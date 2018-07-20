WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for June 29 to July 3
AVONDALE
Edgewood Court 3628: $144,375, Specialty Underwriting & Residential Finance Trust Mortgage Loan Asset to Lee M. Properties LLC.
BARATARIA
Bayou Barataria, part lot 40, lot 41: Donation, Thelma Miller and Richard P. Berry to Lisa Encalade.
District of Barataria, no further data: $25,000, Lisa Encalade to Thelma Miller and Richard P. Berry.
Privateer Blvd. 3083: Donation, Ella M. S. Prestenbach and Carolotta S. Arabie to Curtis A. Silver Sr.
BRIDGE CITY
8th St. 200: $93,500, Handful of Investments LLC to Guadalupe Dominguez and Rafael Chacon.
Lander St. 768: $110,000, Joshua B. Gauthier to Robert J. Oubre III.
GRAND ISLE
Cheramie’s Landing condo boat shed, unit 42: $30,000, Cheramies Landing LLC to Michael J. Garber.
Creole Bay, no further data: Eva J. Vujnovich to Peter G. Vujnovich Jr., Donation.
Highway 1. 2032: $355,000, Trudy C. Kent to 365 Properties LLC.
Hurricane Hole Marine condo, unit RU38: $248,000, Jeffery J. Landgrave and Lori S. Landgrave to Joseph G. Beaud Jr. and Nelda B. Beaud.
No further data: Eva J. Vujnovich and Peter Vujnovich to Capt. Pete’s Oyster Farm LLC, Donation.
GRETNA
Briarmeade St. 325: $163,000, Shari G. Reeve to Tricia Shindledecker.
Fairfield Ave. 761: $414,000, Daniel E. Hoobler to David R. Callahan and Kathi G. Callahan.
Fielding Ave. 523: $165,000, J&J Property Developments LLC to Tawanda Valentine.
Firethorn Drive 289: $141,000, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Quang S. Nguyen.
Franklin Place, lot 10, square 133,o SEEL A, B, C and D, square 133: Donation, Jennifer Rau and Christopher M. Rau to Gerzach LLC.
Hero Drive 3009: Donation, Brad J. Stanier to Phyllis A. H. Pizani.
Holyoke Place 764: $199,000, Antonio W. Bologna Jr. and Colleen H. Bologna to Yeniffer C. Borges and Michelle J. Y. Borges.
Knightway Drive 2449: Donation, Hoi T. Nguyen and Tu H. Nguyen to Thanh H. Nguyen.
Lake Frances Drive 1029: $330,000, Samantha E. I. Garrity, Thomas Garrity and Samantha E. M. Irby to Andrew D. Wolfe Jr. and Jaymie S. P. Wolfe.
Lake Kristin Drive 3501: $428,500, Sherry Desvignes and Charles J. Desvignes to Jolie Camet and Brett M. Camet.
Lapalco Commercial Park subdivision, lot 21A, square B: $801,950, First NBC Bank and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to Flounder Investments LLC.
Mason St. 16: $135,000, Brock M. Manno and Andrea G. Manno to Jarrett S. Falcon.
Oakdale subdivision, lot 6, square 5: $35,000, Coxcom LLC to Bayou Brakes LLC.
Town Of Gretna subdivision, lot 4, square 3: Donation, James J. Buras and Evablanche T. Buras to Evablanche B. Centanni.
White Blvd. 7: $79,900, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Essam Mamun.
Willowbrook Drive 424: $109,000, Robert J. Parry to Christopher A. Wolfe.
HARVEY
Breckenridge Drive 2220: $167,500, Mervat Minias and Albert B. Minias to Sergio Gallego.
Brown Ave. 710: $60,000, Sherryl A. Benbow to Kerry V. Comeaux and Lisa Y. Brown-Comeaux.
Derrlick Lane 2337: $168,000, Maria Z. Morales, Francisco J. Morales and Maria G. Morales to Jacquel R. Williams.
Eastview Drive 3881: $164,000, HHMG Properties LLC to Sang H. Nguyen.
Missile St. 2124: $185,000, Restoration Nola LLC to Maria G. Zapata and Gustavo V. Giraldo Sr.
