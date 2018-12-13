The New Orleans-style house party for Professor Longhair’s 100th birthday will be, appropriately, in the house built by his reputation.

The patron saint of New Orleans piano was born Henry Roeland Byrd on Dec. 19, 1918. Exactly 100 years later, the ever-funky Tipitina’s, founded in 1977 as a place for him to perform, will host his 100th birthday blowout on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

The roster, overseen by musical director and Meters bassist George Porter Jr., includes pianists Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Marcia Ball, Zeke Fishhead (aka the Radiators’ Ed Volker), John “JoJo” Hermann of Widespread Panic, David Torkanowsky, Tom McDermott, Joe Krown, John “Papa” Gros, C.R. Gruver and Tom Worrell.

They’ll be joined by percussionist Alfred “Uganda” Roberts, drummers Earl Gordon and Johnny Vidacovich, Radiators bassist Reggie Scanlan, and saxophonist Tony Dagradi of Astral Project, all of whom backed Longhair at various points.

Rounding out the program are omnivore New Orleans bandleader Deacon John, trumpeter Kermit Ruffins, Dirty Dozen Brass Band saxophonist Roger Lewis, drummer Herlin Riley, guitarists June Yamagishi and Chris Adkins, and saxophonist Lance Ellis. Satirist, comic actor and part-time New Orleanian Harry Shearer will serve as master of ceremonies.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; show time is 8. Tickets are $45. A portion of proceeds benefits the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic.

Born in Bogalusa, Longhair moved to New Orleans as a youngster. His entertainer’s inclinations presented themselves early on.

He recorded sides for Atlantic and other labels in the 1940s and ’50s that showcased his idiosyncratic New Orleans blues ‘n’ boogie: “Go to the Mardi Gras,” “Bald Head,” “Ball the Wall,” “Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand,” “Tipitina,” for which the club would eventually be named. Simultaneously elegant, sly and street-smart, his music was built on Afro-Cuban-inflected rumba rhythms overlaid by his distinctly nasal and knowing voice.

By the 1960s, he had faded into obscurity. In poor health, with his music career seemingly long behind him, he was sweeping floors at the One Stop Record Shop on South Rampart Street and running card games when Quint Davis and Allison Miner, working for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival founder George Wein, booked Longhair for the second festival, in 1971.

Indicative of his vastly diminished profile, the Times-Picayune preview of the 1971 Jazz Fest — its three-day Heritage Fair was held in what is now Armstrong Park — mentioned “a performance by Professor Longhair, described as a rhythm and blues great.”

The newspaper’s “described as” qualifier implied, We’ve never heard of this guy. But if you say he’s great, OK.

Longhair’s greatness was soon evident. Nattily attired in a dark suit, white dress shirt, skinny tie and sunglasses, he took a seat at an upright piano on a small, open-sided stage and whistled the intro of “Go to the Mardi Gras.” Onlookers were rapt.

Over the next few years, Longhair gradually revived his career. He recorded new albums and appeared at festivals around the world. When a fire destroyed his home 18 days before the 1974 Jazz Fest, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, the Meters, Earl King, Ernie K-Doe, Snooks Eaglin, the Wild Magnolias and others held a benefit concert for him at the Warehouse.

By 1977, Longhair was a beloved local icon and Jazz Fest favorite. “No festival could be complete without Professor Longhair, whose exotic rock ‘n’ roll piano technique brought the day’s excitement to its climax at sunset,” gushed the Picayune, only six years after questioning his alleged greatness.

Longhair fans opened Tipitina’s in January 1977 as a base for him and other local legends. The 14 co-founders included high school senior Sonny Schneidau. By that summer, he was the club’s sound man, awed to find himself mixing shows for Longhair, the Meters and other local heroes.

Longhair died in his sleep at his Terpsichore Street home in January 1980. Thousands attended his funeral procession; Davis and K-Doe served as pallbearers.

The 1980 Jazz Fest was dedicated to his memory. Longhair’s likeness still adorns the peak of Jazz Fest’s main Acura Stage.

And his visage looms over the stage at Tipitina’s and greets patrons in the form of a bronze bust near the entrance. As the new owners of Tipitina’s, the members of Galactic intend to maintain his prominent place in the venue.

Schneidau is producing this week’s birthday concert at Tipitina’s, both his and Longhair’s old haunt.

“My love of New Orleans music started when I saw Professor Longhair at a young age,” Schneidau said recently. “He was a big influence on my life and my piano style. To help produce his 100th birthday is taking it full circle.”