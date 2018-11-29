WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Nov. 7-14
AVONDALE
Gambino Road 6237: Harold Washington Jr. to Restlawn Park Cemetery Inc., $55,000.
Madeira Drive 136: Danielle Z. J. Hansel to Eric Guillorys Real Estate Inc., $59,000.
BARATARIA
Jonathan Davis Plantation subdivision, lot 22: Florence Catalano to Ernest Rodgers, $66,500.
BRIDGE CITY
Belt Bridge subdivision, lot 7A, square S27: Brian C. Scott and Margaret R. Scott to Victor D. Rivera, $18,000.
Oak Ave. 1134: Edwina Abadie and Thomas J. Abadie Sr. to Allen A. Torres and Maria Torres, $60,000.
Oak Terrace subdivision, lot 1, square A: Marco Inc. to M&MK Properties of Bridge City LLC, donation.
GRAND ISLE
Anchor Drive 331: Mark A. Scardino Sr. and Janet T. Scardino to Damon M. Wood and Monika B. Wood, $140,000.
Tiger Lane 121: Cindy L. Trahan, James Trahan, Kay Lasseigne and Raleigh J. Lasseigne to Robert W. Pickering and Esther Pickering, $61,000.
GRETNA
Belle Chasse Highway 1968: Stephen A. Ricouard to James M. Ricouard, donation.
Belle Meade subdivision, lot 493, square 11: Tyrell T. Manieri Jr. and Dorothy Manieri to Cortnay A. Blair, $175,000.
Cherrywood Drive 305: Donald M. Skene and Judy P. Skene to Linda C. Jackson, donation.
Dolhonde St. 819-821: Edna Bartholomew, Earl Bartholomew Jr., Carolann Bartholomew, Darrel J. Bartholomew, Kimble M. Kissinger, Kyle M. Kissinger Sr., Keith M. Kissinger and Kendy Bianchini to Denise M. Bartholomew, $100,000.
Friedrica St. 1921: Jay W. Heine to Samuel M. Harrison and Deborah G. Harrison, $163,900.
Friedrichs Road 120: Alberto R. Ochoa to Tomas F.H. Alonso and Maria Hernandez, $145,000.
Holmes Blvd. 531: Greco Development LLC to Holmes Development LLC, $743,600.93.
Hunterbrook Drive 605: Doyle M. Charles to Michele C. Frentzos, donation.
Jefferson St. 1514: Michelle C. Purchner to Kathryn D. Judson, $195,000.
Lake Aspen East Drive 3636: John A. Bower and Susan J. Bower to Abdull Ayyad and Eman Ayyad, $339,500.
Lake Aspen W. Drive 3632: Devon Bank to Luah A. Fattah and Hebah A. Fattah, $375,000.
Lake Frances Drive 1309: John F. Angel to Sheila W. Killeen, $314,000.
Lake Lynn Drive 3421: Alfred A. Rogers and Kathleen B. Rogers to Moshe E. Alcantara and Jessica Y. Alcantara, $322,000.
Mount Laurel Drive 2794: Hugo S. Pineda Jr. to Maria L. Pineda, donation.
Mystic Ave. 809: Reynaldo Lopez to Celenia M. A. Riera, donation.
Oakdale, no further data: City of Gretna to Triple A. Dix Enterprise LLC, $30,600.
Oakwood Drive 721: Carol B. Bertrand and Guido Biagi Jr. to Freeman Homes LLC, $66,000.
Oakwood Drive 721: Stefanie M. Irani, Lynnette Mahler, Adrian T. Mahler, Karla M. Peperone and Guido Biagi Jr. to Freeman Homes LLC, $70,000.
Rue Saint Louis 2441: Hacienda Construction of Louisiana LLC to Orlandez L. Pierre and Richelle K. Donaldson, $227,900.
Town of McDonoghville subdivision, lot E, square 121: Victor P. Giordano Jr. to Mariana Desousa and Benjamin B. Hall, $75,000.
West Niagara Circle 601: Byron Jackson to Deborah Jackson, donation.
