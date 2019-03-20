The live music options in New Orleans for the week of March 21-27, 2019, include a tireless Grateful Dead alum, an acclaimed Americana singer and an Irishman who wants you to take him to church.
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros
5:30 (doors) Sunday, Fillmore New Orleans, $74 and up
The Grateful Dead catalog has proved durable and versatile for 50 years and counting. Surviving members of the band, in addition to countless cover bands, continue to recreate the music in various forms. Rhythm guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir, in fact, mines Grateful Dead gold via at least two different veins: Dead & Company, featuring two fellow veterans of the band plus guitarist John Mayer, and Bob Weir & Wolf Bros. The Wolf Bros are bassist and producer Don Was, who has crafted acclaimed albums by the Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, Aaron Neville and many more, and drummer Jay Lane, who logged 16 years in another Weir side project, RatDog, and has also drummed for Dead bassist Phil Lesh. As part of a 20-date spring tour, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros will stretch out on Grateful Dead classics during an early show Sunday at the Fillmore New Orleans.
Patty Griffin
9 p.m. Tuesday, Tipitina’s, $25
From the moment she announced herself with the 1996 album “Living With Ghosts,” Patty Griffin has stood at the vanguard of contemporary Americana music, coupling an expressive voice with insightful songcraft. Straddling the line between folk and country, she taps into the power of intimate, spare and melodic arrangements that showcase the emotional complexity of her voice. The likes of Miranda Lambert, the Dixie Chicks, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt have covered her songs; she also collaborated with ex-paramour Robert Plant on the acclaimed Band of Joy project. After a two-year break to successfully battle breast cancer, Griffin released her 10th studio album, simply titled “Patty Griffin,” on March 8. She performs at Tipitina’s on Tuesday with Scott Miller.
Hozier
7 p.m. (doors) Wednesday, Fillmore New Orleans, $45 and up
The Irish singer and songwriter Andrew Hozier-Byrne — just plain Hozier in his professional capacity — scored an out-of-the-box smash with the single “Take Me to Church,” in which he proclaimed his religiouslike devotion to his lover (the song’s stark video and its depiction of anti-gay violence was something else entirely). More hit singles from his 2014 self-titled debut album followed, as did a long international tour that stopped at the 2015 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. He finally released a full-length follow-up album, “Wasteland, Baby!,” on March 1. The lead single, “Movement,” is the sort of stark, intimate, sensual song that showcases the deep resonance of his voice and his distinctive, immediately recognizable sound. His “Wasteland, Baby!” tour stops at the Fillmore New Orleans on Wednesday.