The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a venerable gospel group, a local bluesman celebrating a birthday and a ’70s power-pop band that scored a hit with a Fats Domino song.
Little Freddie King
10 p.m. Thursday, d.b.a., $5.
10 p.m. Friday, BJ’s Lounge, $10.
Little Freddie King is the blues personified, from his back story — hopping a train to New Orleans from Mississippi as a young man, being shot and stabbed by his late wife, a disastrous bicycle accident in 2017, etc. — to his brand of rough-hewn roadhouse music. As a guitarist, King modeled himself after some of the great Kings of the blues; his voice, cadence and sharp sense of style are all his own. When not recording new albums, headlining festivals in Europe or being featured in advertising campaigns and Beyonce's much-acclaimed "Lemonade" visual album, King haunts his hometown nightclubs as one of New Orleans’ premier pure blues musicians. This weekend, King marks his 78th birthday with a pair of shows. He’s at d.b.a. on Frenchmen Street on Thursday, then hosts his official birthday celebration at BJ’s Lounge in Bywater on Friday.
Cheap Trick
8 p.m. Saturday, Saenger Theatre, $39 and up
Cheap Trick epitomized a certain kind of cool in the late 1970s thanks to singer Robin Zander’s effortless rock star appeal, guitarist Rick Nielsen’s proto-geek quirks and the band’s knack for churning out spunky power-pop ear candy like “Surrender,” “Dream Police,” “I Want You to Want Me” and a live version of Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame.” Alas, the band’s new single, “The Summer Looks Good on You,” is unlikely to join the ranks of its classics. However, Zander, Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson, joined by Nielsen’s son Daxx Nielsen on drums, continue their seemingly never-ending tour. Having recently banged out 25 shows in five weeks with ’80s pop-metal survivors Poison, Cheap Trick will spend much of the summer headlining casinos, state fairs and theaters, as well as opening a handful of stadium shows for Def Leppard and Journey. Tickets for Cheap Trick’s New Orleans stop at the Saenger Theatre are still available.
Blind Boys of Alabama
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Orpheum Theater, $38.50-$73.50
For more than 70 years, the Blind Boys of Alabama have stood tall as one of traditional gospel music’s most enduring and steadfast collective voices. The group always resisted offers to sing secular music but has been more than happy to collaborate with a who’s who of well-known fans, including Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits, Lou Reed, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Aaron Neville, Ben Harper and Mavis Staples. Founding Blind Boy Clarence Fountain died in June in Baton Rouge, but he hadn’t toured with the group in more than a decade; co-founder Jimmy Carter has led the Blind Boys since Fountain's retirement. The Blind Boys' performance Sunday at the Orpheum Theater benefits Educare New Orleans, the local branch of a national network of early education programs for at-risk children. The opening act is the aptly named Legends of New Orleans featuring Cyril Neville, Cornell Williams, Terence Higgins, Mem Shannon and Tom Worrell, plus special guest Irma Thomas.
Michot’s Melody Makers
8 p.m. Sunday, d.b.a., $10
10 p.m. Monday, Saturn Bar, $5
In 2015, Lost Bayou Ramblers fiddler/vocalist Louis Michot launched a side project called Michot’s Melody Makers. Initially the fluid lineup allowed him to collaborate with different players. More recently, the roster has solidified with Michot and his fellow Ramblers Bryan Webre on bass and Kirkland Middleton on drums and drum pads. Together, they work out new songs, experiment with samples and explore old Louisiana-French fiddle tunes that don’t require an accordion. On Sunday at 8 p.m., Michot’s Melody Makers headline d.b.a.’s 18th-anniversary celebration. The next night, the Melody Makers continue their monthlong Monday residency at the Saturn Bar, filling in for pals King James & the Special Men. That Michot is subbing for King James and company is appropriate: they collaborated on a single called “Baby Girl,” a waltz written by King James and translated into Cajun French by Michot.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Veteran local bassist and educator Jim Markway leads a tribute to jazz clarinetist and alto saxophonist Don Suhor at Snug Harbor.
CR Gruver of the New Orleans Suspects is featured for the free 8 p.m. Piano Night show at the Maple Leaf, followed at 10 p.m. by drummer Johnny Vidacovich with trumpeter Benny Bloom and keyboardist Joe Ashlar.
FRIDAY
Cyril Neville & Swamp Funk hit d.b.a. on Frenchmen Street.
The weekly free show at Tipitina’s features Gravity A, Video Age and Spencer Whatever.
Singer-songwriter Paul Sanchez is at Chickie Wah Wah.
SATURDAY
New Orleans legend Deacon John & the Ivories headline Tipitina’s.
Internationally acclaimed jazz pianist and educator Lynne Arriale anchors a trio at Snug Harbor.
Seth Walker and Dylan LeBlanc team up at Chickie Wah Wah.
The Hot 8 Brass Band does the late set at d.b.a.
SUNDAY
Saxophonist and clarinetist Victor Goines, a longtime Wynton Marsalis collaborator, fronts a quartet at Snug Harbor.
Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue fires up at Chickie Wah Wah.
MONDAY
The Charlie Dennard Organ Trio, featuring Dennard on organ, Doug Belote on drums and Todd Duke on guitar, plugs in at 8 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.