The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a guitar-slinging sister act, a hard-rocking bluegrass banjoist and a powerhouse pop vocalist going for a more stripped-down look and sound.
Slightly Stoopid
8 p.m. Thursday, Joy Theatre, $32.50 and up
The San Diego ska/surf rock/jam band, now in its second decade, covers a whole lot of musical ground thanks in part to the options afforded by an in-house horn section and a revolving cast of special-guest rappers and reggae singers. Case in point: During a live webcast with Bob Weir, the band covered both the Grateful Dead’s “Franklin’s Tower” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Slightly Stoopid released its ninth studio album, “Everyday Life, Everyday People,” this summer. The band built a local tradition of annual shows at the Joy Theatre during the week of the New Orleans Jazz Fest. Slightly Stoopid’s Just Passing Through Tour makes a fall stop at the same venue on Thursday. Hirie opens the show.
Christina Aguilera
8 p.m. Friday, Saenger Theatre, $89 and up
On the cover of “Liberation,” Christina Aguilera’s first album in six years, she gave herself a radical make-over: she appeared sans makeup in what was essentially an unplugged version of her usual public persona. Always in possession of one of contemporary pop music’s most powerful voices, she seems more content now to deploy that voice as she, rather than the pop chart, desires. Her Liberation Tour, her first actual tour in a decade, features multiple set and costume changes as she revisits and sometimes remakes songs from throughout her reign. Those songs include an Asian-influenced “Genie In a Bottle,” a big “Dirrty,” a medley from her 2010 album “Bionic,” an elaborate “Lady Marmalade” and a cover of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World.” The Liberation Tour stops at the Saenger Theatre on Friday. OutKast’s Big Boi, touring in support of his “Boomiverse” solo album, opens the show.
Larkin Poe
10 p.m. Friday, One Eyed Jacks, $15
The thousands of fans who turned out each night of Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Tour this summer and fall — including the recent stop at the Smoothie King Center — got a five-minute sample of Larkin Poe. Sisters Megan and Rebecca Lovell — the former contributes swooping, swaggering lap steel guitar and sings harmony, the latter sings lead and plays mandolin, banjo and six-string guitar — joined Urban onstage each night for a blistering take on his “Where the Blacktop Ends.” On their own, the sisters mix up blues and roots rock ‘n’ roll; indicative of their musical inclinations, they’ve toured with Elvis Costello, indie rock poster boy Conor Oberst and Sugarland’s Kristian Bush. Larkin Poe releases a new album, “Venom & Faith,” on Friday, the same night they return to New Orleans to headline One Eyed Jacks exactly a week after their local date with Urban at the Smoothie King Center. Local indie-rock duo Alexis & the Samurai opens the show.
Billy Strings
11 p.m. Saturday, d.b.a., $20
The word on Billy Strings is that he’s a cross between bluegrass legend Bill Monroe and hard-rock ragers Pantera. Born William Apostol in Lansing, Michigan, he endured some tough teenage years before finding his calling with an acoustic guitar. He picks and plays at full throttle, his fingers flying at seemingly impossible speeds even as he head-bangs and thrashes around the stage. On numerous performance videos for the title track of his full-length debut album, “Turmoil & Tinfoil,” he delivers dazzling solos and runs. He has an Appalachian-worthy voice to boot, and his mandolin, banjo and upright bass players are just as nimble as he is. Still touring in support of “Turmoil & Tinfoil,” which was released a year ago, he stops at d.b.a. on Frenchmen Street — a smaller venue than many he’s played on this tour — for an 11 p.m. show on Saturday.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Curley Taylor is featured for Zydeco Night at Rock ‘N’ Bowl.
Experience Phosphorescent, along with Liz Cooper & the Stampede, at One Eyed Jacks.
FRIDAY
Cyril Neville & Swamp Funk fire up at d.b.a.
Local honky-tonk singer Gal Holiday shares a bill with Beth Lee & the Breakups — who take inspiration from Lucinda Williams and Wanda Jackson — at Chickie Wah Wah.
Classical and jazz singer Quiana Lynell holds court at Snug Harbor for two sets.
SATURDAY
Tipitina’s hosts the third annual Harvest the Music Festival, a benefit for the Second Harvest food bank and the Tipitina's Foundation, featuring Dumpstaphunk and Miss Mojo.
Clarinetist Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band are at Snug Harbor.
SUNDAY
Rockabilly singer and guitarist Colton Turner is at Chickie Wah Wah.
The Panorama Jazz Band visits d.b.a.
MONDAY
John Boutte sings early at d.b.a., followed by Glen David Andrews.
TUESDAY
Keyboardist Jon Cleary continues his Tuesday residency at d.b.a.
WEDNESDAY
Pioneering Jamaican ska band the Ska-talites grooves at Tipitina’s on a bill with Kumasi.