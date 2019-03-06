Artists occasionally catch the attention of pop-culture tastemakers to a degree that is disproportionate to their commercial success, or even their potential commercial success. Consider the case of indie-rock guitarist and songwriter Kurt Vile.
National Public Radio is a big supporter. Vile was featured on NPR’s “World Café” program in December and on the “Tiny Desk” live performance series in February.
A Rolling Stone story pegged to the October release of Vile’s latest album, “Bottle It In,” was titled “Kurt Vile Abides,” a reference to “the Dude abides,” a catchphrase of Jeff Bridges’ slacker character in the classic stoner film “The Big Lebowski.”
The headline of a lengthy New York Times profile by veteran rock journalist Rob Tannenbaum, published ahead of the release of “Bottle It In,” dubbed him “indie rock’s charming riddle.” The article noted that, while far from a household name, Vile is more like “weird underground rock’s emissary to the mainstream.”
In other words, he’s idiosyncratic enough to be interesting, but not too strange to prevent him from achieving success beyond subsistence level, which he has accomplished.
All the publicity certainly helps. The process becomes a self-perpetuating feedback loop, as articles inspire other articles (i.e. this one). Festival producers who see Vile on the bill of other festivals believe they must book him for theirs, lest they be guilty of missing out.
As a result, Vile and his band, the Violators, are now able to headline theater-size venues across the country, even though he remains largely unknown to large segments of the population. On Sunday, the Violators stop at the Civic Theatre, with Canadian alternative country band the Sadies opening the show at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $40.
Vile has gone about the pursuit of his career in a roundabout way. Married with two children, the 39-year-old grew up on a steady diet of Pavement, Sonic Youth and other indie-rock darlings in Philadelphia, where he still lives.
He worked for years as a forklift driver at a brewery, handing out homemade recordings of his music. He co-founded the band The War on Drugs, then moved on before that band emerged as a festival headliner.
He was in his late 20s before he came to the attention of indie label powerhouse Matador Records. Matador has released a succession of Vile solo albums. The 2015 album “b’lieve I’m goin’ down” was something of a breakthrough. The single “Pretty Pimpin’ ” rang up more than 40 million Spotify streams and topped Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.
He then recorded a well-received duets album with Courtney Barnett, a singer/guitarist from Australia. Along the way he has shared bills with the likes of Neil Young, Cyndi Lauper and John Prine. Keith Urban and Lorde, according to The New York Times, are fans.
Philadelphia has often served as a muse for him, as on his latest album’s “Loading Zone,” in which he describes hopping from loading zone to loading zone in an effort to avoid paying parking meters.
He is in many ways an anomaly on today’s pop- and hip-hop-driven musical landscape. His mane of dark curls would not have been out of place on L.A.’s Sunset Strip during the mid-1980s heyday of hair metal, or on a member of Alice in Chains or Soundgarden during the grunge revolution of the ’90s.
His guitar work, on both electric and acoustic instruments, has received considerable attention, in part because “guitar heroes” of any sort are in short supply these days. The tone of his playing in “Pretty Pimpin’ ” hints at Bakersfield-style country. He’s found of recurring, relaxed figures that seem to circle around themselves.
He sings in a manner that is nonplussed and matter-of-fact. His lyrics can seem like quasi-stream-of-consciousness musings, but are not meandering. His more spoken-than-sung vocals on “Bassackwards,” from “Bottle It In,” recall Lou Reed’s approach to “Walk on the Wild Side.” A reviewer for Pitchfork described the song as “10 minutes of warped, psychedelic folk-rock, like a long sigh in the face of existential dread.”
“Warped, psychedelic folk-rock” and “existential dread” are generally not considered keys to success in contemporary music. But Vile has managed to slip through a back door anyway.