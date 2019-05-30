Tickets for the Rolling Stones’ long-awaited return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome go on sale Friday – at least the tickets that are left.

Depending on how much real estate the Stones’ massive stage takes up, the Superdome's capacity for the July 14 concert will be approximately 50,000.

But half of those tickets will likely be gone before Friday’s general public on-sale, snapped up during a series of pre-sales that started last week.

And thousands of seats are already being scalped online by brokers, before many fans have even had a chance to buy them at face value. One popular site, Stubhub.com, had more than 3,000 tickets for the Stones' New Orleans show listed as of Thursday.

Thus, satisfaction won’t necessarily come easily or cheaply for fans.

Originally, the Rolling Stones were slated to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2, as part of the band’s “No Filter” North American tour. Jazz Fest gave Louisiana residents the opportunity to buy tickets in person on January 17 during a special pre-sale at the Superdome, before tickets went on sale to the general public online.

In a scene right out of the 1970s or '80s, fans camped out overnight to secure a place in line. Anyone willing to invest the time was guaranteed the opportunity to buy two tickets to "Rolling Stones Thursday" at Jazz Fest at the original $185 price, plus service charges.

All that effort turned out to be for naught after singer Mick Jagger's heart surgery forced the Rolling Stones to postpone the "No Filter" tour and cancel the Jazz Fest appearance. The festival gave ticket-buyers full refunds.

Because those Jazz Fest tickets were all the same price and all general admission, Superdome box office general manager Mark Arata said, transactions at the Dome’s ticket windows proceeded relatively smoothly on the Louisiana residents on-sale date.

But most tickets for the Stones’ July 14 replacement show at the Superdome are reserved seat. There are also two premium-priced general admission “pit” areas directly in front of the stage, and a less expensive standing-room-only “field” behind the reserved floor seats. The half-dozen price points for tickets range from $50 to $450 and up.

This more complex ticketing structure, Arata said, would have made an in-person pre-sale far more time-consuming and logistically challenging than it was for the Jazz Fest show.

Instead, global entertainment powerhouse AEG Live, the promoter of the “No Filter” tour, followed what’s become the standard model of selling tickets to major concerts: a series of pre-sales, followed by the general public on-sale.

As a result, thousands of tickets have already been sold to American Express cardholders, Rolling Stones fan club members, and via AEG, Ticketmaster and Superdome pre-sales. Fans who bought tickets for the Stones’ Jazz Fest show through Ticketmaster received a code to participate in a pre-sale last week.

Additionally, many of the best, and most expensive, seats are included in VIP and “platinum” packages.

However, one element of the upcoming Stones show does recall a bygone era of concerts.

Modern marketing strategies dictate that tickets for arena and stadium concerts go on sale many months in advance. But the Stones camp wanted to reschedule the entire “No Filter” tour by late summer to avoid conflicts with NFL games in the same stadiums this fall.

And so the on-sale for the newly added Dome date is only six weeks before the July 14 show.

“That is unheard-of in the modern concert business,” Arata said.

Based on robust pre-sales, he said, the truncated time frame hasn't diminished demand.

The Rolling Stones have not performed in New Orleans in 25 years, not since an Oct. 10, 1994 appearance at the Superdome during their “Voodoo Lounge” tour, with Bryan Adams as the opening act.

Jagger and company have made three other stops at the Dome. On July 14, 1978, they topped a bill that included Van Halen and the Doobie Brothers.

A Dec. 5, 1981 show with the Neville Brothers and George Thorogood set a record for the largest indoor concert crowd that stood for decades. The Stones' Steel Wheels tour stopped at the Superdome on Nov. 13, 1989, with Living Colour opening.

In addition to the Stones’ long absence from the New Orleans market, other factors will likely heighten interest. New Orleans is a popular destination for music fans in general. The local stop falls early on the “No Filter” tour itinerary – it is the sixth of only 17 dates. It is the first indoor show, so fans who travel from elsewhere won’t have to worry about rain.

Brokers are betting that demand will be strong. Re-sale sites are already advertising thousands of tickets.

Some fans who bought tickets during the pre-sales immediately listed those tickets on Stubhub, VividSeats, Ticketmaster and other “secondary market” sites.

But many more tickets are likely being sold by professional brokers – they were once called “scalpers” – hoping to turn a profit.

Brokers use a variety of means to acquire tickets, including automated bots that buy up large numbers of seats in seconds. It's a lucrative side hustle for middlemen. Ticketmaster gets paid twice for tickets sold on its “Verified Resale” platform – the company collects a fee from the initial sale, then another fee on the resale.

Some resale sites require the seller to be in possession of the ticket before offering it for sale, Arata said.

But others allow brokers to “speculate.” They advertise tickets for non-existent rows – say, row 93 of section 642, when section 642 only has 42 rows – or don't provide specific seat numbers, assuming that they will eventually acquire tickets in that section.

Supply-and-demand governs pricing on the secondary sites, which often charge hefty fees. If the Rolling Stones show sells out on Friday, prices on the secondary market will climb.

If it doesn’t, prices will likely hold steady, and may even drop as the concert approaches.

In the end, it's only rock 'n' roll, but fans are often all too eager to pay a premium for it.