The options for live music in New Orleans for the week of June 20-26 include a renowned Cuban jazz piano player, a long-running Louisiana rock band, and a birthday bash for a local legend.
Jorge Luis Pacheco ranks among the most acclaimed young Cuban jazz pianists and percussionists of his generation. A skilled technician as well as an accomplished composer, he has studied at some of the most prestigious conservatories in a country renowned for its musicians. After winning first place in the 2007 International Contest for Young Jazz Musicians in Havana, he embarked on an international career, playing festivals, clubs and performing arts centers around the world. His 2010 album “Pacheco’s Blues” won numerous awards. In 2018, the premiere of his A Symphony for Jazz Quartet and Symphonic Orchestra sold out the National Theater of Cuba. On his tours of the United States, he has performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and at New Orleans’ intimate jazz club, Snug Harbor. He returns to Snug Harbor on Saturday for two shows with his trio.
Mandeville post-grunge band 12 Stones released its self-titled album in 2002. But the band got a bigger boost the following year when singer Paul McCoy was featured on “Bring Me to Life,” the smash Evanescence single. That connection happened because 12 Stones shared both a label, Wind-Up Records, and a producer, the north shore-based Dave Fortman, with Evanescence. 12 Stones never quite capitalized on the exposure, and internal and external strife took a toll. McCoy still fronts the current version of 12 Stones; the band’s most recent album was 2017’s “Picture Perfect.” "All of our songs are about overcoming some type of adversity, believing in yourself, keeping your head up,” McCoy said last year. “Our live shows are high-energy. I do a lot of screaming.” He sat in with Evanescence at the Saenger Theatre on May 7 to reprise his “Bring Me To Life” cameo, and 12 Stones continues to tour intermittently. Akadia opens for 12 Stones at Rock ‘n’ Bowl on Saturday.
As the recent passing of Dr. John made clear, musicians from the golden age of New Orleans rhythm & blues are in increasingly short supply. But “Deacon John” Moore is still going strong. In the early 1960s, he played guitar on the original recordings of Aaron Neville's "Tell It Like It Is," Ernie K-Doe's "Mother-in-Law," Robert Parker's "Barefootin'," Irma Thomas' "Ruler of My Heart," and Lee Dorsey's "Working in the Coal Mine" and "Ride Your Pony,” many of which were written and produced by Allen Toussaint. Since then, Deacon John has enjoyed a never-ending tour of Orleans Parish, cranking out rhythm & blues, jump blues, big band swing, Motown, Memphis soul, Beatles covers, Hendrix-like guitar heroics, gospel and more at every sort of social function imaginable. He’ll celebrate his 79th birthday at Tipitina’s on Saturday with a show that starts at the relatively early hour of 8 p.m.