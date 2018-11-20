What if your only son turns out to be a disappointment?

What if he is profoundly different than you imagined?

What if he is….an Eagles fan?

I never anticipated a parenting scenario in which a child of mine wore the opposing team’s jersey to a Saints game.

And yet there we were in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, me in black and gold and my 8-year-old, Sam, in an Eagles jersey emblazoned with the name of Philadelphia’s star tight end, Zach Ertz.

How we arrived at this point is not entirely clear. At some point, a hand-me-down Darren Sproles Eagles jersey turned up in our household. Sam embraced it.

His Philly-bred uncles happily reinforced his infatuation. After Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win, they showered him with Eagles gear, including the Ertz jersey. Sam will enthusiastically join in the “Fly, Eagles, fly” fight song.

Most Sundays, he cheers for the Saints. But not against the Eagles. Maybe his extra chromosome somehow skewed his allegiance.

To see his heroes play in person at the Dome, he went all-out: Eagles cap. Eagles hoodie. The Ertz jersey. I had to convince him not to bring a football. “The team has their own,” I assured him.

Instead, he packed his little sister’s pink noise-reducing headphones. He doesn’t like loud noises. Good thing the Dome is so quiet during Saints games.

How would the Who Dat Nation respond to an 8-year-old Eagles fan with Down syndrome?

With typical hospitality and humor.

As we merged with the masses flowing toward the Superdome on Poydras Street, Sam passed largely unnoticed; from behind, his all-black Eagles hoodie didn’t betray his loyalties.

He clamped the headphones over his ears just as we approached a T-shirt street vendor shouting the slogan, “Dilly f----- dilly!” Good timing.

We bought a smoked sausage from a guy grilling in the bed of his pick-up. Sam insisted on dousing it with ketchup – yet another example of his questionable tastes.

On the broad staircase from Champions Square to the Dome, a cluster of women in Eagles gear spotted Sam and cheered him on: “We see you, boo! We see you!”

His people.

In the security line, a dude in a Drew Brees jersey eyeballed Sam’s Eagles cap with disdain: “We need to get you a new hat.”

You should see the Ertz jersey he’s wearing under that hoodie.

“Now I’m even more upset,” the guy joked (sort of).

Sam is unconcerned.

Before kick-off, the Dome’s P.A. cranked “The Saints Are Coming.” Sam danced a jig.

Maybe there’s hope.

He settled into his seat with popcorn and pink headphones and asked, “Who are you cheering for?”

The Saints.

“I’m cheering for the Eagles!” he replied.

Yeah, no kidding.

The Eagles didn’t give him much to cheer about. When one of their guys got loose on a kick-off return and sprinted toward midfield, Sam, momentarily optimistic, shouted, “Run!!”

The Who Dat seated next to us introduced herself with, “You know how there’s always some lady who gets loud? I’m that lady.”

I felt obliged to explain Sam’s outfit. I blamed his bad uncles.

“They all have bad uncles,” the loud lady replied. “But that’s OK.”

The Eagles scored their first and only touchdown with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Sam high-fived a guy seated in front of us sporting an Eagles jersey.

Another not-so-quiet Who Dat watched Sam celebrate: “I’m not happy about the touchdown,” she said, “but he’s too cute.”

“I’m glad he got one touchdown,” her husband added. “But just one.”

Late in the second quarter, with the game clearly tilting toward the home team, Sam swiped my Saints cap and put it on his head. Clearly he’s a pragmatist.

The Eagles’ ineptitude didn’t discourage him. During the halftime show, he sang along to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.” His face lit up when the Killers’ “The Man” came on. Hood up, he grooved like a mini-Alvin Kamara.

Late in the game, Sam spoke the words I most feared: “I gotta go potty.”

A Superdome men’s room in the fourth quarter of a Saints game is not pleasant. Sam took one look and decided he didn’t need to go after all.

The beat-down on the field was all but over. In a show of sportsmanship, a vendor closing down a food stand spotted Sam in his Eagles outfit and offered him a consolation prize of free nachos. No cheese, please – as much as I didn’t like his Eagles sweatshirt, I didn’t want it covered in yellow-orange goo.

Walking to the car, Sam announced to passers-by, “The game’s over.”

It was pretty much over for the Eagles before it started.

I sensed an opening to perhaps shift his loyalties: “Sam, can I get a ‘Who Dat’?”

He neither looked at me nor broke his stride: “Not today.”

There’s always next Sunday.

