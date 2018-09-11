On Sept. 24, 2016, Beyonce brought her eye-popping Formation World Tour to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. All 45,000 or so available tickets sold out, breaking the box office record for gross sales for a concert at the Dome.
A little more than a year later, on Nov. 9, 2017, her husband, rap kingpin Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, headlined the Smoothie King Center. Onstage, he bragged about how he’d “officially broken” the venue’s attendance record.
That was, in the political parlance of today, an “alternative fact.”
An empty section of the arena’s upper deck was hidden behind a black curtain. The audience for Jay-Z numbered approximately 13,000 — about 3,000 fewer than the audience earlier that year at the Smoothie King Center for Billy Joel. Bruno Mars and Maroon 5 also handily outsold Jay-Z.
Maybe he falsely claimed to have broken the venue’s attendance record because he was acutely aware that his wife is the bigger draw.
As the couple’s On the Run II Tour, the second iteration of their co-headlining spectacle, arrives at the Superdome on Thursday, the more immediate question is, would Beyonce sell more tickets without him?
Less than a week before the show, thousands of On the Run II tickets were still available, including most seats in the Dome’s upper terrace level. Rows in the lower plaza level, as well as dozens of seats on the floor, were also available.
Even accounting for potential walk-up ticket sales, it’s likely that a significant number of seats will be empty come show time on Thursday.
Perhaps the novelty of seeing pop music’s reigning power couple onstage together has cooled somewhat.
Perhaps people are no longer as interested in trying to divine the state of the famously tight-lipped Beyonce and Jay-Z’s marriage from their songs and stage maneuvers.
Or perhaps the couple has found the ceiling for what fans are willing to pay.
While terrace-level seats for Thursday’s show start at a relatively modest $48 plus service charges, floor tickets are $290.
And if you want to pay even more for various degrees of VIP treatment, you certainly can.
At the very top end of the enhanced options is the “VIP Riser Experience,” priced at a mere $1,847 plus fees. The “Riser Experience” consists of standing on an elevated platform near the end of the two runways extending from the stage, two complimentary drinks, a “VIP parking space,” access to the pre-show VIP lounge, and “limited edition Jay-Z and Beyonce OTR II VIP gift item.”
The middle section of the floor between the runways in front of the risers is reserved for two less-expensive general admission, standing-room-only VIP sections.
For $772 plus fees, you can stand in the “Club Carter VIP” section. In addition to the privilege of being close to the stage, “Club Carter VIP” guests can patronize their own cash bar — what, for $772 you expected free drinks? — take a photo in front of the “VIP backdrop,” enter the Dome early and receive the aforementioned “limited edition" gift.
If that’s too rich for your type of VIP blood, you can settle for the regular, general-admission “Club Carter” area behind the VIP section. For $292, you still get to buy drinks at a reserved cash bar but must make do with a souvenir wristband instead of a “limited edition gift.” And sorry, no “VIP backdrop” photo-op.
But you will get a relatively intimate view of the stars of the show as they parade up and down the runways.
As on the first On The Run Tour, the current production is not a "co-headlining" tour in the traditional sense, where each act performs a separate set. This is a fully integrated mash-up. The two stars share the stage for many songs; one will then disappear for a song or two, before the other briefly takes over.
Their respective catalogs are as intermingled as a thoroughly shuffled deck of cards. On the tour’s opening night in Wales, her “Flawless” gave way to his “Top Off,” followed by her “Naughty Girl” and his “Big Pimpin’.” The three-dozen or so songs in the set list, which has changed since opening night, included many, but not all, of either Beyonce’s or Jay-Z’s hits.
At the first On the Run Tour’s Superdome stop in summer 2014, Jay-Z’s contributions were received at least as enthusiastically as Beyonce’s.
In the interim, her star has ascended even higher. Whether he can still hold his own alongside her onstage, if not at the box office, remains to be seen.