DSLD Homes LLC to Matthew I. Laurent, $264,680.
Suwanee Drive 2125: Chad S. McDaniel to SMC Diversified Holdings Corp., $163,000.
Three Oaks Court 5920: Hacienda Construction of Louisiana LLC to Alexander Novoa and Shelby Leonard, $155,000.
Towering Oaks Ave. 5193: Loretta A. Johnson and Eric S. Johnson to Tearea M. Bernard, $170,000.
Valley Realty Company subdivision, lot 10A, square 5: Ricky G. Talamo and Joni S. Talamo to Brittany N. Bourg, $40,000.
Westwood Drive 1017: Merle A. P. Bordelon to Alvina C. Champagne, $128,100.
TERRYTOWN
Avenue Mont Martre 2462: Ramon Ramos Jr. to Boles Construction LLC, $75,000.
Dunkirk Ave. 541: Blue Star Builder LLC to Hung N. Ly, $170,000.
Laurel Ave. 2036: Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Champion Mortgage Co. to Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1., $215,100.
WAGGAMAN
Live Oak Manor subdivision, lot 17, square 9: Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper to Ted Nguyen LLC, $67,000.
Live Oak Plantation Estates Addition 3. Phase Vi A. subdivision, lot 152, square 3: Coast Builders LLC to Chanda M. Williams and Kevin J. Williams, $330,900.
Winifred St. 37: Branch Banking & Trust Co. to Diana E. E. Cazares, $50,500.
WESTWEGO
Carmen Drive 144: Citimortgage Inc. to G&l Residential LLC, $52,000.
Gardenia Lane 33: C&W Helm Properties LLC to Mance A. Davis, $114,000.
Oak Ave. 420: Kirt T. Schellhaas to Anniereen Loup and Melvin C. Gelpi, $140,000.
West Dr St. 701: Brandon J. Bourg and Michelle D. B. Bourg to Samantha M. Haynes, $120,000.
Westwego Heights subdivision, lot 19, square 24: GOC Holdings LLC to Jacquelyn R. Daigle, $70,000.
Whitehouse subdivision, lot 7, square 17: Joyce G. Morgan to Vance A. Hoffmann, donation.