Spencer Bohren, the New Orleans folk- and blues-based guitarist who typically spends much of his time on the road, has been diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer that has metastasized into his bones.
As a result, he has canceled all touring plans for the next year in order to focus on battling the disease. The next show on his web site’s calendar is Feb. 16 at the Red Dragon Listening Room in Baton Rouge.
His wife, Marilyn, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with medical and living expenses while Bohren is unable to tour. In its first two days, the GoFundMe had already raised more than $32,000 of the requested $50,000, with more than 300 people contributing.
Over the course of a career of more than 50 years, Bohren, the quintessential modern-day troubadour, has traveled far and wide from his Esplanade Ridge home to peddle an evocative medley of American roots music that draws on blues, folk, gospel and other traditions. He often performs alone, interspersing stories between songs rendered with acoustic guitars, a National steel guitar or, more frequently in recent years, vintage lap steel guitars.
His most recent CD, “Makin’ It Home to You,” was recorded in New Orleans and Germany. It intermingles original compositions with selections from the traditional canon.
Seven songs on the album feature the Whippersnappers, the next-generation band that includes his son, Andre Bohren, the drummer in Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes.
Marilyn Bohren wrote about Spencer’s cancer diagnosis on the health blog section of his web site: “It is a big one, and it has our full attention, you can be sure. After several weeks of studying and talking with doctors, healers, survivors, and friends/family of survivors, we see our path to better health. Like everything else we do, we are both throwing ourselves into Spencer’s healing full time, and we realize that we need to take a year off from touring in order to give Spencer full advantage to overcome the cancer.”