In hindsight, Robert Hilburn should not have been surprised by Paul Simon's farewell tour.
Hilburn, author of the recent biography “Paul Simon: The Life" (Simon & Schuster), was with Simon in London near the end of a 2016 European tour.
“He was really tired and dispirited in his hotel room,” Hilburn recalled this week. “He was tired of the road. It seemed almost like the scene from ‘Homeward Bound.’ ”
In that 1966 Simon & Garfunkel hit, a weary, lonely singer-songwriter sits at a railway station, headed to the next gig while wishing he was going home. Though the 76-year-old Simon will likely continue to create, he’ll quit touring after his current Homeward Bound farewell trek. That tour includes a Wednesday stop at the Smoothie King Center.
The show’s set list spans his entire career, from Simon & Garfunkel classics through “Graceland”-era solo hits to “Wristband,” the lead single from his 2016 album “Stranger to Stranger.”
“Paul Simon: The Life” contextualizes those songs within their creator's life, viewed through the lens of one of popular music’s most esteemed journalists.
During his three-plus decades as the Los Angeles Times' chief pop music critic, Hilburn chronicled many major cultural and career moments. He was with Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison. Bob Dylan explained his conversion to Christianity to him. He spent three days with John Lennon and Yoko Ono at the couple’s New York apartment two months before Lennon was killed.
He reviewed — quite favorably — Elton John’s first American performance. Years later, John personally delivered a copy of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” to Hilburn’s house, then sat and listened to it with him.
These and similarly profound encounters with Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Bono, Kurt Cobain and many more are documented in Hilburn’s 2009 memoir “Corn Flakes With John Lennon and Other Tales From a Rock ‘n’ Roll Life.”
After his best-selling 2013 biography “Johnny Cash: The Life,” he wanted to profile another prolific songwriter. Paul Simon emerged as the obvious choice.
“I wanted to write a more serious book than most pop biographies,” Hilburn said. “My favorite thing about music as a critic was the songwriters. I wanted to pick somebody who would talk about the process and who would talk about his or her songs.
“What struck me about Paul was that he was the only one from the ‘60s and early ‘70s who kept producing at a quality level for all those years. And I’d talked to Paul, and knew how articulate he was.”
He believed Simon could speak eloquently to the craft of songwriting, as well as the challenges that songwriters face.
“I wanted to write a study of artistry, how it comes about and how you protect it against the forces of drugs and marriage and wealth and fame. He had to protect against all those things. I thought that would make a rich story.
“He turned out to be a better subject even than I thought. He had to work so hard at becoming a songwriter, and then work so hard at keeping it going. The most important single thing in keeping it going was the music was always more important than the fame, the money. Writing a song was always his greatest joy. And he knew he had to keep learning and keep getting better and better.”
Hilburn first interviewed Simon in the early 1970s, followed by a few more chats over the years. For the book project, Simon granted more than 100 hours of interviews.
“It took him a long time to get over that privacy nature,” Hilburn said. “He didn’t want to get into his personal life or past, but he was always ready to talk about the new music. I’d be sitting with him in his studio in Connecticut, we’d talk for an hour, then he’d say, ‘C’mon, let me play some of the new music for you.’
“It took a year or so before he started warming up on a personal (level). But gradually he did. Maybe he realized you need some of that in the book. Maybe it was a matter of trust. But he finally became very open about his personal life.”
Simon’s life and career have frequently intersected with south Louisiana. His personal and professional relationship with Art Garfunkel never recovered from the duo’s shaky performance at the 2010 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, during which Garfunkel struggled with an ailing voice.
“Paul thinks Art misled him on the severity of the voice problem,” Hilburn said. “He felt that was a betrayal, that he couldn’t trust him. That was the end.”
Hilburn spent months trying to persuade Garfunkel to speak on the record for the book, to no avail.
“He said he would talk if it was a book on Simon & Garfunkel, but he didn’t want to talk for a Paul Simon book. I kept saying, ‘Look, you’re a big part of that story.’ But I think he was suspicious that I would knock him in favor of Paul. I said, ‘I’ll treat you with the same respect I did him.’
“We went on for a year or two before he finally said he wouldn’t do it. But I think I got a good picture of their relationship.”
Simon, by contrast, respected the process.
“Publishers had told me that whenever you’re doing a biography, there’s some point that the person’s going to freak out,” Hilburn said. “Paul being so strong-willed and independent, I kept thinking something would come up where he’d draw a line in the sand.
“But it never did. He kept saying, ‘It’s your book. I’m not going to try to control it.’ And he was very honorable about that. He never tried to subvert the book. I respect him a lot for that.”
Simon is unlikely to ever write his own memoir.
“He doesn’t like to dwell on his own life, and he doesn’t like to write prose,” Hilburn said. “He said he tried a couple times but he wasn’t any good at that.
“Songwriting is what he’s good at.”