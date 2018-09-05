The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a birthday jam for a popular old-school funk/R&B deejay and two different takes on Appalachian music.
DJ Soul Sister’s Birthday Bash with ZAPP
10 p.m. Friday, Tipitina’s, $35
On most every Saturday night since 1994, Melissa “DJ Soul Sister” Weber has hosted the “Soul Power” show on WWOZ 90.7, spinning “rare groove” funk and R&B sourced from her extensive collection of vinyl. She drew from that same deep well for her long-running weekly “Hustle” party. For her 12th annual Birthday Jam at Tipitina’s, she’s giving herself a cool present: a live set by 1980s electro-funk band ZAPP. Stocked with members of the Troutman family and making liberal use of synthesizers and the talk-box vocal effect, ZAPP scored a huge hit in 1980 with “More Bounce to the Ounce,” from the band’s self-titled debut. That song, and the ZAPP catalog in general, proved especially popular with hip-hop deejays and producers. At Tipitina’s on Friday, Soul Sister will spin a set and ZAPP will play a full show.
Eric Lindell CD release party
10 p.m. Friday, One Eyed Jacks, $25
Guitarist, singer and songwriter Eric Lindell specializes in an especially agreeable brand of Gulf Coast boogie ‘n’ soul flecked with country, blues and other flavors, a blend he steeped during his years in New Orleans. For his new album, “Revolution in Your Heart,” Lindell has returned to the roster of Alligator Records, the storied Chicago label that released three of his albums in the 2000s. During the “Revolution in Your Heart” recording sessions at Bogalusa’s Studio in the Country, Lindell played just about every instrument except drums. The songs are as tight and tuneful as ever, breezing by like a drive across the back roads of Louisiana or the Florida Gulf Coast. Lindell celebrates the release of his new record Friday at One Eyed Jacks. Sam Revenna opens the show.
Neko Case
8 p.m. Tuesday, Civic Theatre, $30-$45
Neko Case has carved out a broad niche for herself within the alt-country genre. With her arresting voice, she poetically addresses deeply personal topics, as well as humanity’s oftentimes abusive relationship with nature, in a variety of sonic settings. She’s turned out albums under her own name, collaborated with power-pop combo the New Pornographers and joined forces with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs as a sort of alt-country power trio. In early June, ANTI- Records released Case’s seventh album, “Hell-On,” her first solo project in five years. While she was making the record in Sweden, her home in Vermont burned down; photographs of the destruction are included in the album’s artwork. Case headlines the Civic Theatre on Tuesday. Singer/guitarist Thao Nguyen of the alternative-folk band Get Down Stay Down opens the show.
Punch Brothers
8 p.m. Wednesday, Civic Theatre, $25 and up
Punch Brothers mandolinist Chris Thile first made a name for himself with the young contemporary bluegrass combo Nickel Creek. With Punch Brothers — they don’t use a “the” in the name — Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher push the boundaries of bluegrass as equally skilled musicians and wordsmiths. Their new, fifth studio album, “All Ashore,” is especially ambitious; it is the first of the band’s five albums to be produced by the musicians themselves. Thile has another noteworthy gig: In 2016 he took over as host of the syndicated radio show “Live From Here” (previously “A Prairie Home Companion” when Garrison Keillor was at the microphone). Thile and his fellow Punch Brothers are nearing the end of their summer tour. After a Tuesday stop at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge, they headline the Civic Theatre in New Orleans on Wednesday. Madison Cunningham opens both shows.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Keyboardist David Torkanowsky’s Bop Fusion Quartet jams at Snug Harbor.
FRIDAY
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood cranks out psychedelic rock at the Joy Theater.
d.b.a. presents an evening of gypsy swing and traditional jazz with the New Orleans Swinging Gypsies at 6 p.m., followed by the New Orleans Swamp Donkeys at 10.
The Honey Island Swamp Band plugs in for a night of swamp blues ‘n’ boogie at the Maple Leaf.
SATURDAY
Ahead of the Saints’ regular season opener, Tipitina’s hosts the Black ‘N’ Gold Kickoff with Flow Tribe and Miss Mojo.
Contemporary Cajun band the Lost Bayou Ramblers is at the Maple Leaf.
SUNDAY
Pioneering Los Angeles punk band X hits One Eyed Jacks; arrive early enough to experience the gritty south Louisiana rock ‘n’ roll of openers C.C. Adcock & the Lafayette Marquis.
Bruce Daigrepont leads a Cajun fais do-do at Rock ‘n’ Bowl starting at 5 p.m.
Jazz saxophonist Derek Douget leads a quintet at Snug Harbor.
TUESDAY
Pianist Tom McDermott reprises his tribute to ragtime composer Scott Joplin at Snug Harbor.
WEDNESDAY
On the night before Beyoncé and Jay-Z headline the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, former Beyoncé drummer Nikki Glaspie joins members of her current band and keyboardist Ivan Neville at the Maple Leaf.
At d.b.a., blues-based guitarist Brint Anderson substitutes for Wolfman Washington with the Roadmasters.