Sue Ker Drive 3709: $116,000, Blanca Santacruz and Ramon Ramos Jr. to Shermeker R. Oliver.
Sue Ker Drive 3808: $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Albert Minias.
Sweet Gum Drive 3121: $92,000, Alonzo B. Thomas to Elegant Houses LLC.
Woodmere 1. subdivision, lot 430, square W: $150,000, Miguelina A. Fernandez to Aneisha M. Miller and Marv L. Woodson.
LAFITTE
Lafitte parcel 11-1 and 11-1C-1, no further data: $158,000, Rachelle B. Polkey and Jarret J. Polkey to DeDepartmentf Transportation & Development of State of Louisiana.
MARRERO
Allo Ave. 428: $133,500, Angela T. Michel and Micheal S. Michel to Joseph Daquin.
Anchor Drive 2648: $205,000, Antoinette P. Blanchard to Calvin Gros Jr. and Kimberly Borders.
Bertucci St. 507: $50,000, Freeman Homes LLC to Jared K. Lefevre.
Bertucci St. 5074: $32,000, Sharon B. Guidry and Dudley J. Boudreaux Jr. to Freeman Homes LLC.
Bonnie Ann Drive 2028: $90,000, Rayson P. Hunter to Hai D. Duong.
Burgess Drive 1141: $227,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Brandon M. Butler and Ayanni J. Diggs.
Cardinal Drive 2725: $149,900, Sharon Bodley to Evan L. Ferrell.
Elm Lawn Drive 2512: $212,500, Chris D. Degruise and Karen L. Degruise to Blake A. Barrios.
Glasco Drive 5841: Donation, Karen A. Davis to Royal L. Terrell.
Grand Terre Drive 4961: $239,975, JBL Properties Ltd to Alfredo Leconte III.
Kirkwood Drive 2608: $152,500, Stuart B. Sanders to Scott M. Thiel and Sherri Thiel.
Lemans Drive 4308: $100,000, Aureal N. Buckner to Bebo Realty LLC.
Pelican Bay subdivision, lot 1, square 13: $864,000, SJL Properties LLC and First Horizon Inc. to DSLD Homes LLC.
Pelican Drive 5251: $75,000, Crown Point Development Co. to Lauren Martin and Matthew C. Martin.
Pritchard Road 5208: $151,000, Craig J. Bartholomew and Joanna R. H. Bartholomew to Fredrica M. Carter.
Rienzi Drive 8: $360,000, Craig P. Cassagne and Nancy R. Cassagne to Matthew P. Barcelona.
Warwick Drive 5204: $129,450, Daniel Fahrenholt and Jennifer Fahrenholt to Philip Moseley and Emilie R. Moseley.
Wild Oak Lane 1516: $187,900, DSLD Homes LLC to George Jenkins Jr. and Maggie A. Jenkins.
Wild Oak Lane 1605: $191,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Christopher A. Maiolo and Emily M. H. Maiolo.
Wild Oak Lane 1608: $174,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Jarielle J. Gilbert.
TERRYTOWN
W. Butterfly Circle 421: $154,900, Anna Nunez and Clarence Badeaux to Marlea A. Haugen.
WESTWEGO
Avenue C. 874: Donation, Tammy L. Johnson to Robert G. Bowers and Sydney Bowers.
Avenue D. 730: $77,500, Nolan A. Pertuit Jr., Sandra P. Difebbo and Glenn Pertuit to Shane M. Pizzolato.
Barbe Drive 1100: $195,000, Margaret J. Jackson and Lee A. Jackson Jr. to Wayne C. Jackson and Karen P. Jackson.
East Krueger Lane 973: $41,500, Loi T. Dang and Hien T. K. T. Dang to Jessie L. Holmes Jr.
Millie Drive 108: $74,926, Citimortgage Inc. to Priya Mirchandani and Balram Mirchandani.
Prairie View Court 147: $59,000, Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Champion Mortgage Co. to Jason Halley.
Robert Wiegand Property subdivision, lot A2Y: Donation, Normandy Development LLC to Riverbend Associates.
Short St. 100: $30,000, Alberta Harris to Melissa Grass and Matthew G. Grass.
Westwego Heights, lots 1 and 2, plot A: Donation, Paula M. Atwood to Scott J. Atwood.