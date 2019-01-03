Endymion riders have come a long way from the days of shoving potatoes into empty light sockets and draining bathroom buckets through the floors of floats.

That was made clear during a recent open house at the Endymion den.

When the 53rd edition of the Krewe of Endymion parade rolls from City Park to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, March 2, 2019, it will be brighter and better equipped than ever before.

“It’s a lot of things you can’t see, and some things you can,” said Darryl d’Aquin, Endymion’s vice president. The krewe invested “a lot of TLC to keep it top-notch” and create a better experience for its 3,100 riders.

All floats — technically, there are only 28 tractor-pulled “units,” but because most consist of multiple, connected floats, the float total is really more like 59 — are now outfitted with LED lights. Some look like the incandescent bulbs of old, but they are far more sophisticated. The LED bulbs change colors in synchronized schemes controlled by computers.

Years ago, riders shoved raw potatoes in empty light sockets along the edges of floats to avoid being shocked during the ride. With the upgraded illumination system, such potato precautions shouldn’t be necessary.

Neither are buckets. The floats' onboard restroom facilities are now much easier to access, and equipped with fully sealed and sanitary, rather than makeshift, toilets.

For 2019, more fiber-optic lights were added to floats. The next-generation fiber optics are evident on the “Poppa Joe’s S.S. Endymion,” the riverboat float that Endymion founder and captain Ed Muniz named for his father, who died three days before the float made its debut in 1976 as one of Carnival’s first double-deckers. Fiber optics on the waves along the lower portion of the float make it appear to be rolling on the river.

The 2019 Endymion parade will be the second in which the krewe’s lieutenants ride aboard a grand marshal float equipped with a long, curved LED screen. As recently as 2017, the lieutenants rode on horseback. But horses have now been phased out of Endymion “for a variety of reasons,” d’Aquin said.

The 2019 Endymion theme is "Wonder Tales of Science Fiction.” Floats bear the titles of science fiction and fantasy stories from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Artisans from Kern Studios painted the Endymion floats inside the krewe’s den. The “props,” the three-dimensional figureheads that adorn the prows of most floats, were fashioned at Kern’s Mardi Gras World facility under the auspices of Barry Kern, then trucked over to the Endymion den.

They include a literally eye-popping recreation of the rocket-in-the-moon’s-eye scene from the 1902 silent film “A Trip to the Moon.” “The Invisible Man” is wrapped in his signature bandages and aviator’s goggles, with the top of his invisible head missing.

Also impressive: the toothy purple monster aboard the “In the Bogey Man’s Cave (1907)” float, the glowering green alien from “War of the Worlds” and the ghostly maiden in a gazebo for “Fairyland: A Kingdom of the Fairies (1903).”

An effort was made this year to integrate more lighting elements into the props. Thus, shimmering, multicolored lights make the submarine caught in a giant squid’s tentacles on the sumptuous “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” float seem to be underwater.

White lights sparkle in the flowing beard of the titular character on the Rip Van Winkle float. Green lights decorate a menacing velociraptor on the “Journey to the Center of the Earth” float. The internal organs of a man with his chest splayed open are illuminated in red on “The Doctor’s Secret (1910).”

“We are the 800-pound gorilla — we’ve got to set the standard,” said Bert Verdigets, a 35-year Endymion member who now sits on the krewe's board. Creating Endymion “is a year-round process. It’s a collaboration. You always strive to do something a little better."

That Endymion is the only major New Orleans parade not to follow the now-standard Uptown route — it starts at the border of Lakeview and Mid-City — reflects Muniz’s founding philosophy: His parade would value fun over formality, salt-of-the-earth types over scions of society.

It still does. The free Samedi Gras festival on the Orleans Avenue neutral ground near the start of the parade kicks off the daylong party. The marathon day concludes with the post-parade Endymion Extravaganza at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, essentially a mass tailgate party for 20,000 people in formal wear. This year’s Extravaganza headliners are Lionel Richie and Flo Rida; tickets have sold out.

Riders hope to arrive at this year’s Extravaganza dry. After several hours on the streets, the lead units of the 2018 parade were just outside the sanctuary of the Superdome when the skies opened up. Riders wound up soggy, but the Extravaganza still lasted until the wee hours. (Which made for an especially long weekend for Verdigets and the other 40 or so Endymion riders who also ride in Bacchus the following night.)

The Endymion coronation ball is in January — it coincides with Muniz’s birthday. Krewe members who want to be king submit their names for a random drawing, in keeping with the egalitarian nature of the organization.

Despite its size, Endymion is, at its core, a family affair. Muniz’s three daughters each have served as queen. His youngest granddaughter, Jamie Hanzo, reigned in 2016. D’Aquin is Muniz's son-in-law.

The extended family pitches in; dinner table discussions sometimes involve potential parade themes and entertainers — and ideas for future upgrades.

“We have a lot of plans,” d’Aquin said, “about what we’d like to do.”