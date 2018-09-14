WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 17-22
AVONDALE
Becky Drive 169: Handful of Investments LLC to Bency Moise, $122,000.
JS Brady Annex subdivision, lot 4, square 2: Isaiah M. Firven Jr. to Diana Firven, Geraldine Firven, Brenetta L. Firven and Leon R. Firven, donation.
Ruth Drive 420: Margaret Leleaux and Paul C. Leleaux Sr. to Bobby R. Mays III, $55,000.
BRIDGE CITY
Fifth St. 316: Tiffany M. Phenix to Louis E. Phenix III, donation.
GRAND ISLE
Amaris Blvd. 1051: Nicholas J. Daigle and Linsey Daigle to Vincent Champagne II and Renee Champagne, $100,000.
Cheramie's Landing condo, unit 13: Larry D. Muller to Jay S. Millet and Laurie A. Millet, $36,500.
Grand Beach 11 subdivision, lot 1, square 22: Myrline G. Chiasson to Bruce J. Pellegrin and Stacey K. Pellegrin, $50,000.
Ocean Park subdivision, lot 11, square H: Carol J. Delatte and Donna M. Delatte to Julie M. Fontenot, $37,500.
Queen Bess Bay subdivision, lot 27: Queen Bess Bay LLC to Devin M. Dufrene and Kyla P. Dufrene, $1,000,000.
Tiger Lane 104: Tracy Delatte and Angela Delatte to Mack J. Rodrigue Jr. and Dolly Rodrigue, $149,000.
GRETNA
Aquavit St. 1043: Joey B. Lee and Jonathan S. Lee to Phuong A. T. Vo, $75,000.
Benoit Place 2111: Melanie M. Evans, Vickie M. Culpepper, Richard P. Mueller, Gary J. Mueller and Randy M. Mueller to Dahab Enterprises LLC, $80,000.
Brookmeade Drive 229: Lazaro J. Martinez to Martha A. Moreno, donation.
Dulcich Drive 14: Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Trust IV to Miguel Garcia, $57,000.
Fairfax Drive 1048: Brandy Ledet and Paul D. Ledet to Ashley Cross, $189,500.
Fielding Ave. 525: MTGLQ Investors LP to Brenda L. A. Benoit, $80,000.
Firethorn Drive 328: Leslie A. Alonzo and Lesli Alonzo to Lesli Wallace, donation.
Guardian Ave. 812: Carla McDonald-Martinez to Kaleenia Burras, $202,000.
Lafayette St. 229: Mark Rivere to Risley P. Rivere, Daniel J. Rivere, Clinton P. Rivere, Tessie A. Wilmot, Elizabeth Whisenhunt and Amanda Badeaux, donation.
Layburn Court 124: Juan C. Barrero and Maria A. C. Barrero to Renee V. Hubbard, $215,000.
Mason Ave. 13: Mary A. Coghlan to Maria I. Guillot and Timothy P. Guillot, $91,000.
Meadowbrook 2. subdivision, lot 2, square 27: Pierre B. Heard to Arianna H. Heard, donation.
Mechanicham New Addition subdivision, lot 4, square 58: Louis E. Phenix III to Tiffany M. Phenix, donation.
No location provided: National Oilwell Varco LP, Varco LP, Tuboscope Vetco International Inc., Tuboscope Inc. and AMT Tuboscope Inc. to Global Experience Specialists Inc., $599,000.
Ocean Ave. 415: TB1 Holdings LLC to Credere Holdings LLC, $47,000.
Pike Drive 237: William A. Faurie Irrevocable Living Trust to Kyla Ray and Emile C. Ray Jr., $202,500.
Promenade condo, Phase I, unit 104: Gregory A. Towle to Rebeca D. Towle, donation.
Rose Park Addition 2. subdivision, lot 4, square V: Stacy Perez and Mike Shano Jr. to David F. P. Lopes, $72,000.
Suburban Park subdivision, lot 23, square 6: Gertrude Ross to Dejesus Construction Company Inc., $31,000.
Suburban Park subdivision, lot 3, square 8: Carolyn B. Neeb to Coastal Rental Properties-Hancock LLC, $250,000.
