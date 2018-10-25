On Aug. 9, 2015, little-known New Orleans rock band the Revivalists was the opening act for JJ Grey & Mofro and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Red Rocks, the stunning natural amphitheater outside Denver.

Three years later, on Sept. 13, the Revivalists returned to Red Rocks, but this time to headline a sold-out show for nearly 10,000 fans.

The dramatic uptick in their fortunes flowed directly from “Wish I Knew You,” the smash single from their 2015 album “Men Amongst Mountains.”

Headlining Red Rocks, one of the nation’s most revered and breathtaking venues, was “fantastic,” Revivalists guitarist Zack Feinberg said recently. “It’s a special atmosphere. To sell that out and have 10,000 people there for us is definitely surreal and pretty awesome.”

Whether the Revivalists will continue to enjoy such surreal experiences depends in part on the success of their forthcoming album, “Take Good Care,” which is due Nov. 9. The enthusiastic response to the album's first single, “All My Friends,” bodes well.

Written by singer David Shaw and producer Dave Bassett in Malibu, “All My Friends” is a worthy “Wish I Knew You” follow-up: good hook, easily remembered refrain, interesting but not overly intricate arrangement.

“All My Friends” quickly ascended radio airplay charts and turned up on ESPN’s Monday Night Football and Fox Sports’ Thursday Night Football broadcasts. The band performed it on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Oct. 18.

They’ll also showcase it during a hometown show at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at 5:30 p.m. Friday, on the main Altar Stage ahead of A Perfect Circle and Mumford & Sons.

The Revivalists initially came together by chance. While riding his bike on Birch Street in August 2007, Feinberg heard Shaw, newly arrived in New Orleans from Ohio, singing and strumming an acoustic guitar on a porch. Feinberg stopped and introduced himself, and a band was born.

It eventually swelled to seven pieces, including pedal steel guitarist Ed Williams, bassist George Gekas, keyboardist/trumpeter Michael Girardot, saxophonist Rob Ingraham and drummer Andrew Campanelli.

Last December, they added an eighth member: percussionist/drummer PJ Howard.

Howard previously drummed for Chicago funk band the Heard. He has participated in Shaw’s annual Thanksgiving show in Shaw’s native Hamilton, Ohio, and filled in when Campanelli had to skip the Revivalists’ most recent trip aboard a “jam cruise.”

“We were getting involved with him creatively at that point,” Feinberg said of Howard. “PJ’s entrance into the group was, like the rest of us, very organic.”

Before Howard climbed aboard, his future bandmates already had built a national following the old-fashioned way: by touring relentlessly until a hit happened. When theirs happened, it happened in a big way.

Most of “Men Amongst Mountains” was recorded at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa. But Feinberg cut the funky rhythm guitar part for “Wish I Knew You” at Galactic’s private studio in New Orleans, using a guitar belonging to Galactic’s Jeff Raines. The album’s producer, Galactic saxophonist Ben Ellman, encouraged Feinberg to play guitar like Nile Rodgers on Daft Punk’s hit “Get Lucky.”

It’s hard to argue with the result. “Wish I Knew You” has been streamed more than 200 million times and is certified platinum. It hit No. 1 on Billboard’s “adult alternative” chart and landed the band on “Today,” “Ellen,” “Conan” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

To keep it interesting, the group often improvises a section of the song onstage; Feinberg sometimes teases David Gilmour's guitar lick from Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall.”

“Wish I Knew You” is “a fun song to play,” he said. “It’s funky and I get to do the Nile Rodgers guitar thing, which I was initially resistant to. But Ben coaxed me into doing it. Now I whole-heartedly embrace it and have a great time doing it.”

The song’s runaway success delayed the recording and release of what became “Take Good Care.” The musicians finally started cutting demos in April 2017 at the Parlor studio in New Orleans, well aware that much was at stake.

“It’s kind of hard to deny reality that there is more attention on us now,” Feinberg said. “It’s without question our biggest release to date. But I don’t think we were more tense in the studio because we’re more experienced as musicians. We were maybe even more relaxed recording.”

They intended to give three different producers a try-out before committing to one for the whole album. But each try-out went so well that they used all three producers on the final record: Dave Cobb (best known for his work with Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson), Dave Bassett (who’s worked with Elle King) and Andrew Dawson (whose credits include Kanye West and Fun).

“We had such positive experiences working with Ben Ellman on our last two records,” Feinberg said. “But it was time to try some new people. We also had great experiences with these guys.”

“Take Good Care” was recorded at the Parlor and at RCA’s Studio A in Nashville, Tennessee. Shaw contributed the tidy, B.B. King-like lead guitar line to “All My Friends,” a guitar line that is both warm and cool. Feinberg, meanwhile, finger-picks across the album’s opening track, “Otherside,” and teams up with Williams to conclude “Oh No.” Their joint solo was recorded in one take, with Williams’ pedal steel sounding like a harmonica.

“As a band, we try to do the most tasteful thing for the song,” Feinberg said. “It’s not flashy, just good tones and textures and melodies and good rhythm.”

With so many members who write songs, they did not lack material. They whittled down a list of 60 songs to the 14 that made the album.

“We’re a band with a lot of good problems,” Feinberg said. “There’s a lot of us wanting to put songs on the record, and there’s too many songs to pick from. These are good problems.”

Though Shaw is often recognized at airports and on the street, his bandmates can generally go about their daily lives undisturbed — and then show up at Red Rocks to play for 10,000 fans.

“From a personal standpoint, it’s not too crazy,” Feinberg said. “Because our growth has been incremental over the years, it doesn’t seem like anything is out of control. We’re the same group of guys with the same partners in our lives.

“I feel grounded. We’re accomplishing what we set out to do. The shows have been a ton of fun, and the audiences have been growing increasingly larger. It’s really rewarding.”