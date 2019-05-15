Dave Grohl opened the first of the Foo Fighters' two nights at the Fillmore New Orleans with an apology: "I'm sorry we're late!"

Three months late, to be exact. The Fillmore initially booked the Foo Fighters for a two-night grand opening celebration in mid-February. But the shows were postponed so Grohl could undergo surgery to repair damage to his left arm's bicep.

Arriving onstage at the Fillmore on Wednesday following an opening set by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Grohl promised a show that was worth the wait (and the $249 and up ticket price). For the next two-and-a-half hours, he and his bandmates delivered, bashing through 25 years' worth of hits and a handful of obscurities in a 24-song set list. By the time the final "Everlong" crashed to a close several minutes past midnight, even the indefatigable Grohl, the gum-chomping Mr. Enthusiastic, was finally ready to call it a night.

That the Foo Fighters would play such a relatively small New Orleans venue – the Fillmore, most of which is standing room only, has a capacity of approximately 2,200 – is not unusual. Throughout a quarter-century of touring, the band has managed to avoid local arenas, with the exception of a stop at the UNO Lakefront Arena in 2000.

Otherwise, they've inhabited much smaller local spaces and festivals. Months after the release of the band’s 1995 debut album, Grohl showcased his post-Nirvana project locally at the Rendon Inn. Less than a year later, they’d graduated to the now-shuttered State Palace Theater (which was just up Canal Street from the Walgreens where Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins bought the brightly patterned spandex pants he sported Wednesday; he pointed out that he wore the same rather memorable pants for the Foos' gig at the 2014 Voodoo Music Experience in City Park).

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Foo Fighters headlined long-gone local alternative rock station 106.7 The End’s Mojo Music Festival in City Park’s Marconi Meadows, sharing a bill with Fiona Apple, Candlebox, Faith No More and local favorites Cowboy Mouth and Better Than Ezra.

Seventh months later, they were back to play the House of Blues during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. They hit the Howlin’ Wolf during the 2004 Jazz Fest, followed by another House of Blues gig in 2007.

They rocked Jazz Fest itself on a hot, humid Sunday afternoon in 2012; Grohl would later liken that sweaty Fair Grounds show to “digging a ditch in a sauna.”

Two years later, the band spent a week at Preservation Hall in the French Quarter while shooting the HBO series “Foo Fighters Sonic Highways." They concluded that residency with a surprise 90-minute show in the living room-sized venue, shutting down St. Peter Street in the process.

They played New Orleans twice in November 2014: at the House of Blues to celebrate the premiere of the local “Sonic Highways” episode – tickets were only $20 – and at Voodoo. They returned to Voodoo on an especially frigid night in 2017.

And this week, the Foo Fighters once again found themselves getting up close and personal with fans in New Orleans, this time at the Fillmore.

Check back later for a full review of Wednesday’s show.