HARVEY
Bayou Oaks Estates subdivision, lot 5: Donald J. Villarrubia and Mildred P. Villarrubia to Jeffrey Diamond and Maria E. U. Diamond, $85,000.
Breckenridge Drive 2101: Michelle B. Melancon to Tam T. Nguyen, $92,700.
Deerpark Drive 3924: Edison F. Watkins Sr. to Three H. Properties LLC, $90,000.
Dogwood Drive 1365: Nolan W. Delatte Jr. and Margaret T. Delatte to Nolan F. Delatte, donation.
Dogwood Drive 1365: Ida Thomassie to Nolan W. Delatte Jr. and Margaret T. Delatte, $90,000.
Estalote Ave. 804: Mellon Bank of New York to Myrketa L. Gibson, $12,000.
Estalote St. 804: Myrketa L. Gibson to Larry Cager, donation.
First Ave. 541: Elrick Stanford to Daniel J. Esta, donation.
Lake Powell Court 50: Quintessa Miller to Naiel Addi and Yazid J. Addi, $250,000.
Lake Timberlane Estates 2. subdivision, lot 12A, square C: Ptjtruong LLC to Diya Alhabahbeh and Abdula Issa, $174,000.
Maplewood Drive 1522: Minh Q. Cung and Bich T. Nguyen to Frederick J. Chambers Jr., $163,000.
Morriswood Drive 3804: RBTM LLC to April M. Mack, $173,500.
Olive Ave. 429: Joann H. Leobig, Lloyd A. Harris and Gerard J. Harris to Blake M. Devine, $129,000.
Orchid Drive 1500: David D. Thompson to Nancy T. Stromain, donation.
South New Orleans subdivision, lot 8, square 122: Kenneth O. Bell to Goldie Randel, $6,000.
Vulcan St. 2648: Hongyun Qiu to Raymond M. Gan, $210,000.
Windmere Court 3953: Natalie M. Dinh and Jimmy Cao to Cao Rental LLC, donation.
Woodmere subdivision, lot 1618, square TT: Lnv Corp. to Sharif Ayyad, $94,900.
LAFITTE
Jean Lafitte Blvd. 5644: Jessica Terrebonne and Jimmy A. Terrebonne Jr. to Christina N. Billiot and Chad M. Rogers Jr., $270,000.
MARRERO
Alpaca Drive 5321: Recreative Investments LLC to Sidney M.H. Rose, $165,000.
Ames Farms Townsite 3. subdivision, lot 51, square 2: Bessie Oubre to Trang D. Nguyen and Manh D. Nguyen, $47,000.
Ascension Court 2700: Brittany S. Breaux and Joshua M. Breaux to Scottie J. Adams, $299,000.
Bayou Black Drive 2716: Benjamin M. Collongues and Bethanie M. Collongues to Amanda M. Terrebonne, donation.
Belle Court 1609: Sandra L.D. Pardo to Wilmer M. Najera, $135,000.
Briarfield Drive 30: Peter Lozowski, Sherry Lozowski and Shery G. Lopez to Daniel J. Schilling and Angelle S. Schilling, $389,500.
Carmadelle St. 1061: Pamela R. George to Thu Nguyen, $83,000.
Celtic Drive 1604: Janet Bozeman and Matthew M. Olivier to Catherine Berry and Joe J. Kannankeril, $215,000.
Cyprus Bark Drive 6971: DSLD Homes LLC to Wayne Stann, $198,310.
Fawnwood Road 2641: Lisa G. Campbell and Dannie R. Campbell to Jarrod J. Friloux and Tammy L. O. Friloux, $541,104.
Francis St. 636: Robins Nest LLC to Legacy 13 LLC, $59,500.
Jung Blvd. 709: Fay T. Danos and Faye D. Thibodeaux to Julie D. Landry, Jill D. Trosclair and Jana D. Anzelmo, donation.
Jung Blvd. 709: Julie D. Landry, Jill D. Trosclair and Jana D. Anzelmo to Jason G. Beasley, $70,000.
