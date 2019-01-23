Local guitarist and songwriter Billy Iuso turns 50 this weekend. The milestone has gotten his attention.

“I’ve never lived my life with a number attached to me,” he said recently, “but physically and perspectively, this is a different thing.

“Did I think that I’d make it to 50? Absolutely, but not so fast. I can’t tell you what happened in my 30s. But I’m not that same guy any more. I look at things differently.”

That his oldest son has finished college “woke me up, too. I’m being told 50 is the new 30. I’m hoping they’re right.”

He’ll find out soon enough. On Friday, Iuso will celebrate his birthday at Tipitina’s with a show dubbed “The Far Out 50th Freak Out.” Tickets are $15; show time is 10 p.m.

Following a set with his roots rock/jam band, the Restless Natives, Iuso and a succession of special guests — drummer Johnny Vidacovich, Radiators bassist Reggie Scanlan, guitarists Mike Doussan and Papa Mali and more — will cover songs from 1969, the year he was born in New York.

He lived in multiple states as a child before settling in Connecticut during high school. From 1984 to ’87, he traveled to just about every Grateful Dead show he could.

He eventually transitioned out of his Deadhead phase, in part to concentrate on making his own music. His interest in the sound of Little Feat led him to New Orleans funk legends the Meters.

Iuso founded the funk/jam band Brides of Jesus in Providence, Rhode Island. The Brides eventually relocated to Athens, Georgia; along the way they shared bills with the then-little known Dave Matthews Band and Widespread Panic.

After the Brides opened some shows for the Funky Meters, bassist George Porter Jr. suggested Iuso move to New Orleans. He did. Starting in the late 1990s, he spent four years working as a tour and stage manager for the Funky Meters, the Neville Brothers and Porter’s Runnin’ Pardners.

In 2002, he formed Billy Iuso & the Restless Natives in New Orleans and recommitted himself to his own music. He also developed a side career as an “artist at large,” whereby festivals around the country commissioned him, often in conjunction with Porter, to be on site and sit in with various bands.

He developed a fruitful creative partnership with fellow New Orleans guitarist Anders Osborne, who coproduced Iuso’s 2013 album “Naked.” That album signaled a shift for Iuso away from jam band music toward a more song-centered approach.

His latest album with the Restless Natives, “Home By the Sea,” is up for best rock album at OffBeat magazine’s Best of the Beat Awards on Jan. 31. He’s thrilled to be nominated for a body of work and not just his guitar playing.

“I’m comfortable with what I want to do musically," he said. "Does it fit in with the average music buyer? That’s my concern.”

One thing he’s no longer comfortable with is spending weeks on the road for little money. “Being 50, I’m not willing to sleep on somebody’s couch to make $50 and be away from my family.”

He makes the occasional run to certain markets, and he plays international shows as a means to travel. He’s always happy to collaborate with the likes of Osborne and Porter. And a couple times a year, he’ll headline Tipitina’s. “It was always a bucket list venue, and now it’s become home.”

Like many other local musicians, he believes the new owners of Tipitina’s, the members of Galactic, will be good caretakers. “Their hearts are in the right place, and they work hard.”

When the clock strikes midnight at Tipitina’s on Friday — Iuso’s actual birthday is Saturday — he’ll likely be well into the second set of his "Far Out 50th Freak Out," playing something from 1969.

That year, the Meters released “Cissy Strut,” their biggest hit. Iuso’s special guests on Friday include current Funky Meters guitarist Brian Stoltz and former Funky Meters drummer Russell Batiste, both of whom have played “Cissy Strut” countless times. They'll likely play it with Iuso.

Also in 1969, the Beatles dropped “Abbey Road.” The Allman Brothers tied themselves to the “Whipping Post.” Three Dog Night and the Zombies released hit records. Given so many quality 1969 options, Iuso had to slim down the set list: ”It’s a great list of songs to choose from.”

And at 50, songs mean more to him than ever.