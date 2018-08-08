The options for live music in New Orleans this week include an unconventional rap star, a veteran contemporary R&B singer and a three-pack of rock bands from the ’80s and ’90s.
J. Cole
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Smoothie King Center, $32 and up
The North Carolina rapper/producer J. Cole has explained that the title of his most recent No. 1 album, “KOD,” alternately stands for “Kids on Drugs,” “King Overdose” and “Kill Our Demons.” The album’s lyrics explore themes of addiction, substance abuse, depression and greed, especially as such themes play out in hip-hop culture; thus, Cole has positioned himself as the occasionally self-implicating conscience of hip-hop, one who is also not averse to beefs. His recently launched “KOD” tour is a revue-style presentation co-starring rapper Young Thug, who recently caused a stir by sending live snakes to media outlets to promote his “Slime Language” mixtape, and Jaden Smith, the 20-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Rounding out the bill are Earthgang, an Atlanta hip-hop duo signed to Cole’s Dreamville Records, and “Kill Edward,” Cole’s alter ego on the “KOD” tracks “The Cut Off” and “Friends.”
Jeffrey Osborne
7 p.m. Sunday, Hyatt Regency New Orleans, $125
Jeffrey Osborne first came to national prominence as the drummer turned lead singer of R&B/funk band L.T.D. With Osborne out front, L.T.D. notched three No. 1 R&B singles in the late 1970s: “Love Ballad,” “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again” and “Holding On (When Love Is Gone).” He embarked on a prolific solo career that yielded even more hits, including “On the Wings of Love,” “Really Don’t Need No Light” and “Love Power,” a duet with Dionne Warwick. He’ll release “Worth It All,” his first new album in more than five years, later in 2018. On Sunday night at the downtown Hyatt Regency hotel, Osborne headlines the annual Host of Heavenly Stars gala, a benefit for the Sisters of the Holy Family, an order of African-American nuns founded in New Orleans in 1842. The patron party starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7. Local favorites Wanda Rouzan and Sharon Martin are also scheduled to perform.
The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, $21 and up
Is it too soon for late-period MTV nostalgia? Apparently not: The Revolution 3 Tour boasts three bands that peaked during the administrations of presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. The Cult released its classic guitar romp “Electric” in 1987; after many tempestuous years and multiple breakups, founding vocalist Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy still front the band. Before he became better known as Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale wailed “Glycerine,” “Everything Zen,” “Machinehead,” “Little Things” and other rock radio staples; Rossdale and original drummer Robin Goodridge anchor the current Bush. Stone Temple Pilots’ meteoric 1990s rise was eventually undercut by singer Scott Weiland’s addictions. After a brief collaboration with Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington — who, like Weiland, died after leaving the band — Stone Temple Pilots announced “The X Factor” alumnus Jeff Gutt as the replacement vocalist. On Saturday, the Dirty Hooks open for the Cult, Bush and STP. Tickets start at $21 for general admission; reserved seats start at $45 plus service charges.
Corrosion of Conformity
8 p.m. Wednesday, One Eyed Jacks, $25
Corrosion of Conformity, aka C.O.C., formed in North Carolina in the early 1980s as a hard-core punk band, but eventually transitioned to slower, heavier riffs as a metal band. That transition was facilitated when original guitarist Woody Weatherman, bassist Mike Dean and drummer Reed Mullin were joined in 1989 by New Orleans guitarist Pepper Keenan. After a hiatus, the rest of the band reunited in 2010 without Keenan, who was busy cranking out even heavier riffs with Down and presiding over Le Bon Temps Roule, the Magazine Street watering hole and music venue that he bought prior to Hurricane Katrina. Keenan is back on board with Corrosion of Conformity, which released its 10th studio album, “No Cross No Crown,” in January. Mothership and Heavy Temple open for C.O.C. at One Eyed Jacks.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas are at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Jason Marsalis fronts his vibraphone ensemble at Snug Harbor.
Baton Rouge blues guitarist Jonathon “Boogie” Long plugs in at Tipitina’s along with Delta Revelry.
FRIDAY
Chickie Wah Wah hosts New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon at 8 p.m., followed by fellow troubadour Clarence Bucaro, touring in support of his recent “Passionate Kind” album.
Vocalist Christien Bold joins pianist Ellis Marsalis’ trio at Snug Harbor.
Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes and the Mike Dillon Band are featured for the free show at Tipitina’s.
SATURDAY
Trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis powers a modern jazz quintet at Snug Harbor, the third of three consecutive nights at the club featuring a Marsalis.
The Mixed Nuts host the party at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
SUNDAY
Paul Varisco & the Milestones turn back the clock with a 4 p.m. show at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
The Tango Jazz Quartet from Argentina is at Snug Harbor.
MONDAY
At Chickie Wah Wah, the Charlie Dennard Organ Trio features Todd Duke on guitar and Doug Belote on drums.
TUESDAY
The Unholy Trinity at Snug Harbor includes pianist David Torkanowsky, bassist James Singleton and drummer Johnny Vidacovich, all of whom were or are members of Astral Project.