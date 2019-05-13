The alternative pop band Garbage titled its 1998 million-selling second album “Version 2.0.” By that classification system, the current Garbage is at least Version 6.0. And based on the band’s invigorated, crackling show at the Fillmore New Orleans on May 10, it may be the strongest version yet.
Across a 25-year history marked by extended periods of inactivity, Garbage has released only six studio albums; a seventh is apparently coming soon. Along the way, the band’s founder, Butch Vig, has maintained a pretty great side job: as the producer of hugely popular albums by Nirvana, the Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters and other loud guitar bands.
In the mid-‘90s, Vig and guitarists Duke Erikson and Steve Marker recruited Scottish singer Shirley Manson from the band Angelfish to front their experimental, Madison, Wisconsin-based project, which was initially informed by a remix aesthetic: the straight-ahead guitar rock that Vig produced for other bands was retrofitted with electronic elements and an unabashed pop sense.
But at the Fillmore, guitars dominated throughout a muscular, energized set. Vig triggered electronic beats while working a more standard drum set. The music felt three-dimensional. The show as a whole was a thrill ride.
As a frontwoman, Manson was magnetic, alternately endearing, strong, confessional and heartfelt. Her sparkling silver dress, accessorized with tights and combat boots, set off her flaming red hair; she was, literally, Garbage's pop of color, as the boys in the band dressed all in black.
She was always a singer, not a shouter, yet her lush voice was more than capable of cutting through the din of distorted guitars as she ranged across the stage. She compelled the audience’s attention without fail. She soared across the sumptuous bridge of “I Think I’m Paranoid” and rode shotgun atop the driving “Why Do You Love Me” and the spirited pop-rock of “Parade.” She wrapped herself up in the devasting break-up ballad “Cup of Coffee,” which she described, in her still prominent Scottish brogue, as “the darkest song we’ve ever written.”
Manson didn’t dwell in that dark place for long. She cited goth icon Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie & the Banshees as a major inspiration, but came across as a more contemporary version of Blondie’s Deborah Harry; the tone of her voice and the way she phrased certain lines were especially reminiscent of Harry.
Indicative of Garbage's pedigree, Manson and her bandmates detoured into Depeche Mode’s 1990 anthem “Personal Jesus” during their own “Wicked Ways.” But mostly, they stuck to their own catalog, which has held up just fine throughout a quarter-century of an ever-shifting pop landscape. “Blood for Poppies,” from the band’s 2012 album “Not Your Kind of People,” may not be as sophisticated as material from the band’s first three, magnificent albums – the self-titled debut, “Version 2.0” and “Beautiful Garbage” – but it worked well onstage.
“Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go)” was playful and powerful. The carefully calibrated chorus of “Push It” achieved lift-off, then led into “Only Happy When It Rains.”
They concluded the 22-song showcase with an exuberant romp through “When I Grow Up,” a pop-tastic highlight of “Version 2.0.” For Manson, her bandmates and their fans, it was a celebration of what was, and what is. With songs, and performances, this strong, Garbage should endure through Version 6.0 and beyond.