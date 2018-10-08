The Foo Fighters, one of the world's most popular rock bands, will headline the two-night grand opening of The Fillmore New Orleans, the multi-million-dollar live music venue inside Harrah's New Orleans casino, on Feb. 15-16, 2019.
Two popular New Orleans acts with ties to the Foo Fighters will open the shows. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue is slated to open the Feb. 15 show. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is on the bill for Feb. 16.
Fans will pay for the privilege of seeing and hearing a band that normally headlines arenas, stadiums and festivals in the far more intimate Fillmore. Tickets start at $269.50 plus Ticketmaster fees for general admission and range up to $399.50 for reserved stadium seating.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., following a presale that starts Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. with the password "VOCALS."
The Fillmore, part of a Live Nation Entertainment-owned chain of venues named for the iconic San Francisco concert hall, occupies 22,000 square feet of the long-vacant second floor of the downtown Harrah's. Its standing-room-only capacity is 2,200.
That is slightly less than the Saenger Theatre’s seated capacity, but greater than the capacities of the Civic, Orpheum and Joy theaters, all of which also are in the Central Business District.
The Fillmore will have its own entrance from Canal Street so patrons can access the music venue without entering the casino itself; that will allow the Fillmore to host all-ages shows. Those who are 21 or older can also reach the Fillmore via the escalator in Harrah’s Masquerade club, an escalator that for years has led to an empty space.
If you want to introduce your new entertainment venue with a bang, the Foo Fighters are more than capable of lighting the fuse.
Led by frontman Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters have churned out a steady stream of rock radio anthems for 20 years and counting. They rarely perform in venues as relatively small as the 2,200-capacity Fillmore.
However, the Foo Fighters do have a history of playing small spaces in New Orleans.
The band spent a week in New Orleans in May 2014 to film an episode of the HBO series "Sonic Highways," which followed the Foo Fighters as they recorded an album of the same name in various cities with rich musical histories.
The Foo Fighters used Preservation Hall as their base of operations in New Orleans. The week culminated with a surprise Foo Fighters concert at Preservation Hall. The ancient venue's French doors were opened to St. Peter Street; the resulting crush of fans shut down traffic. Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews sat in with the Foo Fighters that night, as he has on other occasions.
The Foo Fighters returned to New Orleans for another surprise show at the House of Blues to herald the premiere of the New Orleans "Sonic Highways" episode.
Grohl and company have also headlined the Voodoo Experience in City Park twice, including on an especially cold night in 2017.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Foo Fighters come to town to highlight our opening nights,” said Ben Weeden, COO of Live Nation's club and theaters division, in a statement. “With Trombone Shorty and the Preservation Hall guys opening up, we feel so honored to be able to combine New Orleans' rich musical heritage with one of the world’s most popular artists – it’s the perfect way to get things started.”
Additional acts on the Fillmore's 2019 schedule will be announced on Oct. 15. The plan is for the Fillmore to stage approximately 60 public concerts in its first year, then ramp up to as many as 100 shows annually, Weeden has said.
“The Live Nation team promised that The Fillmore New Orleans was going to host some of the top talent in entertainment,” said Dan Real, Caesars Entertainment regional president-south and Harrah’s New Orleans general manager. “With the announcement of Foo Fighters as the grand opening act, it is obvious that this theater is going to impress, and we are thrilled to welcome fans to The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans in February.”
Legendary concert promoter Bill Graham operated the original Fillmore West in San Francisco from 1968 to 1971 as the epicenter of the city's psychedelic rock scene. Graham also operated the Fillmore East in New York City.
Fifty years later, the Fillmore brand is part of the portfolio of Live Nation’s club and theater division. Fillmore venues operate in Charlotte, Detroit, Philadelphia and Miami, among other cities. Another new Fillmore is under construction in Minneapolis.
The same Live Nation division also owns and operates the House of Blues chain. The Fillmore New Orleans will have more than three times the capacity of the local House of Blues on Decatur Street.
The locally based Ryan Gootee General Contractors is building the venue from plans by EwingCole Architects of Philadelphia.
In addition to music, the Fillmore will offer upscale food and drink options. The various spaces within the complex will also be marketed to corporate events, weddings and other private functions.
Go to www.filmorenola.com for additional information.