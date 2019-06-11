The options for live music in New Orleans the week of June 13-19, 2019, include a genre-defying arena rock duo, a reinvigorated indie rock band, and a hard-charging rock band from Florida.
Twenty One Pilots
7 p.m. Wednesday, Smoothie King Center, $36.50 and up
When Twenty One Pilots headlined the Smoothie King Center in March 2017, they were riding high on the hit album “Blurryface.” Singer/multi-instrumentalist Tyler Joseph and his percussionist partner, Josh Dun, thrilled a sold-out audience of 12,500 with a smart, contemporary, compelling visual presentation, unflagging enthusiasm, and obvious empathy and respect for their audience. From the opening riffage of "Heavydirtysoul" through such melodically solid sound collages as "Tear in My Heart" and "Stressed Out," they had credible songs to support the showmanship. That show felt like the hottest ticket in town, because it was. The duo’s follow-up, the concept album “Trench,” hasn’t resonated like its predecessor. Consequently, tickets for the band’s Bandito Tour haven’t moved as quickly as last time around. Less than two weeks before the New Orleans show, the Smoothie King Center’s general-admission floor and reserved-seat lower bowl were sold out, but much of the upper deck remained unsold. Bear Hands opens the show.
Sebadoh
10 p.m. Friday, One Eyed Jacks, $20
Sebadoh broke out of Massachusetts in the 1990s at the vanguard of indie-rock’s “lo-fi” movement, characterized by simple, homemade-sounding recordings that were the antithesis of, say, a Pink Floyd album. Co-founder Lou Barlow had spent years as the bassist in indie-rock band Dinosaur Jr. With Sebadoh, he stepped out front as lead vocalist, and found an outlet for the frustration that carried over from his days in Dinosaur Jr. The 1993 album “Bubble & Scrape,” the last to feature Sebadoh co-founder Eric Gaffney, is generally considered to be the band’s best. Sebadoh ended a 14-year recording hiatus with the release of 2013’s “Defend Yourself.” Another six years elapsed before band released “Act Surprised” in May via Dangerbird Records. NPR hailed it as a “string of spiky, aggressive three-minute rock songs that don’t let their jagged edges obscure the throbbing heart at their center.” Waveless opens for Sebadoh at One Eyed Jacks on Friday.
A Day to Remember
7 p.m. (doors) Friday, Fillmore New Orleans, $48.50 and $74
Since the early 2000s, the Florida band A Day to Remember has peddled a synthesis of metal-core and pop punk. Grinding guitars and heavy drums give way to anthemic, even melodic choruses, all of it stamped by Jeremy McKinnon’s lead vocals. ADTR, as the band’s name is often stylized, has released a half-dozen albums over the years, the most recent being 2016’s “Bad Vibrations.” In a surprise this week, electronic dance music producer Marshmello announced that A Day to Remember would be featured on “Rescue Me,” the first single from his forthcoming “Joytime III” album. Meanwhile, the band’s Raisin’ Hell in the Heartland Tour stops at the Fillmore New Orleans on Friday. Knocked Loose and Boston Manor open the show.