Taylorbrook Drive 632: Rita S. Buquoi to Patricia D. Polo, $127,000.
HARVEY
Heatherwood Drive 3430: Mark J. Pastorello and Angelle Pastorello to Teddy B. Blutcher Sr. and Shaunta Blutcher, $390,000.
Keith Way Drive 2952: 2952 Keith Way Drive Industrial LLC to Valiant E. Netter Jr., $136,000.
Timberlane Estates Drive 1628: Edward F. Lassus Jr. and Ann P. Lassus to Jon E. Gauthier and Sherri L. Gauthier, donation.
William Place 3909: Philip J. Damico to Johnette Damico, $36,300.
MARRERO
Alexis Drive 4840: 504 Properties LLC to Matthew L. Roberts, $122,500.
Ames Blvd. 1518: Patricia C. Nguyen and Moun J. Nguyen to Montrez D. Leatherwood and Asriel G. Leonard, $115,000.
Avenue A. 1212: Judy A. Andre, Rickey Andre and Sandy M. Lerille to McDonald Holding LLC, $96,309.
Bayou Des Cannes Drive 2729: Melanie Barrois and Russell E. Barrois Jr. to Olga M. Hernandez and Russell W. Atkinson, $139,900.
Burgess Drive 1330: DSLD Homes LLC to Chante Jones, $237,505.
Conor Court 2705: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Steven G. Dejean, $115,500.
Cyprus Bark Drive 6975: DSLD Homes LLC to Tony T. Tran, $200,580.
Florohaze, lot 73A, square D, part lot 1A: Wanda T. Barrios to Melony B. Mouton, donation.
Golden Heights subdivision, lot 16, square C: Orquidia Delarosa and Domingo Delacruz to Yennifer Sanchez and Andres A. Montoya, $159,900.
Hamerick Drive 5557: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Albert Minias, $131,000.
Oak Haven Drive 2626: JBL Properties Ltd to Roger D. Dufrene, $53,000.
Pin Oak Drive 2720: Nicky J. Bundy to Nicole M. Capers, $169,900.
Rennes Drive 5059: Edward Norbert to Hanh T. M. Nguyen, $80,000.
Sharpe Road 5206: CR 2018 LLC to Gilmore M. Semmes and Joan Semmes, $26,000.
Threek Oaks Court 5908: Hacienda Construction of Louisiana Inc. to Lawanda A. Duncan, $154,000.
Village of Marrero subdivision, lot 13, square A: Wells Fargo Bank NA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $10.
Wild Oak Lane 1709: DSLD Homes LLC to Sandy Cox, $1,963,000.
TERRYTOWN
Browning Lane 2128: Gina L. Ramos and Jonathan S. Ramos to Melanie E. Baumann, $148,500.
Carol Sue Ave. 1857: Mary P. Thompson to Damean K. Pennison, $225,000.
Terrytown 1. subdivision, lot 23A, square 29: Dacar444 LLC to Daniel C. Le, $48,000.
Terrytown 4A subdivision, lot 42, square 47: Gary J. Kessel and Joan C. Kessel to Gaynell P. Lane and Gaynel L. Pilie, $175,000.
WAGGAMAN
Catalpa Loop 9578: Coast Builders LLC to Severe S. Peters and Ashley Peters, $308,800.
Catalpa Loop 9586: Coast Builders LLC to Robert H. Oates Jr., $273,500.
Lakespur Lane 13: Keesha R. Berkhalter to Ryan H. Rainey, $230,000.
WESTWEGO
Avenue D. 841: Trisha B. Gravois and Calvin J. Gravois to Donna Juneau and Terrell A. Juneau, $40,000.
Barbe Extension Three subdivision, lot 27: Rosemary H. Gaudet to Celeste G. Stricklin, donation.
Chipley St. 606: JML Properties LLC to Sherrie L. J. Muse, $129,000.
Chipley St. 904: Tina L. C. Birbiglia to Annie L. Moritz, $107,000.
River Road 6533: Joey D. Mercer and Jill S. Mercer to HL Higgins Properties LLC, $1,280,000.