Unlike most New Orleanians, PJ Morton can’t ignore this weekend’s Super Bowl pageantry.

As the keyboardist of halftime show headliner Maroon 5, he’s part of it. If he harbors any lingering bitterness about his hometown Saints being shafted by the infamous NFC championship game no-call, he must temporarily set it aside. In excess of 100 million people will tune in to see him onstage at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, minus the many thousands of Saints fans who plan to boycott the Super Bowl broadcast.

The Super Bowl kicks off a huge week for Morton. Seven days after the game, he'll be at the Grammy Awards, where he's nominated in three categories as a solo artist and a fourth with Maroon 5.

He is New Orleans through and through, a St. Augustine High School graduate who grew up around Greater St. Stephen Church, which his parents led. After years in Atlanta and Los Angeles, he moved back to New Orleans to nurture his career as an R&B singer-songwriter and build his own Morton Records, even as he maintains his very nice “day job” in Maroon 5.

Doing that job at the Super Bowl is more complicated this year than usual — and not just because of the no-call. Some artists have spoken out against performing at halftime as a way to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who initiated the controversial national anthem protests against racial discrimination.

The members of Maroon 5, along with scheduled special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi, have faced questions about performing at the game. Wary of exposing them to more controversy, the NFL canceled the traditional Super Bowl week press conference with the halftime entertainers.

However, in an Associated Press interview several days before the Saints-Rams game, Morton acknowledged the halftime/Kaepernick controversy.

"Some of the negativity definitely made it not as fun initially," he said. "But I think now that we've taken some time and figured out who we were in this and where we stand in this, now I'm starting to get excited about it.

"I guess I had to come to the conclusion that you can be employed by a corporation and still support the things that are being fought against. … I think we can perform for the NFL, and the players can play for the NFL, and we can support Kap at the same time."

On Sunday, Morton will join a relatively select variety of New Orleanians to be featured for what is now the most-watched, and one of the most elaborately produced, musical performances of the year.

Long before the halftime show achieved its exalted status, larger-than-life New Orleans trumpeter Al “Jumbo” Hirt was the NFL’s go-to entertainer. At the very first Super Bowl in January 1967, Hirt joined the Grambling State and University of Arizona marching bands, the Three Stooges, a flock of pigeons and two guys equipped with jetpacks on the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Three years later, the Super Bowl made its New Orleans debut at the old Tulane Stadium. The Mardi Gras-themed halftime show featured Hirt, jazz great Lionel Hampton, the Southern University Marching Band and trumpeter Doc Severinsen, leader of “The Tonight Show” house band during the Johnny Carson era.

Two years later, the Super Bowl was back at Tulane Stadium, and so was Hirt. Halftime on January 16, 1972, saluted fellow New Orleanian Louis Armstrong, who had died six months earlier. Ella Fitzgerald and Carol Channing joined Hirt in that endeavor.

In January 1978, the Super Bowl was played indoors in New Orleans for the first time at the Superdome. That year’s theme, "From Paris to the Paris of America," was illustrated by the bad boys of Bourbon Street, Hirt and clarinetist Pete Fountain.

The Superdome again hosted the Super Bowl in 1981. The halftime “Mardi Gras Festival” featured … Mardi Gras Indians? Brass bands? Fountain? Hirt? Nope. Up With People, the super-smiley, song-and-dance troupe that was oddly popular at the time, was the featured performer.

In 1990, Fountain returned as part of a combination “Salute to New Orleans” and commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Peanuts cartoon — the sort of arbitrary mash-up that (ill-) defined the halftime show for years.

Fountain was joined by Irma Thomas, the Soul Queen of New Orleans, plus Cajun fiddler Doug Kershaw — because Cajun country is the same as New Orleans, right?

(The set list included “Waiting for the Robert E. Lee,” a ditty about a steamboat. Back then, the Super Bowl powers-that-be weren't concerned about lyrical references to the Confederate commander; at the time, the Robert E. Lee statue still stood atop its Lee Circle pedestal blocks from the Superdome.)

In 1992, the upstart Fox network — still years away from hosting its first NFL game — counter-programmed a live episode of its popular “In Living Color” during the Super Bowl’s especially lame “Winter Magic” halftime show. That some 22 million viewers abandoned the Super Bowl in favor of Fox got the NFL’s attention.

The halftime show needed to step up its game.

The next year’s featured entertainer? Michael Jackson, still a superstar largely untainted by scandal.

Since then, the NFL has focused on marquee talent, even though contrived halftime show themes would still linger a bit longer.

Which is how actor and New Orleans resident John Goodman wound up onstage at the Superdome during Super Bowl XXXI as part of the “Blues Brothers Bash.” Goodman and fellow second-generation Blues Brother Jim Belushi cavorted alongside co-founder Dan Aykroyd and special guests James Brown and ZZ Top.

Goodman’s 1997 star turn gave way to a two-decade dearth of New Orleans talent. Britney Spears, sporting an aggressively cropped Aerosmith T-shirt, joined Aerosmith, NSYNC, Mary J. Blige and Nelly for “Walk This Way” in 2001. But she’s a Kentwood native, not a New Orleanian.

Several New Orleanians have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, including Hirt, Wynton Marsalis — who was given his first trumpet by Hirt, because Wynton’s father, Ellis, played in Hirt’s band — Harry Connick Jr. and Aaron Neville.

Neville sang the anthem in his hometown in 1990, then joined fellow New Orleanian Dr. John and Detroit native Aretha Franklin to perform it in Detroit in 2006.

But the halftime show, with its focus on contemporary pop culture, no longer caters to more traditional New Orleans talent.

Indeed, the Saints would finally play in, and win, a Super Bowl years before the next New Orleanian would finally step onto that most prominent of stages.

That New Orleanian, Paul “PJ” Morton Jr., is happy to do so, controversy aside.

"Our job as musicians is to provide a service and make people feel good, and I think that's going to be our mission — just to have a good time and do what we do," he told the Associated Press. "I'm excited to play on that stage, man. I watched halftime shows my whole life. I want to be there."