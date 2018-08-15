Guitarist Leo Nocentelli recently acquired a new piece of home decor of which he is quite fond: a bronze Gramophone.
During a July 14 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Nocentelli and his fellow Meters received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Recording Academy. Unlike the regular, gold Grammy Awards, the lifetime achievement model is bronze.
“I’m looking at it right now, on a little pedestal,” Nocentelli, 72, said recently. “It’s real pretty. Financially, it doesn’t mean anything. But what that award means, what it counts for ... your life’s work is in that one artifact.”
On Saturday at Tipitina’s, Nocentelli will hear his life’s work interpreted by other guitarists. During “A Tribute to the Music of the Meters,” special guests Anders Osborne, Deacon John and the Radiators’ Dave Malone will cover Meters songs, backed by members of Nocentelli’s band. Nocentelli will then close out the night himself.
“I play this music all the time,” he said. “I thought it would be a great idea to have major artists in the city perform the music.
“They’ll do the songs like they want. It will be the first time I’ve heard the songs like that.”
Osborne will likely showcase the Meters’ “Cabbage Alley” and “Fire on the Bayou.” Malone is slated for “Cissy Strut,” “Ain’t No Use” and “Soul Island.” Deacon John has picked “Out in the Country” and “All These Things,” an Allen Toussaint composition that Meters keyboardist Art Neville first recorded as a solo artist.
During his segment, Nocentelli may switch to bass for “Funkify Your Life,” a song from the Meters’ 1977 album “New Directions." At the original recording sessions in San Francisco — the only time the Meters cut an album outside New Orleans — Nocentelli says he played bass on “Funkify Your Life” because he thought the bass part should “pop,” and Meters bassist George Porter Jr. wasn’t inclined to play it that way.
Nocentelli quickly discovered that his guitarist hands weren’t conditioned to slapping a bass: “You’ve got to have strong hands and calluses. My hand was a virgin. I would pop the bass with my thumb, and it was getting red and blistered.”
So he asked producer David Rubinson for a roll of black electrical tape, wrapped tape around his thumb, and started playing. “That’s why the bass sounds like that” on the record, he said. “It’s the tape hitting the strings.”
In addition to the Meters, this year’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients were Tina Turner, Queen, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, rhythm and blues pioneer Louis Jordan and Hal Blaine, the drummer for the famed Wrecking Crew studio band that backed Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, the Beach Boys and many others.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes performers “who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.” Previous winners from Louisiana include Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino and zydeco legend Clifton Chenier.
The Meters certainly warrant inclusion in that number. The band formed in the mid-1960s and originally consisted of Neville, Nocentelli, Porter and drummer Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste. As the house band at Toussaint’s recording studio, they backed Lee Dorsey, Dr. John, Paul McCartney, Patti LaBelle, Robert Palmer and many others.
Starting in 1968, the Meters released a succession of airtight singles, including the instrumentals "Sophisticated Cissy" and "Cissy Strut," which reached No. 4 on the national R&B chart. Neville's sing-song organ, Nocentelli's sneaky, chicken-scratch guitar, Porter's deep, rubbery bass and Modeliste's crisp, syncopated rhythms forged a template for much New Orleans music that followed.
In the 1970s, Art’s younger brother Cyril Neville, a percussionist and singer, joined the band. His vocals are featured on the Meters’ albums for Reprise/Warner Bros. Records, which yielded "Hey Pocky A-Way," "Fire on the Bayou," "People Say" and "Africa.”
Though their record sales were modest, the Meters largely defined the sound of slinky New Orleans funk and influenced successive generations of musicians. Their recordings are sampled by hip-hop producers; the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Beastie Boys, Phish, Galactic and many others count the Meters as inspirations. A 2017 commercial for Google's Pixel smartphone featured the Meters' jubilant "Hand-Clapping Song."
While in Los Angeles in July, Nocentelli sat in with the house band on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” He, Modeliste, Porter and Cyril Neville were all on hand at the Dolby Theatre for the Grammy show. Rolling Stones Keith Richards sent a congratulatory video.
Art Neville didn’t make the trip; his guitarist son Ian stood in for him. Art, who is 80, has battled a number of health issues in recent years that have limited his mobility. The original Meters’ last performance to date was in June 2017 at the Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena, California. They’re taking a “wait and see” approach to Neville’s health, Nocentelli said. “I’m hoping and praying that he’ll be able to play again.”
During the “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” ceremony — scheduled to air Oct. 5 on PBS — the Meters performed “Cissy Strut” and “Fire on the Bayou.” The show’s music director, Greg Phillinganes, best known as Michael Jackson’s music director, subbed for Art on keyboards.
Years ago, the Recording Academy’s regional Memphis chapter honored the Meters with a lifetime achievement award. But this new honor, bestowed by the full Recording Academy, is a whole other level of prestige.
“It’s a culmination of your life’s work,” Nocentelli said. “For people to acknowledge that, especially people at the Academy — not too many people are even considered for this award. To be considered at that level with Tina Turner or Neil Diamond ... that means a lot.”
The Meters have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame four times, only to fall short in the final voting. Nocentelli believes the selection process is flawed and has said so directly to Hall of Fame staffers.
But his new bronze Gramophone takes away some of the sting.
“If the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame happens, that’s fine. But I’m cool. I’ve got the boss.”
Tickets to "A Tribute to the Music of the Meters" at Tipitina's on Saturday are $22. Smoke 'N Bones opens the show at 10 p.m.