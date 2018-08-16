Aretha Franklin was not from New Orleans. But that didn’t make her ineligible for a memorial second-line parade Thursday night in the Treme neighborhood.
At 8 p.m., hours after the world learned the 76-year-old Queen of Soul had died in Detroit of pancreatic cancer, the procession set out from trumpeter Kermit Ruffins’ Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge on North Claiborne Avenue. Ruffins himself was not in attendance; he’s on tour.
But a variety pack of musicians drawn from multiple brass bands – New Birth, the Stooges, the Truth – joined forces to propel the procession, which was promoted on social media by the Sidewalk Steppers Social Aide & Pleasure Club.
As a light sprinkle threatened, the musicians fired up the second-line standard “I’ll Fly Away” underneath the Interstate 10 overpass. A rendering of the late Ernie K-Doe, the Mother-in-Law Lounge’s previous proprietor, gazed down from an overpass column.
The procession headed south on Columbus Street, then turned right on North Robertson. Three hundred or so marchers filled the narrow street.
“What’s this for, bruh?” asked a man on the sidewalk.
With such short notice, most marchers didn't have time to create memorial banners or signs specific to Franklin. However, Donald Isom and Cedrick Sweetwyne wore matching memorial shirts bearing her likeness, which they'd had printed up that afternoon.
Otherwise, there was no indication of the honoree. That didn’t stop the half-dozen occupants of a short-term rental property in the 1200 block of North Robertson from gleefully assembling on their porch, smiling, dancing and filming the procession with their cell phones from behind a locked fence.
This was a spontaneous second-line of the sort usually reserved for local musicians – or Saints owner Tom Benson. There was no parade permit or police escort. The majority of the marchers seemed to come from the surrounding neighborhood.
After crossing Esplanade Avenue, the marchers turned north on St. Philip Street. As they ended up back under the Claiborne overpass, the music and dancing intensified with the Mardi Gras Indian anthem “Let’s Go Get ‘Em.” A man in a wheelchair rocked back and twirled in tight circles. Someone else grooved on crutches dance. Another man rolled along Esplanade Avenue, stopping just before he crossed into the traffic lanes of North Claiborne. On a humid night, most everyone sported a sheen of sweat.
After 45 non-stop minutes of music, the musicians – including trumpeter Derrick Shezbie and trombonist Revert "Peanut" Andrews – paused briefly, before firing up “I’ll Fly Away” again for the final stretch back to the Mother-in-Law Lounge.
In the center of the scrum of brass was vocalist Tonya Boyd-Cannon, singing the second-line’s unofficial refrain: “Roll for Aretha!”
As the parade disbanded outside the lounge, New Birth Brass Band snare drummer Kerry Hunter, veteran of more than 30 years on the streets and stages of New Orleans and beyond, explained his motivation for spending Thursday night drumming in Franklin’s honor.
“She was the Mahalia Jackson of our era,” Hunter said. “I never caught Mahalia Jackson, but I caught Aretha.”
Years ago, the New Birth Brass Band performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands on the same day as Franklin. They encountered the Queen of Soul backstage; she invited them to her dressing room. As Hunter recalled, “When she found out we were from New Orleans, she said, ‘Y’all come on in, boys.’”
Thursday night’s parade was almost certainly not the last second-line in Franklin’s honor, Hunter said: “It’ll probably be bigger tomorrow.”