Kings Grant East subdivision, lot 7, square G: Catherine B. Kannankeril to Ambiorix N. Delacruz and Stephanie S. N. Delacruz, $164,500.
Lemans Drive 4308: Bebo Realty LLC to Jessica F. Bauer, $170,000.
Mather Drive 2085: Bailey Properties & Investments LLC to Lynn M. Larkins and Donald Raymond, $108,700.
Michael St. 1029: Betty M. Leblanc to Rune T. Gusevik and Tonya K. Gusevik, $95,000.
Page St. 5020: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Rachell Taylor, $10.
Pelican Drive 5162: Cain M. Rojas and Abigail M. Rojas to David L. Williams and Pauline Williams, $77,500.
Pelican Drive 5191: Allen P. Daigle Jr. to Brittany Bowles and Christopher Cortez, $74,000.
Pinecrest Drive 1712: DSLD Homes LLC to Michael E. Butler Jr. and Brittney S. Butler, $206,595.
Pinecrest Drive 1713: DSLD Homes LLC to Joseph W. Ensminger and Diana L. Ensminger, $196,170.
Pinecrest Drive 1721: DSLD Homes LLC to Bartholomew P. Johnson, $198,140.
Plaza Drive 1816: Jannies Veal and Eric C. Veal to Audrey M. Bryant, $133,000.
Sea Shore Drive 5928: Laura L. Savarese to Jacquel Baker, $203,000.
Silverado Drive 7425: DSLD Homes LLC to Nelson J. Vallejos and Cindy P. C. Vallejos, $267,680.
Towering Oaks Ave. 5044: Cajun Leap of Faith LLC to Betty T. Ben, $153,000.
Village Of Marrero subdivision, lot 3, square E: Craig Adams to Conrad Adams and Sayda H. Adams, $35,000.
West Ridgelane St. 2116: Juana L. Moreau and Larry J. Moreau Jr. to Beth Smock, $250,000.
Wilkerson Drive 2601: Jack B. Gandy III to Jordyn N. Leblanc and Nicholas O. Daniel, $127,900.
Wilson St. 544: Inez W. Griffin to Sharon Griffin and Arnell Griffin, donation.
Wilton St. 2232: James W. Hines and Bernadette T. Hines to Nicholas Michel, $165,000.
TERRYTOWN
Carol Sue Ave. 2108: Stephen H. Bean to Thuy V. A. Nguyen, Johnny Nguyen and Thuy V. N. Aimee, $259,000.
Grape Place 2129: Rosaura J. Hernandez to Andrew D. Washington and Karen V. M. Washington, $192,000.
Green Oak Drive 1841: Robert L. Meyers Jr. and Ana P. Meyers to Allissa S. Leach, $180,000.
Morningside Drive 560: Tiffany Becker and Cory L. Becker to Frankie London and Herbert London, $177,000.
Terry Parkway 1104: Word of Life Fellowship Church of Gretna Inc. to Celebration Church Inc., $725,000.
Terry Parkway 337: Gloria R. Harmon and John S. Harmon to Restoration Nola LLC, $38,000.
Terrytown 8. subdivision, lot 37, square 158: Denise M. Thomas to Jordan D. Pinkins and Almea N. W. Pinkins, $126,000.
WAGGAMAN
Azalea Drive 273: Jimmie L. Perry and Kathy L. Perry to Allens Remodeling LLC, $50,000.
Latigue Estates subdivision, lot 29: Corey Laneair and Niquel A. Laneair to Gregory Szymko and Lorri S. Szymko, $35,000.
Laurel Oak Lane 9570: Coast Builders LLC to Tate L. Lefort Jr. and Kayla T. Lefort, $362,900.
Lot Y, no further data: Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Julius D. Hartz and Dudley J. Hartz, $600.
WESTWEGO
Gillican St. 466: Junior Woodside to Elgin Woodside, donation.
West Delta Extension subdivision, lot 7: Tyler M. Burke to Brandi D. Burke, donation.