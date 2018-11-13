The recent listening party for the Revivalists' ambitious new “Take Good Care” album at the Ice Pit in the Orpheum Theater’s basement was briefly interrupted by a nearly extinct technical glitch: the sound of a vinyl record skipping.
The decision by the most successful New Orleans rock band since Better Than Ezra to employ old-school turntable technology at its listening party was appropriate: the Revivalists still think in terms of albums, even if much of their success so far has been amplified by one hugely popular single.
That single, “Wish I Knew You,” was the second track on the band's 2015 album “Men Amongst Mountains.” It has been streamed more than 200 million times, hit No. 1 on Billboard’s “adult alternative” chart and is certified platinum.
The band spent nearly three years playing ever-larger venues on the strength of “Wish I Knew You,” expanding a fan base already established by years of steady touring and two well-received independent albums.
Starting at least as far back as the spring of 2017, the bandmembers began stockpiling more than 60 potential songs for the follow-up to “Men Amongst Mountains.” The three producers who oversaw what became "Take Good Care" — Dave Cobb, Dave Bassett and Andrew Dawson — played a prominent role in determining which songs made the final cut.
In addition to CD and digital formats, “Take Good Care” is available as a limited edition of 1,000 numbered copies in “smoky red” vinyl. The 14 songs couldn’t squeeze onto a single vinyl LP. Instead, a dozen are split evenly between the LP’s A and B sides. The remaining two, “Celebration” and “When I’m With You,” occupy either side of a red vinyl 45 rpm record included with the LP.
Thus, the song list on the back of the album reads like a concert setlist, with the A and B sides representing the two main sets and the single-song C and D sides as the encores.
And like a setlist, the songs on the album were sequenced deliberately, with an ear to the increasingly quaint notion of listening to an album as a body of work.
To that end, “Take Good Care” opens not with the hook-laden, horn-heavy singalong single “All My Friends,” a worthy successor to “Wish I Knew You,” but the finger-picked guitar of the understated reflection “Otherside of Paradise.” With its warm, clear-eyed production and vocalist Dave Shaw's distinct voice out front, “All My Friends" most closely adheres to the classic Revivalists formula. It was co-written by Bassett and Shaw, and is one of only two Bassett productions on the album. The other, the tidy “You Said It All,” scoots along steadily, fleshed out by a fat bass line.
“You and I,” the best of the Dawson productions, evokes the Revivalists covering John Mellencamp’s “Wild Nights.”
Cobb, best known for his work with Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson, is the Daniel Lanois of Nashville, Tennessee: He’s not shy about applying his signature sonics to the project at hand. He largely reinvented local Americana singer-songwriter Kristin Diable’s sound on her 2015 album “Create Your Own Mythology.”
Cobb’s fondness for atmospherics and backing vocals is evident across the eight tracks he produced on “Take Good Care,” starting with the echo-y effects on “Change.” The electric keyboards and horns of “Got Love” blossom in a soul revival chorus worthy of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats or St. Paul & the Broken Bones. So, too, the soul and sax of the energetic, joyful “Celebration,” the “C side” of the vinyl package.” “When I’m With You,” the final “D side,” taps into a similar energy, with a nod to early E Street Band.
Elsewhere, “Oh No,” with its distorted, dirty guitars and vocals, marches deliberately to a driving beat. On the alt-rock rave-up “Future," Shaw’s voice, and the band itself, are nearly unrecognizable. They dial back down for "Hate to Love You."
“Shoot You Down,” the largely acoustic closing track on the main LP, is ostensibly an anti-gun violence song. It could also be interpreted, metaphorically, as a vow to take the high road in a disintegrating relationship. It’s another twist on an album filled with them.
The Revivalists’ next hometown show is a New Year’s Eve concert at Mardi Gras World with special guests Tank & the Bangas.