Terence Blanchard, the much-acclaimed New Orleans-born and -based trumpeter and composer, is among the 91st annual Academy Awards nominees for best original score.
Blanchard earned his first-ever Oscar nomination for his contributions to the Spike Lee film "BlacKkKlansman." Blanchard has composed scores for Lee's films dating back to 1991's "Jungle Fever."
In addition to Blanchard's nomination, "BlacKkKlansman" also earned Lee his first Oscar nomination for best director. It is one of eight films competing for the coveted best picture Oscar.
In the original score category, Blanchard is up against composer Ludwig Goransson's score for "Black Panther," Nicholas Britell's work on "If Beale Street Could Talk," Alexandre Desplat's "Isle of Dogs" and Marc Shaian's "Mary Poppins Returns."
The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 24.
Blanchard's creative partnership with Lee has proven to be a productive one. Among the Lee films Blanchard has scored are "Malcolm X," "Crooklyn," "4 Little Girls," "Bamboozled," "Inside Man" and "When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts," Lee's documentary about Hurricane Katrina's levee failures and the destruction they caused.
In total, Blanchard has scored more than three-dozen films, while also releasing more than 20 albums as a bandleader. He's earned 15 Grammy nominations for those albums, and won five times. His wins include a best large jazz ensemble album Grammy for his 2007 release "A Tale of God's Will (A Requiem for Katrina)."
He also wrote an opera, "Champion," which debuted in 2013 in St. Louis.