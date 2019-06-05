New Orleans funk band Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, augmented by the Soul Rebels brass band, has been selected as the opening act for the Rolling Stones at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 14.
Another New Orleans band, the Revivalists, has been tapped to open for the Stones in Jacksonville, Florida, at TIAA Bank Field on July 19.
That Dumpstaphunk got the nod for the New Orleans show is no surprise. Keyboardist and singer Ivan Neville, the 59-year-old son of Aaron Neville, has a long affiliation with the Rolling Stones camp.
Neville was the keyboardist in Stones guitarist Keith Richards' solo band, the X-Pensive Winos. Neville also contributed keyboards and backing vocals to two Rolling Stones albums, 1986's "Dirty Work" and 1994's "Voodoo Lounge."
Given that association, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival producer Quint Davis deliberately scheduled Dumpstaphunk in the slot ahead of the Rolling Stones at the Acura Stage on May 2.
The Stones wound up canceling the Jazz Fest show and postponing the rest of the No Filter Tour so singer Mick Jagger could undergo heart surgery.
At the Acura Stage on May 2, Neville and Dumpstaphunk bassist Nick Daniels both wore shirts with the Rolling Stones' tongue logo. During a cover of the Stones’ “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking," they were joined by Karl Denson, who is the Rolling Stones’ touring saxophonist.
And now, thanks to the addition of the Superdome date to the rescheduled No Filter itinerary, it seems that Dumpstaphunk will get to open for the Stones in the New Orleans after all.
Tickets for the July 14 show at the Superdome are on sale now, with prices starting at $100 plus service charges.